Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Invest $35,000 for Long-Term Financial Security

How to Invest $35,000 for Long-Term Financial Security

These two Vanguard ETFs could turn a $35,000 windfall into serious wealth over the years.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

A very famous finance academic, Jeremy Siegel, once wrote a book called Stocks for the Long Run. His core argument? Over long periods, stocks have consistently outperformed other asset classes like bonds or cash, even after accounting for volatility. The reason is simple: stocks represent ownership in real businesses that grow and produce profits over time.

So, if you’ve come into a $35,000 windfall and resisted the urge to blow it on a luxury car or tropical getaway, you’re already halfway there. The next step is letting compound growth do its thing, especially if you still have room in a registered account like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

Here’s how I’d invest $35,000 for long-term financial security as a Canadian.

Put $20,000 in the S&P 500

The S&P 500 is a stock index made up of the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States. It’s a market-cap-weighted index, which means larger companies take up more space in the portfolio, and underperformers eventually fall out. The index is self-cleansing and efficient, as the best companies naturally rise to the top.

You can easily replicate this exposure through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV), one of Canada’s most popular U.S. equity ETFs. It tracks the S&P 500 for a rock-bottom 0.09% management expense ratio (MER).

On a $20,000 investment, that’s just $18 a year in fees. The S&P 500 is also extremely hard to beat. Over the past 15 years, 88% of U.S. large-cap mutual funds underperformed the index, according to S&P’s SPIVA report. That tells you all you need to know: just own the index.

Put $15,000 in Canadian stocks

We don’t want to go 100% U.S. stocks. That exposes you to currency risk and a 15% withholding tax on dividends inside a TFSA, which reduces your income.

A more balanced approach is to put the remaining $15,000 in Canadian stocks that pay dividends with no tax drag in registered accounts and reduce your reliance on foreign markets.

A great ETF for this is Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSX:VCE), which covers nearly the entire Canadian market and does it for just 0.06% MER. That’s $9 annually on a $15,000 investment.

As a bonus, VCE offers a 2.77% dividend yield, most of which is made up of eligible Canadian dividends. And in a TFSA or RRSP, you can let those dividends grow tax-free or tax-deferred.

The Foolish takeaway

This simple two-ETF portfolio gives you exposure to the biggest stocks in North America, split between U.S. and Canadian markets. Your portfolio would be diversified, low-cost, and positioned for long-term growth, all without needing to pick a single stock or time the market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Is the Reduced 5.8% Dividend Yield Safe?

| Daniel Da Costa

After BCE stock reduced its dividend by a whopping 56% in May, is the stock worth buying now, or is…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Investing

Should You Buy Air Canada Stock While it’s Below $19?

| Puja Tayal

Air Canada stock is trading below $19. Is it a good price point to buy the stock and benefit from…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a stock that will stand the test of time? CNR stock is certainly one of them.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 25

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX at all-time highs, investors will be watching Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony and the fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire today.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Income Seekers: 4 Stocks Paying Over 5%

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of stocks paying over 5% on the market right now. Here's a look at four top contenders…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to invest in Canadian dividend stocks to build a robust portfolio that secures your financial future.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Earn Tax-Free Income With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks are ideal for retirees to earn a stable passive income.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Investing

3 Stocks That Are Ideal for Beginning Canadian Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three companies are ideal for beginners due to their solid fundamentals and healthy growth prospects.

Read more »