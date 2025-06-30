Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Underrated Fast-Food Stocks With Delicious and “Growthy” Yields

2 Underrated Fast-Food Stocks With Delicious and “Growthy” Yields

These dividend payers could help defensive-minded investors play defence at a reasonable price.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Fast food stocks have been really sinking in recent quarters. With tech stocks leading the charge on the broad market rebound, many investors may be rotating from their more recession-resilient defensive dividend plays back into the high-growth and AI plays. Of course, it’s impossible to tell when the next rotation will happen or if AI will deliver on the front of earnings in a way that could provide even more lift to the TSX Index and S&P 500 Index over the coming 18 months.

Either way, I’d treat the latest pullback as more of an opportunity to put new money to work in a name that could have your TFSA or RRSP portfolio’s back come the next market-wide correction. Like it or not, corrections tend to happen every year, give or take a few months. And it’s always important to be ready to ride the 10% or so plunge lower, while keeping your cool and scooping up names that may have overswung to the downside in the midst of a panic.

As markets shrug off tariffs and the conflict in the Middle East, perhaps now is a time to start playing a bit of defence as other investors look to pile back into the most exciting growth trades. With the IPO market booming and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 making fresh highs a few days ago, it’s the anti-growth trade that I think could offer investors a better deal for the summer.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) dipped into correction territory last week, as the stock sagged following a small wave of analyst downgrades (there are far more neutral ratings on the stock than overweight ratings these days). Undoubtedly, it’s quite a pain as an investor to have one downgrade on a stock in your portfolio, let alone a handful.

Of course, the Golden Arches faces some pretty stiff growth headwinds ahead. Inflation’s effect on the consumer, the weight-loss impact, and tough competition in the fast-food scene are just a few yellow flags to have on one’s radar for the summer.

In fact, I’d argue that these headwinds have been well-known over the last 18 months. With a fresh 10% discount on shares and a modest 25.1 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, I’d look to load up while the yield hovers close to 2.5%. At the end of the day, McDonald’s is one of the names to hang on to for the long haul. And with a still-strong value proposition for the second half, I’d not be too surprised if a V-shaped bounce is in order once the latest correction works its course.

A&W

A&W Food Services of Canada (TSX:AW) is another stellar fast-food option for investors looking for a decent dividend and capital gains potential. The stock yields 3.6% at the time of writing, and at just shy of three times price-to-sales (P/S), the name is quite cheap, especially for those who expect a potential recession in the second half of 2025.

With an impressive value menu, I wouldn’t bet against the home of the Burger Family, especially as the company looks to win over the business of inflation-rattled consumers seeking to stretch their dollar as far as it can go. In my view, A&W’s beefy dividend is just part of the reason to consider loading up at under $37 per share.

So, whether you’re a fan of McDonald’s Big Mac or A&W’s Grandpa Burger, I do think both dividend payers could help defensive-minded investors play defence at a reasonable price, just in time for the second half.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in McDonald's. The Motley Fool recommends A&W Food Services of Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why goeasy is still one of the best growth stocks to buy, even after earning investors a total return…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Paying Over 3.5% With a Real Shot at Beating the Market 

| Puja Tayal

Dividend stocks generally beat a bear market with their regular payouts. This dividend stock can beat a bull market with…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons CCL Industries Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one way to guarantee future income, it's from essentials like those offered by this company.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: Fortis Will Continue to Beat the Market. Here’s Why

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into where utility giant Fortis (TSX:FTS) could be headed from here, and what investors may want to make…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

A $28,000 TFSA-Building Strategy for Long-Term Wealth

| Andrew Button

With the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC), you can build long-term wealth.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Deploy $7,000 in Your TFSA This Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top-performing stocks are profitable options for TFSA investors who have yet to deploy their 2025 annual contribution limit.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Why Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution Could Be Your Best Financial Move

| Robin Brown

Building a TFSA is one of the best financial decisions you can make. Here are two approachable stocks that could…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

4 Unstoppable Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, but these three in the energy sector are some of the top choices for the long…

Read more »