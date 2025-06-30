2 Underrated Fast-Food Stocks With Delicious and “Growthy” Yields

Fast food stocks have been really sinking in recent quarters. With tech stocks leading the charge on the broad market rebound, many investors may be rotating from their more recession-resilient defensive dividend plays back into the high-growth and AI plays. Of course, it’s impossible to tell when the next rotation will happen or if AI will deliver on the front of earnings in a way that could provide even more lift to the TSX Index and S&P 500 Index over the coming 18 months.

Either way, I’d treat the latest pullback as more of an opportunity to put new money to work in a name that could have your TFSA or RRSP portfolio’s back come the next market-wide correction. Like it or not, corrections tend to happen every year, give or take a few months. And it’s always important to be ready to ride the 10% or so plunge lower, while keeping your cool and scooping up names that may have overswung to the downside in the midst of a panic.

As markets shrug off tariffs and the conflict in the Middle East, perhaps now is a time to start playing a bit of defence as other investors look to pile back into the most exciting growth trades. With the IPO market booming and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 making fresh highs a few days ago, it’s the anti-growth trade that I think could offer investors a better deal for the summer.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) dipped into correction territory last week, as the stock sagged following a small wave of analyst downgrades (there are far more neutral ratings on the stock than overweight ratings these days). Undoubtedly, it’s quite a pain as an investor to have one downgrade on a stock in your portfolio, let alone a handful.

Of course, the Golden Arches faces some pretty stiff growth headwinds ahead. Inflation’s effect on the consumer, the weight-loss impact, and tough competition in the fast-food scene are just a few yellow flags to have on one’s radar for the summer.

In fact, I’d argue that these headwinds have been well-known over the last 18 months. With a fresh 10% discount on shares and a modest 25.1 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, I’d look to load up while the yield hovers close to 2.5%. At the end of the day, McDonald’s is one of the names to hang on to for the long haul. And with a still-strong value proposition for the second half, I’d not be too surprised if a V-shaped bounce is in order once the latest correction works its course.

A&W

A&W Food Services of Canada (TSX:AW) is another stellar fast-food option for investors looking for a decent dividend and capital gains potential. The stock yields 3.6% at the time of writing, and at just shy of three times price-to-sales (P/S), the name is quite cheap, especially for those who expect a potential recession in the second half of 2025.

With an impressive value menu, I wouldn’t bet against the home of the Burger Family, especially as the company looks to win over the business of inflation-rattled consumers seeking to stretch their dollar as far as it can go. In my view, A&W’s beefy dividend is just part of the reason to consider loading up at under $37 per share.

So, whether you’re a fan of McDonald’s Big Mac or A&W’s Grandpa Burger, I do think both dividend payers could help defensive-minded investors play defence at a reasonable price, just in time for the second half.