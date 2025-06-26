Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a TFSA Income Portfolio

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a TFSA Income Portfolio

These stocks have great track records of delivering dividend growth, even during challenging economic conditions.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Pensioners and other investors are using their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to build stock portfolios that can generate steady and growing passive income to complement government and company pensions.

With the TSX sitting near its record high and economic uncertainty on the horizon, it makes sense to seek out top dividend-growth stocks that can raise their distributions in all economic conditions.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) increased its dividend in each of the past 51years. That’s right, the company gave investors a raise through the Black Friday crash, the dotcom crash, the subprime financial crisis, and the pandemic.

Fortis operates $75 billion in utility assets located across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Businesses in the portfolio include power generation sites, electricity transmission grids, and natural gas distribution utilities. Companies and households need to use electricity and natural gas regardless of the state of the economy. Revenue is rate-regulated, so the cash flow tends to be predictable and reliable.

Fortis hasn’t made a large acquisition for several years, but continues to drive growth through a substantial capital program. The current $26 billion development portfolio will raise the rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the company expects earnings to increase enough to support planned annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% over the coming five years. Fortis has other projects under consideration that could get added to the mix. This would potentially boost the size of the dividend increases, or extend the dividend-growth guidance.

Investors who buy FTS stock at the current level can pick up a dividend yield of 3.8%. The company has a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) that provides a 2% discount on stock purchased using the dividends.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a giant in the energy infrastructure and utility sectors. The company is arguably best known for its extensive oil pipeline and oil export operations, which move 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States. The export terminal in Texas is a key link for producers to ship to international buyers. Renewed interest in oil pipelines in Canada could lead to new growth projects for Enbridge in the segment.

On the natural gas side, Enbridge spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. The deals further diversified the revenue stream, while making Enbridge the largest operator of natural gas utilities in North America. Natural gas demand is expected to rise in the coming years as gas-fired power generation facilities are built to provide electricity for hundreds of new AI data centres.

Enbridge is working on a $28 billion capital program that will help drive earnings and distributable cash flow growth in the next few years. This should support ongoing dividend hikes. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years.

The stock is off the 2025 high, so there is an opportunity to buy on a modest dip. At the time of writing, investors can get a dividend yield of 6.1%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Beat Back Inflation With Dividend Growth Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how high-quality dividend growth stocks can help you grow your money safely and consistently, to mitigate the effects of…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to reach retirement sooner as opposed to later? Here are some stocks to get you there.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 High-Yield Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks trade at reasonable prices and offer high dividend yields.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $14,000 TFSA Strategy for Both Growth and Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors could consider owning TSX dividend-growth stocks such as BDT and ENGH in June 2025.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: How to Invest Your Money With Confidence

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can pick the best stocks and invest with confidence, whether you're a new investor or have years…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 TFSA Method That Focuses on Stability and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We all want portfolios that grow over time, and this stock does just that.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 Risky Bet to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's exactly how to set up a portfolio that lasts for life, with no sleepless nights ever again.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? Buy and Hold These 3 Canadian Stocks for the Years Ahead

| Robin Brown

Do you want passive income that could last a lifetime? These three Canadian stocks could provide a steady mix of…

Read more »