Member Login
Home » Investing » Telus Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

Telus Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

Telus is up more than 10% in 2025. Are additional gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Telus (TSX:T) is up 12% in 2025 after enduring an extended correction. Investors who missed the bounce are wondering if Telus stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

Telus share price

Telus trades below $22 per share at the time of writing, compared to $34 three years ago. A series of negative events sent the stock into a long pullback that eventually saw it dip to $19 at the end of 2024.

Soaring interest rates in 2022 and 2023 caused the initial decline. The Bank of Canada raised interest rates aggressively to cool off an overheated economy as it battled to get inflation under control. Inflation topped 8% in June 2022. The central bank has a 2% target rate. Rate hikes immediately drove up expenses on variable-rate debt. The subsequent jump in bond yields also made it more expensive for companies to access new funds in the debt market. Telus uses a lot of debt to help finance its capital initiatives that include the upgrading and expansion of its wireless and wireline network infrastructure. The jump in debt expenses lowered profits and reduced the amount of cash available to bring down debt or distribute to shareholders.

Telus also struggled with falling revenue at its Telus Digital subsidiary. Price wars for mobile and internet subscribers in the core business segments added to the pressure.

The Bank of Canada started to cut rates in the second half of 2024. This will help ease the pressure on that front. Telus is taking Telus Digital private, and pricing across the sector on mobile plans is rising again as providers look to shore up margins. Reduced immigration and regulatory uncertainty remain headwinds for the industry, but the worst of the recent challenges should be in the rearview mirror.

Opportunity

Telus is investing in data centre operations to capitalize on the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and the need for Canadian businesses to keep their data safely located in the country. Telus also has other subsidiaries that are growing at a steady pace. Telus Health saw revenue rise 12% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 compared to the same period last year. Telus Agriculture and Consumer Goods delivered revenue growth of 20%. These businesses have the potential to become meaningful contributors to long-term growth in the coming years.

Telus reported decent Q1 2025 results with consolidated free cash flow rising 22% over the same period last year. The board increased the dividend for 2025. Management intends to raise the distribution by 3% to 8% per year from 2026 to 2028.

Investors who buy Telus at the current level can pick up a 7.6% dividend yield.

Time to buy?

Near-term volatility is expected as markets watch inflation reports to determine if the Bank of Canada will continue to cut interest rates in the second half of this year. Any indication that inflation is rising again due to tariffs could put new pressure on telecom stocks.

That being said, income investors should be comfortable owning Telus at this level. You get paid a good dividend yield, and there is potential for decent upside in the stock over the medium term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

A $28,000 TFSA-Building Strategy for Long-Term Wealth

| Andrew Button

With the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC), you can build long-term wealth.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Deploy $7,000 in Your TFSA This Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top-performing stocks are profitable options for TFSA investors who have yet to deploy their 2025 annual contribution limit.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Why Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution Could Be Your Best Financial Move

| Robin Brown

Building a TFSA is one of the best financial decisions you can make. Here are two approachable stocks that could…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

4 Unstoppable Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, but these three in the energy sector are some of the top choices for the long…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

A $25,000 Portfolio Strategy for the Next 5 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can build a $25,000 investment portfolio through a tax-advantaged account to achieve stable, long-term returns

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Building a $40,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Economic Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop messing around and look for stability with these four top stock choices.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Blue Chips and High Yields? Yes, Please.

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payments, and high yields, these two blue-chip companies are ideal buys for investors…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

This Beaten-Down TSX Stock Yields 5.3%, and Here’s Why I’d Double Down on It Today

| Jitendra Parashar

When good companies hit a rough patch, long-term investors get a second chance – and this might be one of…

Read more »