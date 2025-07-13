Why I’d Load My TFSA With This 6% Dividend Giant

People with a money mindset take practical actions to improve their finances. Canadians are fortunate because they can easily develop a money mindset and maintain it for life through regular contributions to the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

The one-of-a-kind savings account enables users to save and invest, helping them achieve both short-term and long-term financial goals. When you hold income-producing assets, you pay zero taxes on interest earned, gains, and dividends. Even withdrawals are tax-free. Most TFSA investors purchase dividend stocks to maximize the salient feature and capitalize on the power of compounding.

The contribution room accumulates.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sets the contribution limit or the maximum amount you can put into your TFSA each year. The limit in 2025 is $7,000. However, the contribution room accumulates if you don’t max out the annual limit. The total accumulated contribution room is now $102,000 for individuals who were 18 years old in 2009 and have never contributed to a TFSA.

Bank of Montreal’s most recent investment survey showed that the TFSA value has reached an all-time high of $44,987 in 2024. Because of concerns about the economy and a challenging macroeconomic environment, Canadians are utilizing their TFSAs. Earnings from the tax-advantaged account can serve as protection or a hedge against inflation and a potential recession.

Dividend giant

If you’re loading your TFSA in the second half of 2025, First National Financial (TSX:FN) is among the lucrative choices on the TSX. The financial stock is a dividend giant, boasting a 6.08% dividend yield. An added attraction is the monthly payout frequency. Investors can reinvest dividends 12 times a year for faster compounding of principal.

As of July 4, 2025, the share price is $41.80, representing a +26.2% one-year price return. A $7,000 position will generate $425.60 in tax-free passive income yearly. Assuming your available contribution room is $21,000, the potential monthly income is $106.40 ($2.54 annual dividend per share).

The $2.5 billion non-bank lender’s dividend payment history is likewise impressive. It has been paying monthly dividends since 2006. Besides the five consecutive years of dividend increases, there are occasionally special dividends when excess capital is not needed to fund near-term growth. According to management, the pure focus on Canadian secured mortgage lending and the capital efficiency of the non-bank business model helps sustain dividend growth and payments.

Conservative lender

First National is a conservative lender with approximately 60% to 70% of its mortgage loans insured. In the first quarter of 2025, the mortgages under administration increased 7% year over year to a record $155.4 billion. President and CEO, Jason Ellis, said. “First National converted a strong mortgage commitment pipeline and sizeable renewal opportunities into substantial volume growth in the first quarter.”

The Bank of Canada has kept interest rates steady at 2.75% since March 2025, although a new round of rate cuts soon could make housing activity more resilient. Still, First National expects single-family originations to increase in the next two quarters.

Load up your TFSA now

First National has enduring competitive advantages, notwithstanding the increased competition from new mortgage lenders. The company will rely on the strong relationships with mortgage brokers, diverse funding sources, and size to execute its business plan in 2025. Load up your TFSA with this dividend giant and let your money prosper.