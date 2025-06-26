2 Mining Stocks I’d Buy With $7,500 Whenever They Dip in Price

Here’s why any price dips on Cameco stock and another large-cap mining stock should be lucrative buying opportunities over the next five years.

Market volatility can be a savvy investor’s best friend, especially in the Canadian mining sector, where temporary setbacks often create compelling buying opportunities. While mining stocks face periodic headwinds from commodity price swings and geopolitical tensions, two Canadian mining giants, including a gold stock, stand out as companies with the operational strength and strategic positioning to weather short-term storms and deliver meaningful returns over the next decade.

With $7,500 to deploy during future market dips, I’d split this capital across Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) stock and Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO) stock. Each mining stock offers distinct advantages that make it attractive during temporary price declines.

Barrick Mining stock: Navigating challenges to emerge stronger

Barrick Mining, which recently rebranded from Barrick Gold to reflect its expanding copper focus, exemplifies how top-tier mining companies can turn adversity into opportunity. The company ironed out earlier confrontations in Tanzania. While its ongoing Mali operations disputes, which escalated in June as a local court placed the Loulo-Gounkoto gold mines under provisional administration for six months, could finally be resolved through continued engagements, including international arbitration.

Barrick had agreed to pay $438 million to the Mali government in return for the release of detained employees, seized gold, and restarting operations at the Loulo-Gounkoto mine, to effectively remove a major operational overhang that has pressured the stock. However the matter drags on, but a compromise will most likely be reached, finally.

While Mali represents a significant portion of Barrick’s operations, the company’s diversified global footprint across 19 countries provides natural risk mitigation. A final settlement in Mali will clear the path for Barrick to capitalize on its substantial reserves, nearly two decades of gold reserves, plus significant copper assets.

Most noteworthy, the company’s strategic pivot toward copper positions it perfectly for the energy transition, as the reddish metal becomes increasingly critical for electric vehicle infrastructure, global grid modernization, and renewable energy systems.

Trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3 and a forward price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.8, Barrick stock may appear undervalued relative to its long-term earnings growth prospects.

The company’s historically proven ability to navigate complex geopolitical situations, combined with its strong operational track record, makes any significant price dips attractive entry points for patient investors.

Cameco stock: Riding the global nuclear renaissance

Cameco stands at the centre of what many market watchers would call the nuclear renaissance. The uranium producer has already demonstrated strong momentum with an impressive 35% gain during the past month, with shares flirting with new all-time highs. However, the nuclear industry stock has bounced off from two recent dips (in September 2024 and in April 2025), even as nuclear energy gains renewed acceptance as a clean baseload power source. Cameco’s dips usually follow uranium spot price volatility, and I would buy the next dip.

Investment bank analysts expect uranium prices to double to US$140 per pound by 2027 (from recent prices under US$72 in May), while the International Atomic Energy Agency predicts global nuclear capacity could grow 2.5-fold by 2050.

The key to Cameco’s appeal lies in its long-term contract structure, which provides revenue stability even during temporary uranium price volatility. The company derives its uranium revenue entirely from forward contracts, insulating it from short-term spot price fluctuations that might spook investors. This business model means that temporary dips in Cameco’s share price often reflect broader market sentiment and uranium spot price volatility rather than fundamental deterioration in the company’s prospects.

Cameco’s integrated operations, spanning uranium production, fuel services, and its 49% in Westinghouse create multiple revenue streams that benefit from the global nuclear energy revival. Geopolitical uncertainty and heightened concerns about energy security, national security, and climate change continued to improve the demand and supply fundamentals for the nuclear power industry in 2024, a trend that appears likely to accelerate.

Any meaningful price weakness on Cameco stock in the future would represent an opportunity to participate in the structural shift toward nuclear energy at an attractive valuation.