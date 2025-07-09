Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

The current weakness in price of this TSX stock presents a solid opportunity to buy a high-growth company at a bargain valuation.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian equity market has been on an upward trajectory this year as recession fears ease and investor sentiment rebounds. Yet even in a broadly rising market, a few compelling TSX stocks remain under the radar. One such magnificent stock is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). Shares of this digital healthcare company have declined about 30% year-to-date in 2025, despite continuing to deliver strong operational results.

For investors with a long-term perspective, WELL Health’s current price weakness presents a solid opportunity to buy a high-growth, cash-generating company at a bargain valuation.

While the broader market has already priced in much of the year’s economic optimism, this small-cap stock is still trading at a forward enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 1.1, which is close to an all-time low, signalling that the stock is significantly undervalued.

WELL Health is off to a solid start in 2025

WELL Health is a leading player in Canada’s digital healthcare ecosystem. It operates a vast network of outpatient clinics and provides omnichannel healthcare services. The company also offers a proprietary suite of health tech solutions designed to support clinics and healthcare providers. These include everything from Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) to telehealth platforms, billing and revenue cycle management tools, digital health apps, cybersecurity services, and an AI-powered virtual assistant known as WELL AI Voice.

WELL Health stock came under pressure due to macroeconomic headwinds and a delay in revenue recognition from its U.S. subsidiary, Circle Medical. However, its underlying business has remained strong. In the first quarter of the year, the company reported a revenue run rate approaching $1.2 billion annually, with Canadian operations playing a key role. Revenue from Canadian clinics and WELLSTAR came in just under $500 million annually, growing at an impressive 32% year-over-year, with 13.4% of the growth being organic.

Moreover, the healthtech is expanding profitably. WELL’s Canadian business posted a 29% increase in adjusted EBITDA in Q1, an acceleration over last year’s 23% growth. Furthermore, its omnichannel platform recorded 1.6 million patient visits in the first quarter, representing a 24% increase from the same period in 2024.

WELL Health to deliver strong growth

WELL Health could continue to deliver solid growth led by the ongoing momentum in its Canadian operations.

WELL Health has been actively expanding its technology portfolio, including its recently launched Nexus AI, a clinical documentation solution that uses artificial intelligence to assist with medical scribing. The new tool will be deployed across Canada, with plans to expand through the broader WELL ecosystem.

WELL is also taking steps to consolidate and grow its cybersecurity division, an area with strong potential for recurring revenues and international expansion.

In addition to organic growth, strategic acquisitions continue to drive the company’s growth and innovation. On the mergers and acquisitions front, WELL Health has 11 signed letters of intent in its pipeline, representing an estimated $65 million in future revenues.

Beyond the numbers, WELL Health is managing its capital structure wisely. The company maintains a healthy balance sheet, is reducing debt, and focuses on minimizing share dilution. These actions will improve investor confidence and position the business for sustainable long-term growth.

The bottom line

In summary, WELL Health Technologies stands out as a deeply undervalued Canadian growth stock with strong fundamentals, expanding market presence, and cutting-edge healthcare technology solutions. While short-term market sentiment has weighed on the stock, the long-term story remains intact, making it an attractive investment near the current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Double as Canada Ramps Up Tech Investing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock isn't just into Bitcoin any more and could be a major investment boost to your portfolio.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

AI Is Taking Off in Canada, so Here’s the 1 Stock to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are created equal, and this Canadian super star stock is one of them.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

Can BlackBerry Ever Return to its Meme Status Highs?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into where former Canadian tech giant BlackBerry (TSX:BB) could be headed from here, and if meme stock highs…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

Why This Tech Stock Could Be the Next Shopify

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This offshoot of Constellation Software is becoming a powerhouse all on its own.

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

1 AI Infrastructure Stock Down 60% That’s Too Good to Ignore

| Sneha Nahata

This AI infrastructure stock is trading at a significant discount, presenting a solid buying opportunity given its strong growth prospects.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

This 1 Stock Could be the Future of Crypto and AI in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hut stock is a more diversified way to get into not just Bitcoin, but AI! Here's why.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Tech Stock Before the AI Boom Hits Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're wary about AI but want to get in on the action, here's the right tech stock for you.

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

TFSA Millionaire Plan: Why This AI Stock Could Lead the Next Bull Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI is here to stay, but it's not all meme stocks. In fact, this one looks like a sure-fire winner.

Read more »