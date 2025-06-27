3 Magnificent Stocks to Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

These stocks are some of the best options, and all at incredibly reasonable price points.

Buying stocks near their 52-week lows isn’t just a bargain hunter’s move, it’s a smart way to invest when the Canadian stocks involved are fundamentally sound. In today’s market, volatility is high, interest rates remain elevated, and investor sentiment is shaky. But long-term investors know that some of the best opportunities emerge when stocks are trading at a discount. Right now, three magnificent TSX stocks hover near their 52-week lows. And each of them brings something different to the table.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is the world’s largest provider of crop nutrients. That includes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate, all essential for boosting crop yields. As of writing, Nutrien trades around $84, with a 52-week range between $60.74 and $88.03. That puts it closer to the top of the range, but almost half of its all-time highs.

In its most recent earnings report, Nutrien posted revenue of US$5.4 billion, down from US$6.1 billion a year earlier. Net earnings came in at US$165 million, a sharp drop from US$576 million last year. The decline was largely due to falling fertilizer prices, not because of any long-term weakness in demand.

The company continues to generate strong cash flow and maintains a healthy balance sheet. It’s also paying an annual dividend of $3 per share, giving it a yield around 3.6%. For investors looking at the big picture, Nutrien’s place in global food production offers a long runway for growth. Populations are rising, farmland is limited, and crop efficiency will only become more important. As commodity prices stabilize, Nutrien could stage a solid recovery.

BCE

Then there’s BCE (TSX:BCE), a classic Canadian dividend stock that’s fallen on hard times. Its share price recently sat around $30, near its 52-week low of $28.73. That’s a steep drop for a Canadian stock once seen as one of the most stable names on the TSX. The decline has come amid higher interest rates, rising debt costs, and some regulatory uncertainty. Still, BCE remains a key player in Canadian telecom. It delivers wireless, internet, and media services across the country.

In its most recent quarter, BCE posted revenue of $6.01 billion, a slight increase from last year, but net earnings fell to $375 million, down from $667 million the year before. Despite the earnings drop, BCE continues to reward shareholders with a dividend of $1.75 annually, translating into a yield of 5.8%. For income-focused investors, BCE offers both a generous dividend and potential share price recovery if rates stabilize or decline.

Northland

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) rounds out this list. It trades around $21, very close to its 52-week low of $16.14. The clean energy producer has a portfolio of offshore wind, solar, and thermal power assets across North America, Europe, and Asia. Recent headwinds of lower energy prices and maintenance-related slowdowns have weighed on its results. In its first-quarter 2025 report, Northland generated $651 million in revenue, down from $759 million the year before. Net income fell to $33 million from $55 million.

Despite the softer numbers, Northland continues to expand its project pipeline, investing in renewable energy where demand is expected to grow for decades. It also pays an annual dividend of $1.20, offering a yield of around 5.6%. That’s a steady payout while investors wait for growth to resume. Clean energy remains a long-term trend, and Northland is well-positioned to benefit as governments and industries push for greener power solutions.

Bottom line

All three Canadian stocks offer strong fundamentals and generous dividends. That makes them attractive picks for long-term investors who want to combine income with upside potential. Whether it’s agriculture, telecom, or green power, each company is backed by long-term demand drivers. In fact, investing $10,000 amongst these three would bring in $446.80 in dividends annually!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL BCE $29.80 100 $1.75 $175.00 Quarterly $2,980.00 NTR $84.00 35 $3.00 $105 Quarterly $2,940.00 NPI $21.52 139 $1.20 $166.80 Monthly $2,991.28 Total — — — $446.80 — $9,911.28

When markets are turbulent, it pays to look at Canadian stocks that have been unfairly punished. With a mix of reliability and recovery potential, these three names might not stay near lows for long. Now may be the perfect time to scoop them up.