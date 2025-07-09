I’d Bet My Entire TFSA on This 5.2% AI-Infused Dividend Stock

With the world needing more infrastructure than ever, this is one stock I’d buy with no hesitation.

There’s something magical about a dividend stock that combines massive yield with long-term growth potential. And when it sprinkles in just enough artificial intelligence (AI) optimism to stir up excitement? That’s when I start thinking big. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is that rare blend. With a 5.2% dividend yield and a global portfolio built for stability, I’d wager it’s one of the best stocks to consider packing into a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) right now.

BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure runs the kind of assets that make the modern world tick, like utilities, pipelines, toll roads, and data infrastructure. These are long-lived assets, which means recurring revenue, steady cash flow, and fewer surprises. That’s exactly what you want in a dividend stock, especially one yielding more than 5%.

In its most recent earnings results for the first quarter of 2025, Brookfield reported US$646 million in funds from operations (FFO), or US$0.82 per unit, which was up 5% from the same quarter last year. The increase came from a mix of organic growth and new acquisitions, particularly in the data centre and midstream energy sectors. Despite the market volatility, Brookfield has managed to keep its distribution well covered.

The dividend

That distribution is no joke. At US$0.405 per unit quarterly, it adds up to US$1.62 annually, or about $2.23 in Canadian dollars at current exchange rates. With units trading around $45.40, that works out to a whopping 5.2% yield. It’s not often you find a stock with a payout this large that isn’t flashing warning signs. But Brookfield is different. It has a long history of paying and growing its dividend, and the payout ratio remains sustainable.

The big question, of course, is whether the business can keep funding that distribution. Based on its most recent report, yes. Management continues to target 5% to 9% annual FFO growth, supported by inflation-indexed contracts and capital recycling. That’s not explosive growth, but it’s consistent, and it’s enough to support dividend increases, too.

Using AI

Now, about the AI part. Brookfield isn’t a tech company, but it’s making strategic moves in that direction. The dividend stock has been building out its data infrastructure segment, with new investments in data centres and fibre networks. These are the digital highways AI models rely on. And Brookfield’s infrastructure expertise gives it a unique edge in managing and scaling those assets.

That said, we shouldn’t get carried away. AI exposure here is still more thematic than transformative. It’s not building chips or models. But it is quietly becoming a landlord to the AI revolution. As demand for high-speed internet, cloud storage, and low-latency computing grows, Brookfield stands to benefit through long-term, inflation-linked contracts with data tenants.

Bottom line

Of course, there are risks. Interest rates remain high, which puts pressure on infrastructure financing. If borrowing costs rise further, Brookfield may have to slow its investment pace. And while its assets are global, geopolitical tensions could make certain regions trickier to operate in. Investors should also keep an eye on currency fluctuations, since earnings are reported in U.S. dollars, while Canadian investors collect distributions in Canadian dollars.

Even with those risks, I’d be comfortable putting a large chunk of my TFSA into Brookfield Infrastructure. The income is consistent, the growth is modest but steady, and the assets are essential. Plus, that AI angle adds just enough excitement to make this more than a boring utility stock.