Member Login
Home » Investing » This Tech Stock Could Dominate the Future of AI and Cybersecurity in Canada

This Tech Stock Could Dominate the Future of AI and Cybersecurity in Canada

OpenText may come to dominate the cybersecurity arena in Canada.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity are two of the fastest-growing sectors in tech today. For Canadian investors, finding a company that taps into both is a rare opportunity. That’s why OpenText (TSX:OTEX) stands out. It isn’t just Canada’s largest software company, it’s evolving into a major player in AI and cybersecurity. And if things keep moving in the right direction, it could dominate these sectors for years to come.

About OpenText

OpenText has come a long way from its origins in document management. Today, it’s a global information-management leader, serving over 100,000 customers in more than 160 countries. The AI stock provides software solutions that help businesses manage, secure and use their data more effectively. What’s changed in recent years is its push into high-growth areas like AI-driven analytics, machine learning and security platforms. These aren’t side projects, but quickly becoming the core of its business strategy.

The most recent earnings report shows OpenText is managing this transition well. In its fiscal first quarter of 2025, the AI stock delivered total revenues of US$1.27 billion, down 1.8% after adjusting for the AMC divestiture. Annual recurring revenue reached US$1.05 billion, or 83% of total revenues, highlighting the stability of its subscription base. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 35%, equating to roughly US$445 million of EBITDA.

More to come

OpenText is also gaining ground in the cloud. Cloud revenues came in at US$457 million, up 1.3% year over year. While that growth may seem modest, it comes amid economic uncertainty and after digesting its acquisition of Micro Focus. Integrating such a large business takes time, but OpenText is already seeing cost savings and stronger recurring revenue as a result.

One of the most exciting areas for investors is AI. In April 2025, OpenText launched its latest Cloud Editions platform with new features powered by OpenText Aviator, its in-house AI framework. This includes tools for cyber defence, customer-service automation and predictive analytics. These aren’t just ideas, but already being used by customers across banking, healthcare and logistics.

Cybersecurity is the other key pillar. Through its acquisitions of Webroot, Carbonite and ArcSight, OpenText has built a serious security portfolio. Its Security and Protection Cloud now includes endpoint defence, threat detection and data-loss prevention tools. In 2024, the AI stock joined the U.S. Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, underscoring its role in protecting critical infrastructure. And as the company states, OpenText uses these products themselves, as “OpenText trusts OpenText.”

Considerations

Despite these growth areas, OpenText isn’t without its risks. The integration of Micro Focus remains a work in progress. Interest rates and macroeconomic pressures can also impact enterprise software budgets. And while recurring revenue is solid, investors should watch for stronger top-line growth in the quarters ahead.

That said, OpenText continues to reward shareholders. It pays an annual dividend of $1.44, which translates to a yield of about 3.6% at recent share prices. Management also returned a record US$570 million of capital to shareholders in fiscal 2025 through dividends and share repurchases. This combination of income and capital return is rare in a tech company, especially one still undergoing strategic transformation.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for an AI stock with global exposure, strong recurring revenue and long-term potential in two of tech’s hottest sectors, OpenText deserves your attention. It isn’t a speculative AI play or a trendy initial public offering. It’s a mature company that’s making smart moves into the future. As the need for secure, intelligent data solutions grows, OpenText is one Canadian name that could quietly become a global leader.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Open Text vs CGI?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Both companies are dealing with information technology and harnessing the power of AI. Only one has an unmatched history and…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

A Tech Stock to Buy Now in the AI Bull Market

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock may be the cheapest American AI tech stock to pick up as markets near new highs.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Is This Canadian Tech Stock the Next Big AI Winner?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian tech stock is one of the biggest names out there still, and it's one to keep an eye…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

This AI Stock Down 12% Is My Moonshot Investment

| Adam Othman

This AI-powered supply chain management and operation planning software company is my top pick to leverage AI tech for years…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should consider owning top TSX stocks such as DCBO in their equity portfolio right now.

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Healthcare Stock That’s My Defensive Growth Play

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies is seeing rapid growth as it brings the benefits of technology to the healthcare sector.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

1 AI Chip Stock Down 19% That’s Built for the Next Tech Boom

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is an underrated AI chip play that's going for cheap this July.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Tech Stocks

1 Weird Situation Where an RRSP Is Safer Than a TFSA

| Andrew Button

There is one situation where holding Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock in an RRSP is safer than a TFSA.

Read more »