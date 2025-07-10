Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks Trading Below Their Intrinsic Value

2 TSX Stocks Trading Below Their Intrinsic Value

Here are two of the highest-quality stocks on the TSX that both currently trade below their intrinsic values.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

One of the most important skills when it comes to investing is recognizing when certain TSX stocks are trading at an undervalued price, or in other words, below their intrinsic value.

That’s how you make significant returns on your investments, not only by buying high-quality companies, but also by buying them as cheaply as possible.

The intrinsic value of a company is essentially what a business is truly worth, based on its fundamentals, not what the stock price says on any given day. This is based on several factors, such as the company’s assets, cash flow, future growth potential, competitive position, and any other factors that add value to the operations.

The goal is to identify high-quality businesses that the market is temporarily missing. However, there’s no single formula that gives you a perfect number. In fact, investors employ a range of methods, including discounted cash flow models, various valuation metrics, and even qualitative analysis to determine a business’s worth.

Buying stocks below intrinsic value isn’t just about the potential for higher gains, though. In addition, when you buy a stock for less than what it’s actually worth, you give yourself a built-in margin of safety. So, even if the business doesn’t explode in growth overnight, the discount helps protect your downside.

It’s worth noting, though, that buying cheap stocks just for the sake of it is a bad strategy. It’s still paramount to find high-quality companies to invest in with solid management, dependable revenue, and long-term tailwinds.

However, when you can combine quality and a discounted price, that’s where you find the best opportunities. So, with that in mind, if you’ve got cash you’re looking to invest, here are two high-quality TSX stocks trading below their intrinsic value today.

One of the top TSX stocks to buy now

If you’re looking for a high-quality TSX stock to buy now while it trades below its intrinsic value, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is undoubtedly one of the best.

goeasy has been one of the best-performing growth stocks on the TSX over the last few years, thanks to its consistent expansion, strong profitability, and a long track record of delivering impressive results. Currently, it’s trading below its intrinsic value, making it an ideal time to buy.

At the time of writing, goeasy is trading just over $173 a share. Meanwhile, the average target price from the eight analysts covering goeasy is just over $200.

This is a unique opportunity for investors. Although it’s not ultra-cheap, it’s the perfect kind of TSX stock to buy: undervalued, fast-growing, and of high quality.

For example, right now, goeasy trades at just 9 times forward earnings. However, its five-year average forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 10.5. And if goeasy was trading at a P/E ratio of 10.5 times today, the stock would be worth roughly $201.70, essentially in line with analyst estimates.

However, it’s not only that goeasy is undervalued. In addition to the discount, the stock is expected to continue to grow at an impressive rate. For example, its normalized earnings per share are expected by analysts to jump 24% this year and another 18% next year, reaching $25.61 by the end of 2026.

At that point, even if goeasy were to maintain just a 9 times forward P/E ratio, the stock would be worth $230.49. And if it trades at its historical average of 10.5 times forward earnings, goeasy could soar as high as $270 per share.

So, if you’re looking for a top TSX stock to buy while it trades below its intrinsic value, goeasy is unquestionably one of the best.

A high-quality healthcare stock

In addition to goeasy, another top TSX stock trading below its intrinsic value is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL).

Like goeasy, WELL is a high-potential, high-quality stock that has demonstrated its ability to grow both by acquisition and organically.

However, WELL currently trades at just $4.80 per share, which is 11 times its forward earnings. That’s not only ultra-cheap for a high-potential growth stock like WELL, it’s also below its three-year average forward P/E ratio of 14.9 times.

Furthermore, the average analyst target price for WELL is $7.16, representing a premium of more than 45% to its current trading price. So if you’re looking for top TSX stocks to buy now, WELL is easily one of the best.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in goeasy and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man looks stunned about something
Retirement

The CRA Mistake That Could Cut Your Old Age Security in Half

| Kay Ng

You can mitigate the OAS clawback through appropriate retirement planning. Talk to a qualified financial planner if needed.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Protect Your OAS and Earn Income With 1 Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement is a scary time, but it doesn't have to be! Especially with a monthly payer like this one.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Investing

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks with solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects could be ideal long-term additions to your TFSA.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

4 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are a reliable source of passive income, consistently paying and even increasing their dividends year after year.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Renewable Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this renewable energy stock could be a strong long-term bet even if you're starting with a small investment.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

This Tech Stock Could Dominate the Future of AI and Cybersecurity in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText may come to dominate the cybersecurity arena in Canada.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Energy Stock Due for a Major Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock isn't going to surge overnight, but it could provide decades of stable income.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Bank Stocks

1 Canadian Bank Stock That Smart Money Is Buying

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A surging Big Bank stock is a smart buy for value and income investors in the second half of 2025.

Read more »