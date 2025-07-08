1 TSX Stock That Could Double as Canada Ramps Up Tech Investing

This tech stock isn’t just into Bitcoin any more and could be a major investment boost to your portfolio.

Canada is ramping up investment in tech. From artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to digital energy, capital is flowing into the next wave of innovation. And while a number of companies will benefit, one tech stock stands out for its bold expansion and unique position in the market: Hut 8 (TSX:HUT). This isn’t just a Bitcoin mining company anymore. It’s a rapidly transforming energy-tech hybrid that could have serious upside potential if it delivers on its plans.

About Hut 8

Hut 8’s latest earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 shows the transformation is well underway. Revenue hit $43.7 million, up from $21.7 million the year before. It also posted net income of $900,000 and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $5.6 million. That’s not blockbuster profitability, but it is a solid step forward for a tech stock coming out of a challenging cryptocurrency cycle. And it reflects a stronger, more diversified business than most investors might expect.

At its core, Hut 8 still mines Bitcoin. In Q3, it mined 234 Bitcoin at an average revenue of $61,025 per coin. Its cost to mine was $31,482, giving it a healthy margin. But the real story is what Hut 8 is building around its mining operation. It now manages 1,240 megawatts of total energy capacity. That includes mining sites, natural gas power assets in Ontario, data centres, and managed service sites. The shift from pure miner to full-scale infrastructure provider is not just marketing. It’s now backed by numbers.

For example, Hut 8 has launched a graphics processing unit (GPU)-as-a-service vertical. Its first cluster is hosted in a tier-three data centre in Chicago. It signed a five-year contract with an AI cloud service provider that includes fixed payments and revenue sharing. That alone positions Hut 8 in a new revenue stream that has nothing to do with crypto and everything to do with AI.

More to come

It’s also rolling out major upgrades to its mining fleet. Hut 8 signed a purchase agreement in November to upgrade roughly 111 megawatts of capacity. Once installed, this will lift its self-mining hash rate to 9.3 Exa hash per second (EH/s) and improve its average fleet efficiency by 37%. If it exercises a purchase option under a colocation agreement with BITMAIN, it could expand self-mining to 24 EH/s by the second quarter of 2025. That would make Hut 8 one of the most powerful mining operations in North America, backed by a cleaner, more efficient footprint.

Another important piece is the Vega site, a 205-megawatt location designed from scratch to support high-density data. It’s where the new U3S21EXPH miners from BITMAIN will be deployed. The colocation agreement tied to that deployment is expected to generate up to $135 million in annualized revenue once fully ramped up. This is a big deal, not just for Hut 8’s balance sheet, but for its positioning in the energy infrastructure space.

Of course, there are risks. Crypto volatility still looms large. If Bitcoin prices fall sharply, mining margins could get squeezed. Regulatory pressures remain a concern, especially in the U.S., where Hut 8 also operates. And while diversification is promising, it comes with execution risk. Building GPU clusters and launching data centres is expensive and complex.

Bottom line

But Hut 8 has some room to breathe. It ended Q3 with 9,106 Bitcoin in reserve worth about $576.5 million and $72.9 million in cash. That gives it a war chest to support expansion and offset temporary setbacks. It has also eliminated $37.9 million in debt by converting a loan to equity at a premium to its trading price, reducing interest costs by over $17 million over three years.

In short, Hut 8 is no longer just a crypto story. It’s a company building infrastructure for the future of AI, blockchain, and digital power. If Canada’s tech investment wave builds momentum, and if Hut 8 executes well on its expansion, the stock could deliver significant upside. A double isn’t guaranteed. But it’s on the table.