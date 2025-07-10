Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Best Renewable Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

The Best Renewable Energy Stock to Invest $200 in Right Now

Here’s why this renewable energy stock could be a strong long-term bet even if you’re starting with a small investment.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

The renewable energy sector is growing fast, but not all stocks in this space offer the same long-term reliability. The best opportunities tend to come from large companies that can manage to balance stable income-generating assets with smart, future-focused growth initiatives.

Whether it’s expanding into solar, wind, or storage, a good renewable energy stock must manage capital efficiently, protect its dividend, and navigate policy shifts effectively. For Canadian investors looking to start small, with as little as $200 today, that means avoiding overly speculative stocks and instead focusing on those with strong long-term fundamentals and proven business models.

In this article, I’ll highlight a top renewable energy stock that checks all those boxes and explain why it could be a smart buy even with a small initial investment.

A resilient renewable energy pick with solid growth potential

With a track record of generating stable income and a pipeline of major growth projects, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) could be one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy on the TSX today.

It’s one of the largest renewable energy firms in the world, operating hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, and storage facilities across the globe. After rising nearly 7% so far in 2025, the stock currently trades at $35.56 per share with a market cap of $10.2 billion and offers a healthy annualized dividend yield of 5.8%.

In the first quarter, Brookfield Renewable delivered strong results as its Funds From Operations (FFO) rose 7% YoY (year-over-year) to US$0.48 per unit. In fact, after adjusting for last year’s stronger-than-usual hydro generation, its FFO per unit was actually up 15%.

Despite posting a net loss of US$197 million due to non-cash depreciation charges and acquisition-related costs, the company’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin improved last quarter to nearly 40%. This improvement in its profitability was mainly backed by higher contributions from new capacity and its focus on capital recycling.

Strong foundations and smart capital deployment

Interestingly, Brookfield Renewable is continuing to maintain its strong position through smart capital allocation. In the latest quarter, it raised $450 million in medium-term notes at its tightest spread in 20 years and ended with over US$4.5 billion in liquidity.

During the quarter, the company recycled over US$900 million in assets, which freed up more funds to reinvest in growth. At the same time, it delivered 800 megawatts of new capacity and expects to bring on 8,000 megawatts this year alone.

What’s especially notable is how Brookfield Renewable is managing risks around tariffs and supply chains. With long-term contracts and hedges built into its projects, and very little exposure to Chinese imports, it’s structurally set up to weather volatility better than many peers.

A long-term winner, even for small investments

Clearly, contracted cash flows, inflation protection, global diversification, and smart growth are some of the factors that make Brookfield Renewable an attractive buy today. About 90% of its revenues are under long-term contracts, with 70% indexed to inflation, giving predictable returns to support future dividend growth. That’s why, for investors looking to begin with a small amount like $200, this renewable energy stock offers great stability and solid upside.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

4 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are a reliable source of passive income, consistently paying and even increasing their dividends year after year.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Value Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a well-established business, solid earnings growth potential, and a valuation that leaves room for significant upside.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

1 TFSA-Worthy Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Life

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock seems worth picking up for your TFSA for the long-term dividend growth and decent valuation.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Why This 4.6% Dividend Stock Could Be Your Best Defence Against Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're all looking for ways to keep our investments safe and stable, and this one is a great option.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Federal Reserve Announcement Moves Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors seeking stability amongst changing rates should certainly consider these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy as Oil Prices Rise

| Andrew Button

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a high quality oil stock.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Is My Financial Life Insurance Policy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap and well-established Canadian dividend stock can provide a lifetime of earnings.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Alert: This Monthly Payer Could Turn $7,000 Into $15,800 Over 10 Years

| Robin Brown

Do you want to double your money in 10 years? Use your TFSA to turn boring passive-income investments into substantial…

Read more »