Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why I’d Load My TFSA With This 6% Dividend Giant

Why I’d Load My TFSA With This 6% Dividend Giant

A high-yield TSX stock with an impressive dividend history is an ideal holding in a TFSA.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

People with a money mindset take practical actions to improve their finances. Canadians are fortunate because they can easily develop a money mindset and maintain it for life through regular contributions to the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

The one-of-a-kind savings account enables users to save and invest, helping them achieve both short-term and long-term financial goals. When you hold income-producing assets, you pay zero taxes on interest earned, gains, and dividends. Even withdrawals are tax-free. Most TFSA investors purchase dividend stocks to maximize the salient feature and capitalize on the power of compounding.

The contribution room accumulates.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sets the contribution limit or the maximum amount you can put into your TFSA each year. The limit in 2025 is $7,000. However, the contribution room accumulates if you don’t max out the annual limit. The total accumulated contribution room is now $102,000 for individuals who were 18 years old in 2009 and have never contributed to a TFSA.

Bank of Montreal’s most recent investment survey showed that the TFSA value has reached an all-time high of $44,987 in 2024. Because of concerns about the economy and a challenging macroeconomic environment, Canadians are utilizing their TFSAs. Earnings from the tax-advantaged account can serve as protection or a hedge against inflation and a potential recession.

Dividend giant

If you’re loading your TFSA in the second half of 2025, First National Financial (TSX:FN) is among the lucrative choices on the TSX. The financial stock is a dividend giant, boasting a 6.08% dividend yield. An added attraction is the monthly payout frequency. Investors can reinvest dividends 12 times a year for faster compounding of principal.

As of July 4, 2025, the share price is $41.80, representing a +26.2% one-year price return. A $7,000 position will generate $425.60 in tax-free passive income yearly. Assuming your available contribution room is $21,000, the potential monthly income is $106.40 ($2.54 annual dividend per share).

The $2.5 billion non-bank lender’s dividend payment history is likewise impressive. It has been paying monthly dividends since 2006. Besides the five consecutive years of dividend increases, there are occasionally special dividends when excess capital is not needed to fund near-term growth. According to management, the pure focus on Canadian secured mortgage lending and the capital efficiency of the non-bank business model helps sustain dividend growth and payments.

Conservative lender

First National is a conservative lender with approximately 60% to 70% of its mortgage loans insured. In the first quarter of 2025, the mortgages under administration increased 7% year over year to a record $155.4 billion. President and CEO, Jason Ellis, said. “First National converted a strong mortgage commitment pipeline and sizeable renewal opportunities into substantial volume growth in the first quarter.”

The Bank of Canada has kept interest rates steady at 2.75% since March 2025, although a new round of rate cuts soon could make housing activity more resilient. Still, First National expects single-family originations to increase in the next two quarters.

Load up your TFSA now

First National has enduring competitive advantages, notwithstanding the increased competition from new mortgage lenders. The company will rely on the strong relationships with mortgage brokers, diverse funding sources, and size to execute its business plan in 2025. Load up your TFSA with this dividend giant and let your money prosper.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Why the Market Should Stop Hating on This Reliable REIT

| Andrew Button

You can get a lot of dividend income with an investment in Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN).

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Max Your TFSA Impact: 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Adding these TSX dividend stocks to your TFSA can maximize your portfolio's income potential and compound your returns over time.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Yield Has Survived Every Market Crash Since 1995

| Sneha Nahata

This top TSX stock boasts a yield of over 6% and a dividend track record that has weathered every market…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Retail Stock Yields 3.8% and Keeps Expanding

| Jitendra Parashar

A growing dividend, rising share price, and big strategic moves make this top Canadian retail stock worth owning for the…

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

It’s Possible! Build a $250,000 TFSA Using Just 2 Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a $250,000 TFSA that pays out monthly? These two solid REITs pay monthly distributions.

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Jitendra Parashar

These Canadian stocks have the strength to reward patient investors for decades – no matter what the market brings.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Utility Stock That’s My Ultimate Sleep-Well-At-Night Pick

| Sneha Nahata

Its defensive business and predictable earnings position it to deliver steady, long-term returns, helping you sleep well at night.

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

Dream of Owning a Restaurant? These 2 Food Stocks Are a Far Savvier Investment

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Kitchen nightmares exist for a reason. These TSX restaurant royalties are better picks.

Read more »