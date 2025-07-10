Why This 4.6% Dividend Stock Could Be Your Best Defence Against Volatility

Member Login
We’re all looking for ways to keep our investments safe and stable, and this one is a great option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

When the market gets shaky, it’s natural to start looking for safety. While growth stocks may lead the charge during bull markets, it’s the steady dividend payers that can help you sleep at night during uncertain times. Stocks that do the job and pay you for staying on. One name that stands out right now is Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX: AQN). With a dividend yield nearer 4.6% and a strong recovery in its earnings, this utility stock could be one of the best ways to defend your portfolio from volatility.

About Algonquin

Algonquin isn’t the flashiest dividend stock out there, and that’s exactly the point. It provides regulated utility services of electricity, natural gas and water to more than one million customers across North America. In addition to its utility businesses, it owns clean energy assets but has been selling development-stage projects to focus on regulated returns. This pivot toward core utilities brings more consistent revenue and profits, which is key during market turbulence.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Algonquin reported revenue of US$692.4 million, down from US$737.1 million a year earlier. Net earnings for the quarter hit US$95.4 million, versus a net loss of US$56.8 million in Q1 2024.

On an adjusted basis, the dividend stock earned US$111.6 million, or US$0.14 per share, flat with last year’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) but up 39% on a before-non-recurring-items basis. Those adjusted results were driven by US$15.7 million in new rate case contributions and US$13.6 million of lower interest expenses after debt repayments from renewables sales.

A long-term earner

What does that mean for income investors? With a recent share price around $7.86 and a quarterly dividend of $0.09, or $0.36 annually, Algonquin offers an annual yield of about 4.6%. That payout is now comfortably covered by free cash flow and earnings, after the dividend stock shored up its balance sheet with renewables divestitures.

Of course, no dividend stock is immune to risks. Algonquin still faces regulatory rulings, interest rate swings and weather-related challenges to its infrastructure. Its U.S. dollar revenues and debt also introduce currency risk. Even so, the latest results show management is executing on its strategy, cutting leverage and sharpening its focus on regulated returns.

What makes Algonquin a strong defensive dividend stock isn’t just the yield or the turnaround; it’s the combination of both. A reliable quarterly cheque backed by improving fundamentals and disciplined capital allocation can be more powerful than chasing high-growth stories. Sometimes, what you really need is a business that keeps plugging along and a dividend you can count on.

Bottom line

In a time when Canadians watch interest rates, inflation and economic headlines closely, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But not every investment needs to be bold. Algonquin shows that a steady utility can offer both protection and payout. It may not beat the market every year, but it could help you stay in the game without losing sleep. For long-term investors seeking income and stability, AQN could be one of the best defences against market volatility this year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

