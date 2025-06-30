Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This Beaten-Down TSX Stock Yields 5.3%, and Here’s Why I’d Double Down on It Today

This Beaten-Down TSX Stock Yields 5.3%, and Here’s Why I’d Double Down on It Today

When good companies hit a rough patch, long-term investors get a second chance – and this might be one of them.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

If you want to lock in a strong dividend before the market wakes up, this could be your shot. Right now, there’s a TSX stock trading well below its highs, yet it’s paying a steady 5.3% yield. I already own it in my portfolio, and I’m seriously considering buying more. It’s easy to overlook companies when they’ve had a rough few quarters, but that’s often when the best opportunities show up. The fundamentals are still there. The dividend is safe. And the stock is cheap. That combination doesn’t last forever.

In this article, I’ll walk through why this beaten-down dividend stock, Magna International (TSX:MG), still deserves a spot in your portfolio – and why I’m thinking of doubling down on it before the rebound begins.

Still beating at the core

Magna International has seen better days, no doubt about that. But sometimes the best time to bet on a stock is when it has been left behind, especially when the numbers say it has still got a lot of life in it.

Let’s start with the basics. Headquartered in Aurora, Magna is one of the biggest auto parts suppliers in the world, working in everything from body frames and engines to seats and full vehicle assembly.

Magna stock currently trades at $51.39 per share, with a market cap of $14.5 billion. It offers a healthy 5.3% annualized dividend yield, and it’s still making those payouts quarterly.

The stock has had a rough ride lately as it’s down roughly 11% over the last year and has fallen over 30% in the last three years. While this dip might scare off short-term traders, it could attract long-term dividend investors like us – especially with the recent signs of recovery as economic conditions remain better than many had anticipated.

Short-term weakness but strong margins

In the most recent quarter ended in March, Magna’s revenue dropped 8% YoY (year-over-year) to US$10.1 billion. This decline was mostly due to a 3% drop in global light vehicle production and its program completions in North America and Europe. On top of that, the company had to deal with some major hits from its wind-down of Jaguar vehicle production and negative currency movement.

Despite these setbacks, the company actually posted strong margins and operational improvements. Also, during the quarter, Magna still managed to return US$187 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Looking toward the rebound

Amid the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, Magna’s management is taking proactive steps. It’s cutting capital and engineering costs, restructuring to improve efficiency, and focusing on cash flow generation. Its 2025 outlook looks stable with projected adjusted net profit between US$1.3 billion and US$1.5 billion. Additionally, the company expects to recover 100% of unmitigated tariff costs from its customers, which should provide a cushion to its margins in the coming quarters.

Moreover, Magna is doubling down on innovation. For example, it recently partnered with NVIDIA on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered driver systems and expanded electrification projects. With vehicle production expected to bounce back soon, especially in the electric vehicle segment, Magna’s long-term investments could give it a strong edge in the long run, making this dividend-paying stock look really attractive at current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Magna International and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

A $28,000 TFSA-Building Strategy for Long-Term Wealth

| Andrew Button

With the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC), you can build long-term wealth.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Deploy $7,000 in Your TFSA This Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top-performing stocks are profitable options for TFSA investors who have yet to deploy their 2025 annual contribution limit.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Why Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution Could Be Your Best Financial Move

| Robin Brown

Building a TFSA is one of the best financial decisions you can make. Here are two approachable stocks that could…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

4 Unstoppable Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, but these three in the energy sector are some of the top choices for the long…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

A $25,000 Portfolio Strategy for the Next 5 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can build a $25,000 investment portfolio through a tax-advantaged account to achieve stable, long-term returns

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Building a $40,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Economic Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop messing around and look for stability with these four top stock choices.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Blue Chips and High Yields? Yes, Please.

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payments, and high yields, these two blue-chip companies are ideal buys for investors…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $7,000 and Hold for a Decade

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and have long track records of reliable dividend growth.

Read more »