Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Put $10,000 Into This TSX Utility Stock Before the Next Rate Announcement

I’d Put $10,000 Into This TSX Utility Stock Before the Next Rate Announcement

Utility stocks are some of the safest options out there!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
The sun sets behind a power source

Source: Getty Images

When the Bank of Canada is about to make a rate decision, investors tend to get jittery. Interest rates impact everything from mortgages to market sentiment, and utilities are often caught in the crossfire. That’s exactly why I’ve been looking at Capital Power (TSX:CPX). If I had $10,000 to put to work right now, I’d put it into this utility stock before the next rate announcement.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a power producer based in Alberta. It owns and operates a mix of natural gas, wind, solar, and battery storage facilities across North America. The dividend stock has carved out a niche by focusing on flexible generation assets that can respond to shifting demand and market conditions. That’s a big deal right now, when power reliability and cleaner energy are both in high demand.

According to its first-quarter (Q1) 2025 earnings report, Capital Power is in decent shape. Net income attributable to shareholders came in at $151 million, or $1.03 per diluted share. That was down from $225 million and $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year. Operating income fell to $234 million from $320 million.

The business is also growing. In February, Capital Power closed the acquisition of two U.S. natural gas-fired facilities, bringing in 2,247 megawatts of additional capacity. The acquisition strengthens its presence in the PJM market, one of the most liquid and competitive power markets in North America. That kind of scale gives it more stability and more pricing power, both of which are valuable if interest rates stay higher for longer.

Looking ahead

Of course, no stock is risk-free, and I wouldn’t suggest Capital Power is immune to pressure. Utilities are sensitive to interest rate movements because their projects are capital-intensive. Higher rates mean higher financing costs, and that can weigh on future returns. But Capital Power has managed to issue green and hybrid bonds to lock in competitive funding, and it continues to generate strong operating cash flow to support its dividend and capital-spending plans.

Speaking of the dividend, that’s one of the biggest reasons I’d put my $10,000 into CPX. At recent prices, the stock yields close to 5%. And it’s not just the size of the payout that’s appealing, it’s the track record. Capital Power has raised its dividend every year since 2013. The current quarterly payout is $0.65 or $2.61, and the company’s target is to grow it by 5% each year through 2025. With the payout ratio sitting comfortably, there’s room for that growth to continue. And that $10,000 investment could thus bring in about $477 each year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
CPX$54.36183 $2.61$477.63Quarterly$9,948

Bottom line

The market hasn’t fully appreciated what Capital Power is doing. The dividend stock is still down from its 52-week high, partly due to sector-wide concerns about rising rates and economic softness. But if you believe that the Bank of Canada is near the end of its tightening cycle, or could even cut rates later this year, utility stocks like CPX could bounce back. The high yield suddenly looks even better, and defensive names tend to shine when the market gets cautious.

So, yes, I’d put $10,000 into Capital Power right now. The yield is strong. The business is growing. And it’s diversified enough to weather bumps in the economy. With a major rate decision just around the corner, this could be a great time to lock in income and take advantage of future upside.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Makes Me Sleep Like a Baby Every Night

| Joey Frenette

Shares of Fortis (TSX:FTS) could help income investors get a great night's sleep even as the market feels toppier.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $5,000 in This 7.5% Monthly Dividend Stock Before the Market Catches On

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need some extra cash coming in? Then this dividend stock is the first place investors will want to look.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Canadian Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

The 6% Monthly Dividend Stock That Never Disappoints Shareholders

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable 6% monthly dividend stock is one of the best long-term investments you can buy on the…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Built to Thrive, Even With Higher Interest Rates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We all worry still about interest rates, but these three Canadian stocks can help keep you on top.

Read more »

Beware of bad investing advice.
Dividend Stocks

The Government Benefit Mistake That Costs Canadians Millions

| Andrew Button

If you hold iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in a taxable account, you need to report the dividend income…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a $1,000 Monthly Income Stream With Just These 2 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need some extra income, and don't we all, these are some of the best recommended stocks to buy…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

The Single Stock I’d Buy to Protect My TFSA During U.S. Trade Tensions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about trade tensions? Then get in on this company that will remain essential. No matter what.

Read more »