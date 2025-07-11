Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Strategy: Turn $7,000 Into a Monthly Cash Machine With These 3 Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Turn $7,000 Into a Monthly Cash Machine With These 3 Stocks

Investing $7,000 into high-yield, dividend-paying stocks offering monthly payouts could turn your TFSA into a consistent source of cash.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) remains one of the most compelling tools for Canadians to grow their wealth without the drag of taxes on dividends, capital gains, and interest. Moreover, for 2025, the annual contribution limit has been pegged at $7,000. How you choose to deploy this amount will impact your financial trajectory.

If you’re looking for a steady income, consider investing $7,000 in reliable, dividend-paying stocks that offer monthly payouts, which could turn your TFSA into a consistent source of cash.

With this background, here are three stocks that can transform your $7,000 TFSA contribution into a monthly cash machine.

First National stock

First National (TSX:FN) could be a solid addition to your TFSA portfolio to generate steady monthly cash. The company offers a reliable monthly dividend of $0.208 per share, translating to a 5.9% yield based on its July 9 closing price of $42.12.

The non-bank mortgage lender specializes in residential and commercial financing using a conservative, low-risk lending approach. This strategy, combined with its network of independent brokers, supports stable cash flow and minimizes credit risk.

Its Residential operations benefit from mortgage placement, servicing, and securitization, keeping servicing costs low. On the commercial front, its established market presence ensures ongoing demand and referrals.

Since going public, the company has increased its dividend 18 times. This reflects the strength of its business model and focus on enhancing its shareholder value. With a $107 billion mortgage servicing portfolio and $45 billion in securitized mortgages, First National is well-positioned for growth, supported by a healthy deal pipeline and favourable housing policies that drive loan originations.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC) is a dependable option for TFSA investors seeking steady monthly income. This non-bank lender specializes in short-term residential and commercial real estate financing, primarily through first mortgages, which tend to carry lower risk. Its portfolio is supported by real estate assets and diversified via loan syndication, helping to reduce potential loan losses.

The company generates consistent earnings from stable sources, such as interest income and lending fees, forming a strong base for regular distributions. Since 2013, Firm Capital has paid consistent dividends, including special payouts. It currently distributes a monthly dividend of $0.078, representing a 7.6% yield.

By focusing on niche markets often overlooked by larger institutions and maintaining disciplined underwriting standards, Firm Capital will likely generate solid earnings. This will help the company to continue delivering a consistent monthly dividend.

SmartCentres REIT 

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a top TSX stock offering monthly payouts. The REIT’s high-quality real estate portfolio generates solid same-property net operating income (NOI), supporting its monthly distributions. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.154, reflecting a compelling yield of over 7%.

SmartCentres’ high-quality tenant base, increasing leasing activity, high occupancy, strong tenant retention, and strength in its core retail portfolio position it well to deliver solid NOI, supporting its future payouts. 

The REIT’s focus on enhancing the appeal of its properties through the addition of new services will drive foot traffic and its cash flow. Moreover, its premium properties continue to deliver strong growth. Furthermore, SmartCentres’ focus on diversifying its operations through a mixed-use portfolio and its large landbank position it well to deliver solid NOI, which will support its future distributions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

Dream of Owning a Restaurant? These 2 Food Stocks Are a Far Savvier Investment

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Kitchen nightmares exist for a reason. These TSX restaurant royalties are better picks.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Income Fund Pays You $0.10 Per Share Just to Hold It

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

EIT.UN has maintained its steady distribution streak for over a decade now.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

A $25,000 Blueprint to Building a TFSA Filled With Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's how to build your TFSA with a smart combination of high-yield companies with strong fundamentals.

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Dividend Stocks

7% Monthly Income! This Dividend Stock Is Recession-Proof

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

A cheap, defensive dividend stock that's once again ready to benefit from strong healthcare industry fundamentals.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Retirement

What’s the Best Way to Invest $30,000 for Retirement?

| Kay Ng

Investing for retirement security is a balancing act between investing for long-term growth and your needs for cash.

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Holders: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Be Your Best Friend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It might be a smart time to double down on steady, income-producing assets like Northland Power Inc. (TSX:NPI).

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are renowned for their consistent dividend payment history and promising future payout potential.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Own Before the Housing Market Cracks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the housing market starts to slide, consider holding these stocks.

Read more »