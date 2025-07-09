1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

The current weakness in price of this TSX stock presents a solid opportunity to buy a high-growth company at a bargain valuation.

The Canadian equity market has been on an upward trajectory this year as recession fears ease and investor sentiment rebounds. Yet even in a broadly rising market, a few compelling TSX stocks remain under the radar. One such magnificent stock is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). Shares of this digital healthcare company have declined about 30% year-to-date in 2025, despite continuing to deliver strong operational results.

For investors with a long-term perspective, WELL Health’s current price weakness presents a solid opportunity to buy a high-growth, cash-generating company at a bargain valuation.

While the broader market has already priced in much of the year’s economic optimism, this small-cap stock is still trading at a forward enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 1.1, which is close to an all-time low, signalling that the stock is significantly undervalued.

WELL Health is off to a solid start in 2025

WELL Health is a leading player in Canada’s digital healthcare ecosystem. It operates a vast network of outpatient clinics and provides omnichannel healthcare services. The company also offers a proprietary suite of health tech solutions designed to support clinics and healthcare providers. These include everything from Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) to telehealth platforms, billing and revenue cycle management tools, digital health apps, cybersecurity services, and an AI-powered virtual assistant known as WELL AI Voice.

WELL Health stock came under pressure due to macroeconomic headwinds and a delay in revenue recognition from its U.S. subsidiary, Circle Medical. However, its underlying business has remained strong. In the first quarter of the year, the company reported a revenue run rate approaching $1.2 billion annually, with Canadian operations playing a key role. Revenue from Canadian clinics and WELLSTAR came in just under $500 million annually, growing at an impressive 32% year-over-year, with 13.4% of the growth being organic.

Moreover, the healthtech is expanding profitably. WELL’s Canadian business posted a 29% increase in adjusted EBITDA in Q1, an acceleration over last year’s 23% growth. Furthermore, its omnichannel platform recorded 1.6 million patient visits in the first quarter, representing a 24% increase from the same period in 2024.

WELL Health to deliver strong growth

WELL Health could continue to deliver solid growth led by the ongoing momentum in its Canadian operations.

WELL Health has been actively expanding its technology portfolio, including its recently launched Nexus AI, a clinical documentation solution that uses artificial intelligence to assist with medical scribing. The new tool will be deployed across Canada, with plans to expand through the broader WELL ecosystem.

WELL is also taking steps to consolidate and grow its cybersecurity division, an area with strong potential for recurring revenues and international expansion.

In addition to organic growth, strategic acquisitions continue to drive the company’s growth and innovation. On the mergers and acquisitions front, WELL Health has 11 signed letters of intent in its pipeline, representing an estimated $65 million in future revenues.

Beyond the numbers, WELL Health is managing its capital structure wisely. The company maintains a healthy balance sheet, is reducing debt, and focuses on minimizing share dilution. These actions will improve investor confidence and position the business for sustainable long-term growth.

The bottom line

In summary, WELL Health Technologies stands out as a deeply undervalued Canadian growth stock with strong fundamentals, expanding market presence, and cutting-edge healthcare technology solutions. While short-term market sentiment has weighed on the stock, the long-term story remains intact, making it an attractive investment near the current levels.