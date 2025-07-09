Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TFSA: How to Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 Tax-Free!

TFSA: How to Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 Tax-Free!

The TFSA is the best place to invest for growth. Here are some stocks that turned $5,000 into $50,000 in a short time.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

If you want to turn $5,000 into $50,000, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could be one of your best tools to get there. The TFSA allows you to invest completely tax-free. As a result, you can compound your capital at faster rates than anywhere else.

Maximize long-term returns by using the TFSA and picking great stocks

To turn $5,000 into $50,000 in 10 years, you would need to earn a 26% compounded annual return. That is a pretty aggressive rate of return given that the TSX Index has only delivered a 9% compounded annual total return over the long term.

If you increased your investing horizon to 20 years, you would only need a 12% compounded rate of return to 10 times your $5,000. That rate of return might be more attainable for many investors.

An industrial stock ideal for compounding

However, in several instances, the 10 years-to-10X timeframe was attainable. TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) is a perfect example.

It 10X’d in just over five years. TVK stock has compounded by a 57% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years and a 38% CAGR over the past 10 years.

Given its substantial returns, investors would be surprised at what TerraVest does. It operates an industrial conglomerate focused on specialized tank and trailer manufacturing, boiler production, and energy services. There is nothing exciting about these businesses.

However, what is exciting is TerraVest’s ability to smartly acquire cheap businesses, drastically improve operational and financial performance, and then smartly re-deploy its strong free cash flows. This formula has helped fuel substantial compounded growth and profit margin improvement.

The company is likely fairly valued at today’s price. However, with a market cap of only $3.6 billion, it still could have substantial room to grow in the years ahead. I wouldn’t be a buyer here, but it could be attractive on a broader market pullback.

A software stock that has been ideal for a TFSA

Another stock that would have delivered great returns for TFSA investors is Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG). Even though Descartes stock is down 14.5% in 2025, its stock is up 88% in the past five years, 637% in the past 10 years, and 2,257% in the past 15 years.

That equates to respective CAGRs of 13.5%, 21%, and 23%. Investors who held this stock since 2013 have 10X’d their money.  

Descartes operates a crucial information/communication network for the global transportation industry. It compliments this network with a plethora of software services that help businesses save time, energy, and money.

The transport industry has been thrown into chaos due to Trump’s global trade war. As a result, Descartes stock has declined this year.

Yet, this is a high-quality business. It has high recurring revenues, elevated cash flow and profit margins, and ample balance sheet strength (it is cash-rich). It has the firepower to keep growing by smart acquisitions.

While it is never a cheap stock, it does trade at the low end of its valuation range over the past three years. Buying and holding a quality compounding stock like this is a perfect TFSA strategy.

The Foolish takeaway

Look for stocks like TerraVest and Descartes to compound your wealth over 5, 10, or 20 years. Often small-cap stocks are a great place to look for the multi-bagger gains. Some interesting small-cap stocks to dig further into for 10 times returns include Firan Technology, VitalHub, and Sylogist.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Descartes Systems Group, TerraVest Industries, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group, Sylogist, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Bitcoin
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks With Huge Upside as the U.S. Dollar Strengthens

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors wanting to protect their future need safe Canadian stocks, like these two on the TSX today.

Read more »

Striking match creates fire and light.
Stocks for Beginners

10 Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in 2025 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

The Motley Fool's yearly list of "Starter Stocks" is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I go…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $5,000 in This 7.5% Monthly Dividend Stock Before the Market Catches On

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need some extra cash coming in? Then this dividend stock is the first place investors will want to look.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Stocks for Beginners

This Top TSX Stock Could Be the Perfect Buy During a Housing Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a stock you can buy and hold for decades as housing ramps up, this is the one…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a $1,000 Monthly Income Stream With Just These 2 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need some extra income, and don't we all, these are some of the best recommended stocks to buy…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

The Single Stock I’d Buy to Protect My TFSA During U.S. Trade Tensions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about trade tensions? Then get in on this company that will remain essential. No matter what.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

AI Is Taking Off in Canada, so Here’s the 1 Stock to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are created equal, and this Canadian super star stock is one of them.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Dividend Stocks

1 CRA-Friendly Stock Delivering Decades of Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only is this dividend stock essential, it's growing! Making it a top choice on the TSX today.

Read more »