1 Energetic Stock at 52-Week Highs to Buy Now and Hold

1 Energetic Stock at 52-Week Highs to Buy Now and Hold

Not all energy stocks are created equal. Here’s why this is a top option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to buying and holding energetic Canadian stocks, Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) might not be the first name that comes to mind, but maybe it should be. After hitting 52-week highs, EFR now trades at levels that could make long-term investors take notice. But like any uranium stock, it comes with both excitement and risk. So, let’s unpack what makes it worth watching and what investors should be cautious about.

About EFR

Energy Fuels is one of North America’s leading producers of uranium and rare earth elements. It operates out of the United States but is listed on the TSX, giving Canadian investors exposure to the uranium rebound. As interest in clean energy surges, especially nuclear energy, companies like Energy Fuels are increasingly in the spotlight.

The TSX stock’s latest earnings tell an interesting story. In the first quarter of 2025, Energy Fuels reported total revenue of US$20.3 million. Most of that came from uranium sales, as the TSX stock sold 150,000 pounds of uranium at an average price of US$59.33 per pound. That compares to no uranium sales in the same period last year. Gross margin was solid, with cost of sales at US$8.1 million, leaving a healthy chunk of profit in a volatile commodity space.

Net income came in at US$3.9 million, or about US$0.02 per share, compared to a loss in the same quarter last year. That’s a meaningful improvement. The TSX stock also reported US$166.9 million in working capital and no short-term debt, giving it flexibility to navigate future volatility. And it ended the quarter with over US$70 million in cash.

Considerations

What makes EFR compelling isn’t just its uranium. It’s also working to become a major North American producer of rare earth elements. That market is strategically important and heavily controlled by China, so domestic production capacity is a big deal. Energy Fuels is positioning itself as a key player here with facilities in Utah and significant investments in processing infrastructure. This gives the company more than one path to growth, which matters in a sector driven by commodity cycles and policy shifts.

Now, on the downside, this is not a TSX stock without risk. It remains unprofitable on an annual basis and is heavily reliant on uranium prices holding up. Even though it posted a profit last quarter, that could reverse quickly if prices dip or demand softens. And while its rare earth plans are promising, they’re also capital-intensive and years away from delivering consistent returns.

Still, the long-term case for uranium remains strong. As countries commit to net-zero goals, nuclear energy is seeing renewed interest as a steady, zero-emission power source. That’s boosting spot prices and bringing life back into what was once a forgotten sector. EFR stands to benefit from this trend, and already is. The uranium it sold in the first quarter was part of a long-term contract with the U.S. government, suggesting it has more runway to grow domestic deals.

Bottom line

Analysts covering EFR see room for upside if uranium demand holds and rare earth developments progress. But they’re also quick to warn that this isn’t a TSX stock for those who can’t stomach volatility. Price swings are sharp. And a shift in global energy policy could impact demand in a flash.

At around $10.35 per share, EFR is well off its highs, giving investors a potential entry point. It’s not a guaranteed win, but it is one of the more energetic plays in the Canadian market today. For those looking to hold a piece of the uranium and rare earth space for the long run, and who can tolerate some ups and downs, Energy Fuels could be a worthy addition.

So, if you’re setting up your portfolio for the next wave of clean energy demand, don’t overlook this one. Just make sure you know what you’re buying into, and hold on tight.

