Your TFSA is a tax-free wealth machine — but only if you use it right. Here’s why Tecsys stock could be one of the smartest TFSA buys in Canada right now.

Wake Up Canadian Investors: If You’re Not Doing This You’re Probably Using Your TFSA All Wrong

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Tecsys just posted its highest adjusted EBITDA quarter in company history, with SaaS revenue up 17% year over year.

The TFSA's greatest power is shielding capital gains and dividends from tax forever, not earning a few pennies on cash savings.

If your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is sitting in cash or a low-yield guaranteed income certificate, you are leaving an enormous amount of money on the table. And I mean that literally.

The TFSA is one of the most powerful wealth-building tools ever handed to a Canadian investor, but it only works if you treat it like an investment account and not a digital piggy bank.

Right now, one TSX stock that deserves serious consideration for your TFSA is Tecsys (TSX:TCS), a Canadian software company that just delivered its best quarterly earnings in history.

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The TFSA is an investment account

The federal government introduced the TFSA in 2009 and, with respect, picked a terrible name. That one word, “Savings,” has convinced millions of Canadians to park their contribution room in cash, earning 2–3% annually.

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Here is the problem with that. As of 2026, the lifetime cumulative TFSA contribution room sits at $109,000 for those eligible since inception. At 4% annually, that $109,000 grows to roughly $218,000 over 18 years.

Comparatively, the S&P 500 Index has returned 10% annually on average over the past six decades. So, investing in low-cost index funds that track the S&P 500 can help you double your money in just over seven years.

A $109,000 investment can grow to more than $600,000 over 18 years at a 10% compounded annual growth rate.

Tecsys is a top TFSA stock to own

In its fiscal third quarter of 2026, Tecsys delivered adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $5 million, up 43% from the same period a year earlier.

According to Tecsys CEO Peter Brereton, it was the highest quarter of adjusted EBITDA in the company’s history.

SaaS revenue grew 17% year over year to $20.1 million.

SaaS annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $83.3 million, up 16% on a constant currency basis.

Most importantly, the company’s Elite SaaS ARR, its core product line and the primary growth engine, grew 23% on a constant currency basis, accelerating from 21% in the prior quarter.

Tecsys serves two high-demand verticals: healthcare supply chains and distribution. In Q3, it signed new logos, including the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and UT Southwestern, two of the most respected academic medical centers in the United States.

The pipeline entering Q4 was up 30% compared to the same period last year. New logo bookings over the trailing 12 months were up more than 150%. And this was achieved without any migration bookings, meaning the demand was entirely organic.

The company also commercially launched TecsysIQ, its artificial intelligence layer that integrates data from internal systems and external healthcare-specific sources, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Global Unique Device Identification Database.

Brereton described it plainly on the earnings call: artificial intelligence without underlying data just hallucinates. Tecsys provides the data foundation that makes its AI capabilities meaningfully different from the generic AI tools flooding the market.

The Foolish takeaway

Analysts tracking the TSX tech stock forecast its free cash flow to expand from $11.2 million in 2025 to $45 million in 2030. If the small-cap stock is priced at 20 times forward FCF, it could almost double within the next four years.

Growth stocks like Tecsys are precisely the kind of holding that turns the TFSA into the wealth accelerator it was designed to be. When a stock doubles or triples over a decade, the capital gain within a TFSA is entirely yours to keep.

Tecsys is a profitable, growing software business with a sticky customer base, low churn (under 2% in its Elite tier), and an expanding moat in healthcare logistics, one of the most recession-resistant markets on earth. The company reaffirmed full-year fiscal 2026 guidance for SaaS revenue growth of 20–22% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 8–9%.

Given consensus price targets, the TSX tech stock offers a 21% upside from current levels.