A $25,000 Method for Building Wealth Over the Next Decade

These four stocks could certainly help investors gain some ground not only in the short term, but even the next decade.

Building wealth doesn’t have to be complicated. You don’t need to pick the next hot tech stock or time the market perfectly. What you need is a balanced approach, a long-term mindset, and a bit of patience. With $25,000 and a plan, you can set yourself up for financial growth over the next decade. One smart way to do this is by investing in four strong Canadian companies. So that’s exactly what we’re looking at today.

Manulife

Manulife (TSX:MFC) is a household name in Canada’s financial world. It’s an insurance and financial services giant with operations across North America and Asia. As of writing, Manulife trades around $42 with a strong dividend. That means steady income for your portfolio.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Canadian stock reported net income of $485 million. While that was down from the previous year, the business remains profitable and continues to return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Manulife has a strong capital position and a long history of navigating economic cycles. It’s the kind of Canadian stock that provides stability and income, two things every long-term investor needs.

Cargojet

Then there’s Cargojet (TSX:CJT), a less familiar name but a powerful one. This Canadian stock dominates time-sensitive air cargo delivery in Canada. It handles overnight freight for major courier services, e-commerce platforms, and businesses needing quick shipping. Cargojet shares are currently trading around $116.

In its latest quarterly results, Cargojet posted revenue of $231 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.03, nearly double what analysts expected. The Canadian stock benefits from long-term contracts and a growing e-commerce market. While it doesn’t offer a high dividend, its business model offers growth and resilience, especially as the logistics industry continues to expand.

Topicus

For tech exposure, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a unique play. It’s a spinoff of Constellation Software, focused on acquiring and growing vertical market software companies across Europe. While smaller and younger than its parent company, Topicus has been quietly delivering.

It recently reported a return on equity of 28.1% and a net margin of 12.4%. The Canadian stock doesn’t pay a dividend, but it reinvests profits into new acquisitions and organic growth. With a strong management team and a proven strategy, Topicus is built for long-term expansion. TOI is not the kind of Canadian stock that makes big headlines, but over time, it compounds value in a way that can quietly grow your investment.

Capital Power

Finally, Capital Power (TSX:CPX) rounds out the portfolio with exposure to utilities and renewable energy. The Canadian stock owns and operates power generation facilities across North America, with a growing focus on cleaner sources.

In the most recent quarter, Capital Power reported revenue of $988 million and earnings per share of $1.03, beating estimates. It offers a healthy dividend and has increased its payout regularly. For investors, it provides dependable income and exposure to an essential service that people need regardless of economic conditions.

Bottom line

With $25,000, you could invest about $6,250 into each of these four stocks. Manulife offers dividend stability. Cargojet delivers growth potential tied to logistics. Topicus gives you long-term exposure to tech and software. And Capital Power provides income and resilience from the utility sector. Together, these create a balanced portfolio across financials, infrastructure, tech, and energy.

The key to success with this method isn’t just picking the right Canadian stocks; it’s sticking with them. Reinvest dividends when you can. Stay invested even when the market gets rocky. And if you’re able, add to your positions over time. A portfolio like this one, built on Canadian companies with strong fundamentals, has the potential to steadily grow over the next 10 years.