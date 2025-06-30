Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Constellation Software: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Constellation Software: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has been a big winner, but can the company keep up its growth?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Map of Canada showing connectivity

Source: Getty Images

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one of Canada’s best-performing technology stocks. Up 271,000% since its listing in 2006, it has outperformed the market by leaps and bounds.

Key to Constellation Software’s outperformance has been CEO Mark Leonard’s management style. The founder has a somewhat venture capital (VC)-like approach, in that he grows his business by buying smaller companies.

Where Leonard differs from the typical VC is in his focus on financial soundness. Instead of buying companies whose founders seem to have “great ideas,” Leonard buys companies only when they already have positive revenue. This financial discipline has given CSU a better run than any VC fund in the time since it was founded. Also, Leonard achieves synergies by integrating acquired companies into Constellation Software. So, he delivers a double whammy of value for his shareholders.

The question for investors today is, “Can Leonard keep all this growth up?” When a stock rises hundreds of thousands of percentage points in a couple decades, it’s only natural to wonder whether it has gotten ahead of itself. On the other hand, such a stellar long-term track record as CSU’s is hard to argue with. In this article, I will explore the question of whether CSU is a buy, a sell, or a hold today.

Performance

The first factor we can look at when evaluating CSU is its performance. In the last four quarters, CSU missed earnings expectations 75% of the time. That’s not a positive. On the other hand, it has compounded at very high compounded annual growth rates (CAGR) over the last five years:

  • Revenue: 23% CAGR.
  • EPS: 17.6%.
  • Free cash flow (FCF): 35% CAGR.

The story was similar in the last 3- and 10-year periods. So, CSU has been doing well on growth.

Likewise, Constellation Software is very profitable. In the trailing 12-month period, it boasted the following profitability metrics:

  • Gross margin: 36%.
  • Net margin: 7%.
  • FCF margin: 21%.
  • Return on equity: 27.6%.
  • Return on capital: 12.5%.

CSU’s growth and profit metrics are quite good. So, we can say that the company is performing well.

Future prospects

The next logical question to ask is whether CSU can keep up the excellent performance going forward. While the company has done well historically, tech companies are pretty pricey these days. It will be harder for CSU to find good deals that can move the needle in the future. So, I’d expect the company’s growth to decelerate going forward.

Valuation

Last but not least, we get to valuation. At today’s prices, Constellation Software trades at:

  • 44 times adjusted earnings.
  • 99 times reported earnings.
  • A 3.5 price/earnings/growth (PEG) ratio.
  • 7 times sales.
  • 24 times book value.

These multiples are pretty high, even for a company that is growing quickly. The 3.5 PEG ratio, in particular, is a bit of a red flag. CSU is definitely not a value stock.

The bottom line

The bottom line on Constellation Software is that it has been performing incredibly well, but is also incredibly expensive. Overall, I consider CSU a hold. That’s not to say it won’t perform well, but rather, that its past rates of growth probably won’t continue indefinitely.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

engineer at wind farm
Tech Stocks

Building a $35,000 TFSA That Balances Growth and Safety

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock offers growth potential, but Fortis (TSX:FTS) is safer.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid

| Puja Tayal

Some tech stocks are set to soar in the 2025 PC refresh cycle. While other tech stocks are to be…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More 

| Puja Tayal

Technology is driving the future, and tech stocks are making future millionaires. Here’s a stock that can keep this momentum…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Prediction: BlackBerry Stock Will Beat the Market – Here’s Why

| Jitendra Parashar

With a major shift in focus and a sharp rebound in the stock price, BlackBerry stock might just be getting…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Tech Stocks

The Smart Way to Invest $7,000 in Your TFSA Before Year-End

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Don’t let indecision steal 6 months of tax-free growth from your portfolio. Here’s how I’d invest a $7,000 TFSA contribution…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

| Puja Tayal

Tech stocks are known for their growth. They can be good wealth generators, but not all tech stocks are worth…

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued tech stocks such as Vitalhub should help you generate outsized gains over the next two years.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two growth stocks are both unbelievably cheap and have significant long-term potential, making them some of the best to…

Read more »