Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Railway Stock That’s Built for the Long Haul

1 Canadian Railway Stock That’s Built for the Long Haul

A Canadian railway stock with solid growth fundamentals and a network that connects a continent is built for the long haul.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains

Source: Getty Images

Achieving new record highs has become common on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Tariff-induced trade headwinds persist, yet Canada’s primary stock market continues to register fresh records. However, no one can predict whether the positive momentum will sustain or come to an abrupt end.

Savvy investors, especially those with long-term horizons, know how to mitigate sudden downturns or market pullbacks. Investing in companies with a strong market position, a competitive edge, and an enduring business model is key to gaining headwind against extreme events.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX:CP), or CPKC, is a solid choice for investors seeking a stock built for the long haul. This $103.5 billion railway operator is the TSX’s tenth-largest company by market capitalization. Besides its vast, extensive rail network, the long-term growth prospects are rock-solid.

At $111.22 per share, the year-to-date gain is 7.3%-plus. If you invest today, you can also partake in the modest but safe 0.8% dividend yield (18.8% payout ratio). Expect CPKC to dominate North America’s ground transportation industry, given its strong foundation following a strategic merger two years ago.

Once-in-a-lifetime deal   

CPKC is the resulting entity following the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern in April 2023. The former acquired the latter for US$31 billion. Both parties consider the deal a once-in-a-lifetime occasion. It created the first single-line rail network connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

The 20,000-mile network aims to support economic growth throughout the continent. According to Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO, it marks the beginning of a new chapter of railroad history in North America. The network is unmatched as it opens new options and expands its reach for customers.

“The public, environmental, competitive and safety benefits of this historic combination are extraordinary for our railroaders, communities, rail customers and the North American economy,” Creel added. CPKC offers freight transportation services and logistics solutions. Its supply chain expertise should also support customer growth.

With the continent’s railroad network, CPKC commits to creating value for stakeholders, bringing new jobs, economic growth, and environmental benefits to all concerned.

Latest financial results

In 2024, CPKC’s first full year, total revenue increased 15.1% year-over-year to $14.5 billion, while net income declined 5% to $3.7 billion. For Q1 2025, the top and bottom lines increased 7.8% and 17% to $3.8 billion and $909 million, respectively, compared to Q1 2024.

Creel noted the solid freight demand at the start of the year and believes the quarterly results demonstrate the power and resiliency of the unrivalled North American network. Other highlights intended for shareholders include a new 4% share buyback program and a 20% dividend hike.

Nadeem Velani, CPKC’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said the dividend will continue to be an important avenue for returning cash to shareholders. Management plans to gradually increase it over time with a payout ratio of 20% to 30%.

Blue-chip stock

Creel assures that CPKC’s long-term value proposition remains unchanged. However, amending the 2025 earnings guidance was necessary due to evolving trade policy and potential economic recession. The forecast through 2028 is high single-digit revenue growth. Still, you’d be investing in a blue-chip stock with solid growth fundamentals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the CRA? Stop immediately by taking these steps and investing wisely.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

With a solid 7.4% dividend yield, a proven history of dividend growth, and strong fundamentals, it offers both stability and…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

How Should Canadians Calculate the Perfect Retirement Income for Maximum Benefits

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadians should calculate the perfect retirement income for maximum benefits.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 14% to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Buy it when it drops, hold it for forever. That's the kind of stock every investor should want.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This 5.5% Dividend Stock Is a Cash Flow Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you worried about the future? Worry no more with this top dividend stock.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 5.8% Dividend All-Star

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking at a place to pop your TFSA contribution, stop right now and consider this dividend all-star.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

A 4.9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you need cash on a regular basis? Then pick up this one while it's still a great price.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Transformation: Turn 7,000 Into a Perpetual Money Machine

| Sneha Nahata

With a proven history of dividend growth and sustainable payouts, these TSX stocks can generate income year after year.

Read more »