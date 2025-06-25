Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Power Corporation of Canada While it’s Below $55?

Should You Buy Power Corporation of Canada While it’s Below $55?

Power stock is a strong choice for investors looking for long-term income, so let’s get into why.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

When markets are unpredictable and concerns are running high, it’s natural for investors to look for deals. A recent BMO survey showed that from March to April 2025, Canadian financial anxiety spiked sharply. Concerns about inflation rose by 16 points to 76%, and nearly 60% of Canadians said they were more worried about their personal financial situations. In this climate, investors might be wondering if it’s time to add more stability to their portfolios. That’s where a company like Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) comes in.

About Power

Power is a holding company with a strong presence in financial services. Through its subsidiaries, including Power Financial, it controls major interests in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Wealthsimple. These businesses cover insurance, investment management, and fintech. That kind of diversity offers built-in risk management, especially in uncertain times like now.

As of writing, the stock trades at around $53 per share, which is down slightly from recent highs. This brings its dividend yield to about 4.6%, which is an attractive level for income-focused investors. What makes it more appealing is that the payout appears well covered by earnings. In its most recent earnings report, Power posted net earnings of $702 million for the first quarter of 2025, or $1.22 per share. That’s up from $595 million, or $0.89 per share, a year earlier. Revenues were also up 4.4% to $9.36 billion.

A lot of that strength came from solid results across its key businesses. Great-West Lifeco reported strong sales growth, particularly in its wealth and retirement segments. IGM Financial also performed well, with assets under management rising and earnings per share increasing. Together, these divisions continue to contribute consistent income to Power’s bottom line.

More to come

The company has also done a good job cleaning up its structure in recent years. In 2020, it streamlined operations, collapsing the dual holding structure between Power and Power Financial. That move improved transparency, lowered costs, and gave shareholders more direct exposure to the underlying businesses. It also positioned the Canadian stock to focus more aggressively on higher-growth areas like digital investing and retirement services.

From a valuation perspective, Power looks reasonably priced. It trades at about 12.6 times forward earnings, which is below the average for the TSX and well below many growth-oriented financial stocks. Its price-to-book ratio is also modest, especially considering the quality of its holdings. This suggests investors might be underestimating its long-term potential, possibly due to the perception that it’s a slow-moving, old-school financial player.

But the company has been evolving. Its investment in Wealthsimple adds some fintech exposure, and it’s been expanding retirement offerings through Great-West Lifeco. These areas should benefit from demographic trends like aging populations and the increasing demand for online investment tools. So, while Power still offers the kind of dividend stability that older investors want, it also has growth potential that can appeal to younger investors, too.

Bottom line

There are still risks. The economy remains uncertain, interest rate shifts could impact investment income, and equity market volatility may weigh on wealth management fees. But Power has the size, scale, and financial discipline to ride out most market cycles. It has also proven that it can adapt and focus on long-term growth. Plus, an investment of $7,000 could bring in $325 in annual dividends!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
POW$52.39133$2.45$325.85Quarterly$6,967.87

In a time when Canadians are increasingly concerned about inflation, recession, and financial instability, Power stands out as a stock that can help anchor a portfolio. The dividend is generous and reliable, the valuation is attractive, and the underlying businesses are strong. For investors with a long-term view, picking up shares while they’re below recent highs could turn out to be a smart move.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 Investment Strategy That Could Transform Your Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a strategy to move you towards retirement? These Canadian stocks can help.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

1 EV Stock Down 15% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock might be down, but not only should it make a come back, it has a juicy dividend to…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy for Instant Diversification

| Daniel Da Costa

These three funds are reliable and well-managed, making them three of the best Canadian ETFs to buy now for conservative…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends and currently trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $25,000 TFSA That Could Generate Monthly Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Want to turn your TFSA into a monthly income machine? These three dividend stocks could help get you there.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $15,000 Portfolio With Long-Term Potential

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This investment portfolio idea uses just two low-cost index ETFs.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA With This $7,000 Investment Approach

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how to optimize your portfolio's tax efficiency with a maxed-out TFSA account and earn passive income.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: BCE vs Telus?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom stocks are some of the biggest and the best out there, but which comes out on top?

Read more »