Member Login
Home » Investing » This Uranium Stock Is Melting Up, and It’s Still a Buy Today

This Uranium Stock Is Melting Up, and It’s Still a Buy Today

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is heating up and it’s probably not done rallying just yet!

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Nuclear power station cooling tower

Source: Getty Images

It didn’t take all too long for shares of Canadian uranium producer Cameco (TSX:CCO) to make up for lost time by melting back up to (and above) all-time highs. Indeed, the nuclear energy renaissance still seems to be in its early innings. And while investing in the top uranium producers could be met with choppier waters (Cameco stock has a beta of 1.2, making it a slightly more volatile ride than the market), those who stay the course and take advantage of the odd pullback, I think, could be met with a greater shot at outsized results.

In the past two years, Cameco stock has had more than a handful of corrections. But over the timespan, shares found a way to soar just over 146%. These are some seriously impressive gains that brave investors have been rewarded with. And while it’s tempting to trade the name, I do think that most investors would be best to fasten their seatbelts for the next four to six years, while adding to a position on those steep pullbacks.

Cameco stock is blistering hot. It’s still worth owning.

Although Cameco stock appears pricier today than it did a year ago, the nuclear energy boom may not be fully reflected in the current valuation. As you’re probably aware by now, there’s an artificial intelligence (AI) boom going on that’s paving the way for fancy, new power-hungry AI data centres (not only in the U.S. but internationally), and someone is going to need to provide a heck of a lot more power. Nuclear energy seems to be the best way to supply more energy to meet the growing demands of these AI powerhouses.

Many global superpowers are also taking the rise of AI seriously. And many firms are likely to follow the U.S. lead as nuclear power becomes viewed as less intimidating and more manageable, economical, and clean by various global superpowers.

Indeed, there may be no slowing the resurgence of nuclear power, even if the AI trade were to slow down at some point down the road. And with that, uranium prices could be in for higher highs from current levels. In any case, Cameco is a very well-run producer that’s well-equipped to thrive in the coming decade.

Tariffs may be a near-term volatility driver, but think longer term!

Recently, the company’s CEO urged shareholders to think less about the tariff chatter and focus more on growing demand for uranium over the long term. He’s absolutely right. Tariffs are scary — no doubt about that. But the bigger story, especially over the next five years, will lie in growing demand for nuclear reactors.

Add potential Russian sanctions into the equation, and Cameco stands out as a force in the global uranium production market. Indeed, the secular tailwinds, I think, seem way too powerful to consider throwing in the towel on shares of CCO right here, even after its excellent past year of market-crushing gains.

At just over 68 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E), Cameco shares don’t come cheap. But given the magnitude of tailwinds at the firm’s back, perhaps it’s a wise idea to buy a small position here with the intention of buying more into the next pullback.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Senior uses a laptop computer
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

| Adam Othman

Buy and hold shares of these two TSX dividend stocks in your self-directed investment portfolio to boost your passive income.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

I’d Put My Entire $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

Northland Power offers a monthly dividend yielding 5.2% and upside potential over the next two years with clear growth catalysts.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Energy Stocks

My Favourite TFSA Stock for Tax-Free Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its regulated underlying business, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, Enbridge would be an ideal buy to earn…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Why I’m Putting My Money Where My Mouth Is With This Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

If I'm putting my money down onto a single stock, it's going to be one that can provide growth, income…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks With Ultra Safe Dividend Yields

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have never reduced or paused their payouts. Further, they have been consistently increasing their dividends.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

Algonquin: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Should you buy, sell, or hold Algonquin (TSX:AQN). Here, we try to answer that question for prospective and current investors.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock Down 20% That Might Be Too Cheap to Ignore

| Andrew Walker

This Canadian energy giant might be oversold right now.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Double Even During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While growth stocks ride volatility, this dependable, dividend-paying stock could double your money over time.

Read more »