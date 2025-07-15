Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs. Constellation Software?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs. Constellation Software?

Shopify and Constellation Software are very different businesses. However, if investors had to pick one, Constellation Software is likely a better buy today.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

If you’re searching for the best Canadian tech stock to buy right now, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are probably at the top of your watchlist. Both companies have trounced the broader Canadian market over the past three years, but which one offers a better opportunity today?

Let’s compare them side by side.

Performance that crushes the market

Over the past three years, Shopify turned a $1,000 investment into $3,678 — an extraordinary compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54%. Constellation Software was also amazing, growing that same investment to $2,611, for a 38% CAGR. By contrast, a comparable investment in a Canadian stock market exchange-traded fund (ETF) would have grown to just $1,557, with an annualized return of 16%.

Both stocks have been exceptional performers, but the paths they’ve taken are very different.

Shopify: High growth, high innovation, higher risk

Shopify has become a global e-commerce powerhouse, helping millions of merchants in over 175 countries build and scale their online and offline businesses. Its platform handles everything from storefront design and payments to fulfillment and marketing — all powered by increasingly advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

In fact, Shopify is now leading the charge in AI-driven commerce. It recently launched an AI store builder that lets users create entire storefronts using text prompts. Its enhanced Sidekick assistant uses conversational AI to help merchants analyze trends, manage operations, and personalize customer experiences — all in real time.

Financially, Shopify has been growing quickly. Over the past three years, revenue rose 24.4% per year to US$8.9 billion, while operating income surged nearly 59% annually to US$1.1 billion. However, net income declined 31% to US$2 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) dropped 32% to US$1.55. Despite those earnings challenges, Shopify maintains a clean balance sheet with very little debt. Still, risks remain. Its customer base is mostly small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), which are sensitive to economic slowdowns. Plus, competition is fierce. Amazon, Adobe, BigCommerce, and other AI-native platforms are all fighting for market share.

Constellation Software: The quiet compounder

Constellation Software operates a completely different model. It acquires and holds vertical market software businesses — specialized companies that serve industries like healthcare, utilities, education, and government. Each acquisition remains independently operated, and this decentralized structure has earned Constellation comparisons to “tech’s Berkshire Hathaway” by The Economist.

The company’s growth is driven by constant acquisitions, and its track record is stunning. For example, over the past three years, revenue rose 25.4% to $10.4 billion, while net income more than doubled, growing 33% annually to $731 million. EPS has followed a similar trajectory. Gross profit margins remain strong, and the company has an investment-grade BBB credit rating from S&P.

However, Constellation isn’t without risk. Its business model hinges on finding and integrating new acquisitions. It also carries a long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 49%. And with a share price near $4,959 and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 78, the stock is priced for perfection.

Verdict: Which Canadian tech stock is a better buy now?

Both Shopify and Constellation Software are elite Canadian tech companies with impressive long-term records. Shopify offers rapid innovation and e-commerce exposure, but comes with higher volatility and more competition. Constellation, however, delivers steady returns through disciplined acquisitions and consistent profitability.

According to analysts, Constellation Software offers a better margin of safety right now — especially given its more predictable earnings and proven acquisition strategy.

Bottom line: If you’re choosing just one, Constellation Software is likely a better stock to buy today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks That Can Electrify Your TFSA in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider owning growth stocks such as AMD and BAM in their TFSA.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

1 AI Giant That’s My Technology Sector Pick of the Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Meta Platforms is a big tech giant that is gaining traction in the rapidly evolving AI market. Is META stock…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

Why I’m Obsessed With This AI Stock Trading at Fire Sale Prices

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry's growth is expected to ramp up as is its profitability and shareholder returns, as its transformation takes hold.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

I’m Staking My Future on This AI Stock While It’s Still Cheap

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 30% from all-time highs, AMD is an undervalued AI stock you should buy and hold over the next decade.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy This Summer

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in AI stocks such as AMD and Snowflake should help investors deliver outsized gains over the next four years.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

1 AI Stock Up 11% to Own in a TFSA for Long-Term Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Never mind chasing flashy AI start-ups with soaring valuations. Check out this profitable Canadian tech powerhouse that has stood the…

Read more »

Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

2 Top Crypto Stocks for the Blockchain Boom

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in crypto stocks such as Coinbase can help you deliver outsized gains over the next 12 months.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

This Stock Down 14% Is My Hold-Forever Investment

| Sneha Nahata

The pullback in this high-growth Canadian stock is a buying opportunity for investors seeking outsized returns in the long term.

Read more »