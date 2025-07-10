Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Federal Reserve Announcement Moves Markets

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Federal Reserve Announcement Moves Markets

Investors seeking stability amongst changing rates should certainly consider these three TSX stocks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books

Source: Getty Images

As the Federal Reserve prepares to announce its next policy decision, investors often feel a jolt of uncertainty. Markets can swing on a few words about interest rates or economic outlooks. For those seeking some stability, certain Canadian stocks offer resilient cash flows and potential upside if equity markets dip. Here are three names on the Toronto Stock Exchange to consider before the Fed moves the needle again.

WCN

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) provides waste collection, recycling and disposal services across North America. Its business model centres on fee-based revenue that resets when contracts come up for renewal.

In its first quarter of 2025, Waste Connections reported revenue of $2.228 billion, up 7.5% from a year ago. Operating income was $390.2 million after absorbing transaction-related and other one-time costs, while adjusted net income came in at $293.1 million, or $1.13 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $712.2 million. Those results underscore the company’s ability to grow even as fuel and labour costs climb.

GRT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) owns and manages industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its tenants include e-commerce and essential-goods companies with long leases and built-in rent escalators.

In the first quarter of 2025, Granite’s revenue was $154.7 million, up 11.4% from $138.9 million a year earlier. Funds from operations reached $91.0 million, or $1.46 per unit, compared with $82.4 million, or $1.30 per unit, in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024. Adjusted funds from operations totalled $88.4 million, or $1.41 per unit, reflecting sustained occupancy of 94.8% and same-property net operating income on a cash basis that jumped 4.7%. Those metrics demonstrate the strength of its industrial footprint.

ENB

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) operates one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure networks. It transports crude oil, natural gas and renewable energy across pipelines, storage facilities and distribution systems.

In its first quarter of 2025, Enbridge generated revenue of $10.46 billion and delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03, beating consensus estimates. Its Mainline crude system set a first-quarter throughput record of 3.2 million barrels per day, and gas distribution earnings surged to $1.60 billion from $765 million a year earlier.

Distributable cash flow reached $3.8 billion, up 9% from the prior year. As a regulated utility with long-term contracts and tariff structures, it tends to be less sensitive to interest-rate volatility and offers a dividend yield north of 6%.

Considerations

Each of these TSX stocks shares a common thread. These deliver cash flow through recurring fees or rent. They operate in sectors that remain essential despite economic slowdowns. Further, these have shown the ability to grow earnings even as borrowing costs rise. That combination can help cushion portfolios when markets gyrate on Fed commentary.

Of course, no investment is without risk. Waste Connections can face higher fuel costs and labour shortages that squeeze margins. Granite must manage property valuations in a rising-rate environment and maintain high occupancy to hit its cash flow targets. Enbridge remains subject to regulatory decisions, project delays and commodity-price swings. Investors should weigh these factors against the potential benefits.

Timing matters, too. A Fed announcement can trigger knee-jerk moves, creating short-term buying opportunities for fundamentally sound companies. If higher rates spook markets, shares of Waste Connections, Granite, and Enbridge could pull back even if their underlying businesses remain intact. That dip can be the moment to add positions at more attractive valuations.

Bottom line

Before the Fed meets, take a look at these names. Waste Connections offers exposure to steady municipal services. Granite provides industrial real estate with inflation-linked rent. Enbridge delivers regulated energy infrastructure cash flows. Each has a track record of delivering results through rate cycles. Adding one or more of these stocks now may help investors navigate the next wave of market reactions without missing out on potential gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Value Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a well-established business, solid earnings growth potential, and a valuation that leaves room for significant upside.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

1 TFSA-Worthy Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Life

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock seems worth picking up for your TFSA for the long-term dividend growth and decent valuation.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Why This 4.6% Dividend Stock Could Be Your Best Defence Against Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're all looking for ways to keep our investments safe and stable, and this one is a great option.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy as Oil Prices Rise

| Andrew Button

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a high quality oil stock.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Is My Financial Life Insurance Policy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap and well-established Canadian dividend stock can provide a lifetime of earnings.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Alert: This Monthly Payer Could Turn $7,000 Into $15,800 Over 10 Years

| Robin Brown

Do you want to double your money in 10 years? Use your TFSA to turn boring passive-income investments into substantial…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

1 Monthly Dividend Stock Built to Handle Whatever 2025 Throws at Us

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop worrying and start investing with this top dividend stock.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Sun Life Financial: Buy, Sell or Hold in July 2025?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Sun Life Financial stock could be a core portfolio holding to buy in July despite sustained U.S. market…

Read more »