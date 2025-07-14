Member Login
I’d Double Down on This 5.4% Yield While Others Panic

BCE is going through difficult times, but this defensive stock is attractively valued and a great long-term buy.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
As one of Canada’s top telecommunications companies, BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) has a solid position in a defensive industry. While this position has been weakened somewhat due to changing competitive dynamics, the fact remains that this high yielding stock is a defensive play.

Here’s why I’m bullish on the stock.

BCE is attractively valued with a high dividend yield

Since the end of 2022, BCE’s stock price has fallen more than 45%. Rising interest rates and high debt levels, falling prices, and increased competition drove this spectacular fall. It was clear that BCE was in an unsustainable position and that something had to be done.

This year, BCE finally did what the market was pricing into the stock – the company reduced its dividend. It was a big cut, but one that was necessary. But today, BCE is still yielding a generous 5.4% and is trading at a mere 12 times earnings. This leaves the stock undervalued and an attractive buy, in my view.

Big changes ahead

After some very difficult quarters of declining revenue, profitability and earnings, things are looking up. This is true both in the short term and the long term. In the short term, BCE has taken steps such as layoffs, divesting non-core businesses, and deleveraging.

In the longer term, the company has made bigger plans. As it continues to pay down debt, it is also partnering up with one of the biggest U.S. investors in its U.S. growth plans. The plan is for the company to build on its position as Canada’s fastest and farthest-reaching broadband internet connection provider and leading position in fibre optics. It will do this by venturing out into the U.S. 

BCE’s acquisition of Ziply Fibre is its entrance into the U.S. telecommunications industry. Ziply Fibre is the largest broadband and fibre internet provider in the US Pacific Northwest. The US fibre market is underpenetrated. This acquisition gives BCE more scale, while diversifying its operating footprint and establishing a platform for further expansion.

To do this, BCE has come together with a Canadian partner, PSP. PSP is one of Canada’s largest pension managers. They have signed up as BCE’s investment partner, and this partnership will focus on building out millions of new fibre locations in the Pacific Northwest. It’s important to note that PSP has extensive experience as an investor in the telecommunications sector, and it has been a Ziply investor.

According to BCE’s management, this investment will increase the company’s free cash flow by over $1 billion from 2026 to 2028. Also, an expected return of more than 20% is likely for BCE.

BCE’s latest quarter

As an indication of the impact of BCE’s immediate changes, we can look to the company’s most recent quarterly result (Q1/2025). In 2024, earnings per share (EPS) fell 5.3% to $3.04. In the first quarter of 2025, EPS fell 4% and operating cash flow increased more than 30%.

Looking ahead, BCE will likely continue to benefit from an improving leverage ratio, a more streamlined and focused business, and of course, its expansion into the U.S. As these different factors take hold, investors can benefit from BCE’s generous dividend yield. I am bullish on this top defensive stock trading at inexpensive valuations at this time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in BCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

