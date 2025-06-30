Member Login
Home » Investing » A $25,000 Method for Building Wealth Over the Next Decade

A $25,000 Method for Building Wealth Over the Next Decade

These four stocks could certainly help investors gain some ground not only in the short term, but even the next decade.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

Building wealth doesn’t have to be complicated. You don’t need to pick the next hot tech stock or time the market perfectly. What you need is a balanced approach, a long-term mindset, and a bit of patience. With $25,000 and a plan, you can set yourself up for financial growth over the next decade. One smart way to do this is by investing in four strong Canadian companies. So that’s exactly what we’re looking at today.

Manulife

Manulife (TSX:MFC) is a household name in Canada’s financial world. It’s an insurance and financial services giant with operations across North America and Asia. As of writing, Manulife trades around $42 with a strong dividend. That means steady income for your portfolio.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Canadian stock reported net income of $485 million. While that was down from the previous year, the business remains profitable and continues to return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Manulife has a strong capital position and a long history of navigating economic cycles. It’s the kind of Canadian stock that provides stability and income, two things every long-term investor needs.

Cargojet

Then there’s Cargojet (TSX:CJT), a less familiar name but a powerful one. This Canadian stock dominates time-sensitive air cargo delivery in Canada. It handles overnight freight for major courier services, e-commerce platforms, and businesses needing quick shipping. Cargojet shares are currently trading around $116.

In its latest quarterly results, Cargojet posted revenue of $231 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.03, nearly double what analysts expected. The Canadian stock benefits from long-term contracts and a growing e-commerce market. While it doesn’t offer a high dividend, its business model offers growth and resilience, especially as the logistics industry continues to expand.

Topicus

For tech exposure, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a unique play. It’s a spinoff of Constellation Software, focused on acquiring and growing vertical market software companies across Europe. While smaller and younger than its parent company, Topicus has been quietly delivering.

It recently reported a return on equity of 28.1% and a net margin of 12.4%. The Canadian stock doesn’t pay a dividend, but it reinvests profits into new acquisitions and organic growth. With a strong management team and a proven strategy, Topicus is built for long-term expansion. TOI is not the kind of Canadian stock that makes big headlines, but over time, it compounds value in a way that can quietly grow your investment.

Capital Power

Finally, Capital Power (TSX:CPX) rounds out the portfolio with exposure to utilities and renewable energy. The Canadian stock owns and operates power generation facilities across North America, with a growing focus on cleaner sources.

In the most recent quarter, Capital Power reported revenue of $988 million and earnings per share of $1.03, beating estimates. It offers a healthy dividend and has increased its payout regularly. For investors, it provides dependable income and exposure to an essential service that people need regardless of economic conditions.

Bottom line

With $25,000, you could invest about $6,250 into each of these four stocks. Manulife offers dividend stability. Cargojet delivers growth potential tied to logistics. Topicus gives you long-term exposure to tech and software. And Capital Power provides income and resilience from the utility sector. Together, these create a balanced portfolio across financials, infrastructure, tech, and energy.

The key to success with this method isn’t just picking the right Canadian stocks; it’s sticking with them. Reinvest dividends when you can. Stay invested even when the market gets rocky. And if you’re able, add to your positions over time. A portfolio like this one, built on Canadian companies with strong fundamentals, has the potential to steadily grow over the next 10 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest $5,000 for Both Safety and Growth Potential

| Brian Paradza, CFA

These Canadian ETFs could help instantly diversify your investment and safely protect capital as you search for high-conviction growth stocks.

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Building a $40,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Economic Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop messing around and look for stability with these four top stock choices.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

How to Structure a $49,000 Portfolio for Both Growth and Preservation

| Kay Ng

A well-structured portfolio should provide long-term upside while mitigating downside risk.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $42,000 TFSA Approach for Different Economic Scenarios

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Consider these TFSA investment approaches to navigate Canada's uncertain economy over the next 3 to 5 years

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Stocks to Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are some of the best options, and all at incredibly reasonable price points.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest $21,000 Across Three Years of TFSA Contributions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to gain some growth in the future, these three are top options.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Goeasy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock has been a sure winner in the past, but does that look likely in the future?

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Own in All Market Cycles

| Puja Tayal

No one can time the market as it is influenced by factors beyond anyone’s control. You can navigate market cycles…

Read more »