Don’t let indecision steal 6 months of tax-free growth from your portfolio. Here’s how I’d invest a $7,000 TFSA contribution for 2025 right now.

The Smart Way to Invest $7,000 in Your TFSA Before Year-End

While December holidays feel distant, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution window for 2025 is quietly shrinking. That $7,000 sitting in your chequing account? Waiting until January to deploy it isn’t just procrastination, it’s forfeiting six extra months of tax-free compounding. Think of it as planting a money tree today versus next spring. Which orchard grows faster?

With the 2025 TFSA limit at $7,500, your $7,000 is nearly the full shot. The smart move isn’t scrambling on December 30th – it’s strategically planting that capital now. Here’s how to make every dollar work harder, tax-free.

Strategy may trump stock picking (Diversify your $7K!)

Forget gambling on one “hot stock.” A $7,000 investment is perfect for building a mini-portfolio with built-in resilience and growth potential.

Firstly, lay a foundation for your TFSA. Create a core holding. Start with a low-cost Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) as your set-it-and-forget-it workhorse. These broad-based funds offer instant diversification while capturing broad market growth. Ideal for long-term TFSA wealth building could be the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU), which provides instant access to 60 of Canada’s largest companies with established moats, lower business risks, well-established markets, and proven capacity to generate free cash flow (the lifeblood of any business venture). With more than $17 billion in assets under management, the ETF provides instant diversification across all Canadian economic sectors for a low management fee. Given a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.18%, investors may incur about $1.80 in expenses for every $1,000 invested. The ETF’s dividend yield of 2.7% could more than cover annual expenses.

The XIU ETF could be a core holding for steady long-term growth in a TFSA. Allocate about $4,000 into this core holding.

Alternative ETFs to buy could include the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF, which could offer exposure to the U.S. market, another engine for growth.

Secondly, add growth accelerators to your TFSA. Here’s where your stock-picking prowess comes in. Allocate about $2,000 to your high-conviction stocks with serious long-term growth potential. Think innovation leaders and resilient giants like Canada’s e-commerce crown jewel, Shopify (TSX:SHOP). The TSX tech giant has entered a strong earnings growth phase that could take its stock to new all-time highs. The $190 billion Canadian technology stock is far from done; it’s leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) while focused on a global expansion strategy. And there could be many more growth stocks like it. Joining investment forums and professionally managed stock picking services could unlock a number of them.

And lastly, your wild card.

Pick your investment wild card for $1,000

Portfolio flexibility is power. The remaining $1,000 could be deployed according to your risk tolerance.

If you feel you can stomach high volatility and you have ample time to patiently wait for your high-risk bets to gain momentum and shoot to the moon, the TFSA could be the best place for speculative bets with wild growth prospects. Why? If your high-risk bets produce 300%, 1,000% or even 5,000% or more gains on capital, the wealth is all yours to keep and enjoy. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) won’t deserve a cut.

For more conservative investors who may desire a good layer of stability and reliable passive income, high-yield dividend ETFs, or Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) could be a good place to park your $1,000 TFSA balance. REITs would do well in a TFSA because they usually pay monthly distributions that may be taxed as ordinary income (unless stashed in a TFSA).

You could choose to hold onto the $1,000 as cash within the TFSA, ready to pounce on future market dips.

Why this investment approach works in your TFSA

This strategy supercharges the TFSA’s core superpower for 100% tax-free compounding. Your ETFs’ distributions (dividends, interest, capital gains) will grow untouched by the CRA. Growth stocks (like SHOP or Nvidia) add massive potential for long-term gains. Most noteworthy, wild card stocks uncovered through your extensive research or from investment forum memberships may generate incredible wealth gains that attract zero tax on capital gains.

Remember, investment gains within your TFSA don’t reduce your future contribution room. Do not let TFSA capital sit idle till year-end; take advantage of the time and let the final six months of 2025 work for you.

Happy investing, Fools.