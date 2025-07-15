Member Login
How I'd Build the Ultimate Tech Portfolio With $15,000

How I’d Build the Ultimate Tech Portfolio With $15,000

These tech stocks are well-positioned to generate strong returns due to their leadership in AI, digital transformation, and semiconductors.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks.
The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in tech stocks can significantly enhance your portfolio’s performance, thanks to the sector’s key role in driving the future of the economy. From artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing to semiconductors and the ongoing digital transformation, technology companies are at the forefront of innovation. This leadership often translates into growth rates that can outpace the broader market over time.

That said, tech stocks tend to be more volatile than others, often reacting sharply to external factors such as interest rate changes or regulatory developments. Additionally, many tech companies trade at higher valuations, reflecting both their growth potential and the market’s lofty expectations.

So, if you’re considering building an ultimate tech portfolio with $15,000, a diversified approach can help you manage risk while capitalizing on growth.

A smart starting point is to allocate part of your investment to well-established tech leaders, such as Shopify (TSX:SHOP), which have proven business models and strong market positions. Complement this with exposure to smaller, high-potential companies, such as 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), which is known for its innovation and growth prospects. Finally, consider dedicating a portion to companies driving the future of emerging technologies, such as Celestica (TSX:CLS), which is actively expanding in the AI and advanced manufacturing space.

While tech stocks may face short-term turbulence, their long-term trajectory has historically been strong. Let’s take a closer look at these three Canadian stocks from the technology space.

Shopify

Shopify is one of the top TSX tech stocks to add to your portfolio. As commerce continues to shift toward omnichannel models, Shopify is well-positioned to thrive. The tech company has consistently delivered double-digit growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) and sales, supported by an expanding merchant base and a steady rollout of innovative products.

Shopify’s international expansion and a growing presence in offline retail and B2B segments add further momentum. Moreover, the increasing adoption of Shopify Payments indicates a rise in customer engagement.

The Canadian tech giant is also focusing on improving productivity and is integrating AI to streamline operations, which could further boost profitability. In short, Shopify is well-positioned to deliver solid growth and significant returns.

5N Plus

5N Plus could be another compelling bet. This small-cap Canadian company has exposure to high-growth industries like space-based solar power, renewable energy, healthcare, and advanced imaging. Thanks to its solid financials and growth opportunities, 5N Plus stock has delivered an impressive 615.7% return over the past three years.

This momentum is likely to be sustained. Its advanced manufacturing capabilities and global supply chain give it a competitive edge. With rising global demand for ultra-high-purity materials, especially from sources outside China, 5N Plus is well-positioned to deliver solid growth.

In summary, its solid financial performance, strong customer relationships, a growing global footprint, and a strategic focus on high-value sectors enhance its long-term appeal.

Celestica

Celestica is a top Canadian tech stock to capitalize on the thriving AI space. The company is seeing strong demand from hyperscale customers for its cutting-edge networking switches. These products fall under the company’s Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) segment, which has become a core growth engine.

Fueling optimism is Celestica’s advanced 800G switches, alongside robust sales of its already popular 400G models. These products are likely to see solid demand and deliver significant revenues for the company.

As the global adoption of AI accelerates, so does the need for high-bandwidth, low-latency networking solutions. This will drive demand for Celestica’s products. This favourable positioning in a rapidly growing market bodes well for the company’s financial performance and share price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

