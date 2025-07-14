Member Login
Home » Investing » Opportunity Knocks: 2 TSX Stocks Ready to Surge

Opportunity Knocks: 2 TSX Stocks Ready to Surge

Two undervalued TSX stocks are first-rate buying opportunities for investors before the impending price surges.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors should be pleased with the collective performance of domestic stocks, despite trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. The TSX continues to shrug off repeated and new tariff threats by the Trump administration. Only healthcare out of 11 primary sectors is struggling.

While the current turbulence affects some stocks more than others, their underperformance presents an opportunity for investors to capitalize on. Two screaming buys today are Computer Modelling Group (TSX:CMG) and Savaria (TSX:SIS). Expect returns from both stocks to be higher due to dividend payments and impending price surges.

Specialized software market

Computer Modelling Group has attracted investors following its inclusion in the 2024 TSX30 List. CMG ranked 15th in the sixth edition of the flagship program for TSX’s 30 top-performing stocks. However, at $7.38 per share, the energy stock is down 29.77% year to date. The 2.77% dividend yield serves as a buffer for the temporary weakness.

Market observers describe CMG as the IT wizard in the energy sector. This $609.15 million software and consulting technology company operates in the oil and gas industry. It specializes in reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software. The software is a must for operators to help them understand reservoir behaviour, increase the success rate of extraction and production, ultimately leading to higher profitability.

CMG went public in 1997 and has a total return of 1,797.46% over the last 20 years. The Alberta-based firm generates income primarily from licensed simulation software. It is well entrenched in the specialized software market, with established partnerships in 60 countries. Furthermore, the simulation technology for reservoir recovery methods is difficult to replace.

In fiscal 2025 (12 months ending March 31, 2025), total revenue increased 19% year over year to $129.4 million, while net income declined 15% to $22.4 million compared to fiscal 2024. Still, CMG has consistently reported profits every year since fiscal 2022.

According to management, macroeconomic factors, political instability, and a low oil price environment were the challenges to organic growth in fiscal 2025. Its CEO, Pramod Jain, acknowledged that CMG hit a partial setback in momentum. However, he maintains a bullish outlook for the long term and sees tremendous value for customers.

Reliable income stock

Like CMG, Savaria Corporation is an industry leader. The $1.4 billion company caters to the aging population and people with mobility needs. Its mobility solutions in the accessibility market include home elevators, stairlifts, and wheelchair lifts. The aging global population and increasing demand for accessibility solutions assure continued business growth.

At $19.57 per share, SIS is slightly below the flat line (-0.14% year to date). Besides the 2.77% dividend yield, the payout frequency is monthly. With uninterrupted monthly dividend payments since June 2005, this small-cap stock is a reliable source of passive income. Market analysts’ average 12-month price target is $24.29 (+24.1% upside).

In the first quarter of 2025, revenue and net earnings increased 5.2% and 7.3% year over year to $220.2 million and $12.5 million. It was a good start to 2025, although the first half of the year is typically weaker than the second half. Savaria expects revenue growth of 5% to 8% for the year, a tempered forecast due to the potential impact of tariffs.

Opportunity knocks

CMG and Savaria are undervalued stocks vis-à-vis their leadership positions in the niche markets they serve. Now is the time to take positions in one or both at depressed prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Computer Modelling Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash Generating Machine With $14,000

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can transform your TFSA into a cash-creating machine and generate over $951.48 per year in tax free…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

1 Magnificent Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

While it might be on the uptick again, this magnificent TSX growth stock still is a steal for investors seeking…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Silver Stocks?

| Joey Frenette

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG) and other hot silver plays could be ready for more gains in 2025.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Why I’m Putting My Money Where My Mouth Is With This Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

If I'm putting my money down onto a single stock, it's going to be one that can provide growth, income…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Energy Stocks

My Favourite TFSA Stock for Tax-Free Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its regulated underlying business, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, Enbridge would be an ideal buy to earn…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

I’d Double Down on This 5.4% Yield While Others Panic

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE is going through difficult times, but this defensive stock is attractively valued and a great long-term buy.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

This Railway Stock Is My Transportation Infrastructure Pick

| Demetris Afxentiou

Despite the stereotype of them being boring options, investing in a railway stock can prove to be lucrative.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks With Ultra Safe Dividend Yields

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have never reduced or paused their payouts. Further, they have been consistently increasing their dividends.

Read more »