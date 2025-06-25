Why $5,000 Invested This Way Could Grow Substantially

If you’ve got $5,000 ready to invest, finding a Canadian stock with a mix of growth, income, and long-term value is the goal. That’s especially true today, when many Canadians are reassessing their finances. According to a June 2025 TD Bank survey, 73% of mortgage renewers plan to tighten their spending. Some are even dipping into their investments, like Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), just to keep up.

In this kind of economic climate, a stock like goeasy (TSX:GSY) stands out. It might not be flashy, but it’s shown consistent growth, pays a solid dividend, and operates in a part of the financial market that’s surprisingly resilient.

About goeasy

Goeasy provides leasing and lending services to non-prime Canadians through its easyfinancial and easyhome brands. That means it serves people who may not qualify for traditional bank loans but still need access to credit. It also owns LendCare, a platform that supports point-of-sale financing for everything from auto repairs to medical procedures. These services tend to remain in demand, even when interest rates rise or the economy slows down.

As of writing, goeasy stock trades around $160 per share, giving it a market cap of about $2.6 billion. That’s not huge, but it puts it in solid mid-cap territory. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is at 10.55, suggesting that investors aren’t overpaying for its earnings growth. The stock is still down from its 52-week high of over $206, but it’s also well off its lows, showing that investors are regaining confidence.

Into earnings

In the first quarter of 2025, goeasy stock reported revenue of $397 million and net income of $39 million. While earnings were down from the previous quarter, the company still remained profitable and maintained its strong operating margins. Total loan originations hit $659 million in the quarter, and the loan portfolio grew by $190 million to reach $5.1 billion. These numbers show that goeasy stock is still expanding its lending book while keeping things under control.

What’s also attractive about goeasy is its dividend. The company currently pays $1.46 per share each quarter, which works out to $5.84 annually. At the current share price, that gives investors a yield of around 3.6%. For someone investing $5,000, that’s roughly $180 a year in income just to start. And goeasy has a long history of increasing its dividend, even during challenging years. That means your income from this investment could grow steadily over time.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GSY $156.68 31 CA$5.84 $181.04 Quarterly $4,857.08

Considerations

Of course, lending to non-prime borrowers has risks. If the economy takes a turn or unemployment rises, defaults could become an issue. But goeasy stock has shown it can manage this. It often lends against assets and has strict underwriting standards. Its loss rates remain within expectations, and it has capital buffers in place to handle downturns.

The company is also managing its finances wisely. It recently raised $400 million in senior unsecured notes and entered swap agreements to help manage currency risk. These moves provide liquidity and show that management is thinking ahead. It’s also using cash flow to fund growth and maintain its dividend, rather than relying on diluting shareholders.

Bottom line

If you put $5,000 into goeasy today, you’d be getting around 31 shares. That gives you a piece of a company with a strong dividend, a growing loan book, and a clear role in the Canadian lending space. It’s a stock that benefits when other lenders pull back and one that offers income while you wait for capital appreciation.

In a world where Canadians are cutting back and weighing every financial decision, this is the kind of investment that can still grow. It’s not a gamble. It’s a steady performer with room to run. And that’s why $5,000 invested this way could grow substantially.