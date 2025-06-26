A $14,000 TFSA Strategy for Both Growth and Income

Here’s why TFSA investors could consider owning TSX dividend-growth stocks such as BDT and ENGH in June 2025.

Canadian investors should consider holding quality dividend stocks in the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to benefit from a steady stream of passive income and capital gains, both of which are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes. In this article, I have identified two top TSX dividend-growth stocks you can hold in the TFSA right now.

Is this a good TFSA dividend stock to own right now?

Valued at a market cap of $1.5 billion, Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a Canadian construction company that provides comprehensive construction services across industrial, building, and infrastructure markets. It specializes in complex industrial facilities, electrical and instrumentation services, civil construction, including site preparation and utilities, as well as institutional buildings such as healthcare and educational facilities, and commercial construction.

Bird serves diverse sectors, including oil and gas, renewable energy, nuclear, and natural resources, offering end-to-end solutions from design to lifecycle services.

It delivered a solid performance in the first quarter (Q1), showcasing the effectiveness of its strategic transformation toward higher-margin, technically complex projects. The Canadian construction company achieved a record backlog of $4.3 billion, complemented by $4 billion in pending contracts, providing exceptional revenue visibility through 2026.

A disciplined approach to project selection and increased self-perform capabilities drove Q1 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin to 4.8%, with trailing 12-month margins reaching 6.5%.

Management remains confident in achieving its ambitious 8% EBITDA margin target by 2027, supported by operational efficiencies and favourable market positioning.

Bird is strategically positioned to capitalize on Canada’s energy superpower ambitions, benefiting from government infrastructure investments across the clean and conventional energy sectors.

The combination of record backlog visibility, margin expansion initiatives, and exposure to Canada’s infrastructure buildout creates a compelling investment thesis.

With government commitments driving long-term infrastructure demand and Bird’s focus on technically complex, margin-accretive projects, the TSX stock appears poised for sustained profitable growth in Canada’s evolving construction landscape.

Analysts tracking BDT stock expect free cash flow to double from $84 million in 2024 to $170 million in 2027. In this period, the annual dividend per share is forecast to increase from $0.59 to $1.12.

Is this TSX tech stock a good buy?

Another dividend-growth stock that TFSA investors could consider owning in 2025 is Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH). Down over 60% from all-time highs, the TSX tech stock offers you a forward yield of over 5%.

Valued at a market capitalization of $1.2 billion, Enghouse Systems is a Canadian enterprise software company operating through two segments.

The Interactive Management Group offers comprehensive contact centre and customer interaction management solutions, encompassing voice, video, artificial intelligence tools, and analytics for the financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications sectors.

The Asset Management Group provides network infrastructure software, fleet management solutions, transit systems, and emergency control systems to utilities, government agencies, transportation organizations, and public safety organizations worldwide.

In fiscal Q2, Enghouse reported total revenue of $124.8 million, with recurring revenue comprising 69.1% of total revenue, up from 67.5% in the prior year. This shift toward predictable revenue streams through SaaS (software-as-a-service) subscriptions and maintenance services creates switching costs that enhance customer retention.

Strategic acquisitions remain central to Enghouse’s growth strategy, with recent additions including Margento and Trafi, which expand the transportation portfolio. The company focuses on acquiring niche software businesses in overlooked markets, creating a counter-positioning advantage against larger competitors.

Future growth drivers include continued strategic acquisitions, expanding recurring revenue to over 70% of total revenue, and operational discipline to optimize margins while navigating macroeconomic volatility.

Enghouse is forecast to increase its dividend per share from $1 in 2024 to $1.48 in 2027, indicating an annual growth rate of almost 15%. Given consensus estimates, the TSX tech stock trades at a 15% discount in June 2025. If we include dividend payouts, cumulative returns could be closer to 21% in the next 12 months.