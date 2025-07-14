Opportunity Knocks: 2 TSX Stocks Ready to Surge

Canadian investors should be pleased with the collective performance of domestic stocks, despite trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. The TSX continues to shrug off repeated and new tariff threats by the Trump administration. Only healthcare out of 11 primary sectors is struggling.

While the current turbulence affects some stocks more than others, their underperformance presents an opportunity for investors to capitalize on. Two screaming buys today are Computer Modelling Group (TSX:CMG) and Savaria (TSX:SIS). Expect returns from both stocks to be higher due to dividend payments and impending price surges.

Specialized software market

Computer Modelling Group has attracted investors following its inclusion in the 2024 TSX30 List. CMG ranked 15th in the sixth edition of the flagship program for TSX’s 30 top-performing stocks. However, at $7.38 per share, the energy stock is down 29.77% year to date. The 2.77% dividend yield serves as a buffer for the temporary weakness.

Market observers describe CMG as the IT wizard in the energy sector. This $609.15 million software and consulting technology company operates in the oil and gas industry. It specializes in reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software. The software is a must for operators to help them understand reservoir behaviour, increase the success rate of extraction and production, ultimately leading to higher profitability.

CMG went public in 1997 and has a total return of 1,797.46% over the last 20 years. The Alberta-based firm generates income primarily from licensed simulation software. It is well entrenched in the specialized software market, with established partnerships in 60 countries. Furthermore, the simulation technology for reservoir recovery methods is difficult to replace.

In fiscal 2025 (12 months ending March 31, 2025), total revenue increased 19% year over year to $129.4 million, while net income declined 15% to $22.4 million compared to fiscal 2024. Still, CMG has consistently reported profits every year since fiscal 2022.

According to management, macroeconomic factors, political instability, and a low oil price environment were the challenges to organic growth in fiscal 2025. Its CEO, Pramod Jain, acknowledged that CMG hit a partial setback in momentum. However, he maintains a bullish outlook for the long term and sees tremendous value for customers.

Reliable income stock

Like CMG, Savaria Corporation is an industry leader. The $1.4 billion company caters to the aging population and people with mobility needs. Its mobility solutions in the accessibility market include home elevators, stairlifts, and wheelchair lifts. The aging global population and increasing demand for accessibility solutions assure continued business growth.

At $19.57 per share, SIS is slightly below the flat line (-0.14% year to date). Besides the 2.77% dividend yield, the payout frequency is monthly. With uninterrupted monthly dividend payments since June 2005, this small-cap stock is a reliable source of passive income. Market analysts’ average 12-month price target is $24.29 (+24.1% upside).

In the first quarter of 2025, revenue and net earnings increased 5.2% and 7.3% year over year to $220.2 million and $12.5 million. It was a good start to 2025, although the first half of the year is typically weaker than the second half. Savaria expects revenue growth of 5% to 8% for the year, a tempered forecast due to the potential impact of tariffs.

Opportunity knocks

CMG and Savaria are undervalued stocks vis-à-vis their leadership positions in the niche markets they serve. Now is the time to take positions in one or both at depressed prices.