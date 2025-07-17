Member Login
Home » Investing » Why I’m More Excited About This Stock Than Any Other Investment

Why I’m More Excited About This Stock Than Any Other Investment

Among all the stocks I hold, this one has completely changed how I think about long-term investing.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

You know that feeling when something just clicks? That’s how I’ve been feeling about BlackBerry (TSX:BB) lately. Not because of some sudden hype or short-term news, but because the more I look into the company’s direction, the clearer its long-term potential becomes. Based in Waterloo, this Canadian tech stock has evolved into a high-performance software firm, advancing in embedded systems, cybersecurity, and automotive tech.

Yes, it recently sold its Cylance unit. But that doesn’t mean it’s walking away from artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, it’s embedding AI and machine learning right into its other offerings, including its QNX platform. The company is finding smart ways to grow and sharpen its focus. Let me walk you through why BlackBerry is the one stock I’m placing my highest conviction in right now.

Why BlackBerry tops my investment list right now

After rallying nearly 68% over the last 10 months, BlackBerry shares are currently trading at $5.52 apiece with a market cap of $3.3 billion. The solid recovery in BB stock comes not from hype, but from the company’s ongoing focus on delivering results. In the first quarter of its fiscal 2026 (ended in May 2025), BlackBerry beat expectations on almost every front – revenue, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and net profit.

In the May quarter, the company’s revenue came in at US$121.7 million, just above the high end of its guidance. More importantly, BlackBerry also turned a net profit of US$1.9 million this quarter – its first time making money from regular operations since early 2022. On an adjusted basis, its net profit was US$12.3 million.

One of the biggest contributors to this strong growth was QNX, BlackBerry’s embedded systems division. The segment posted 8% YoY (year-over-year) growth, with its revenue hitting US$57.5 million and adjusted EBITDA at a strong US$12.7 million.

Smart capital allocation and renewed focus

What gives me more confidence about BlackBerry’s future is how it’s handling its capital. In the latest quarter, the company bought back 2.6 million shares worth US$10 million under its buyback program. At a time when many tech companies are tightening up due to macroeconomic uncertainties, BlackBerry’s move reflects not only confidence in its strategy but also a commitment to rewarding long-term shareholders.

As a result, the company ended the quarter with US$381.9 million in cash and investments, giving it the flexibility to continue investing in its core segments without relying on debt or dilution.

Preparing for the software-defined future

Interestingly, even after selling Cylance, BlackBerry is utilizing AI tech across its product ecosystem, including QNX and AtHoc. And through partnerships and product launches, the company is expanding its presence in the software-defined vehicle (SDV) space. It recently partnered with Vector to launch a foundational vehicle software platform to simplify SDV development.

Whether it’s helping automate AI-driven robotics through its safety-certified platforms or working with AMD to optimize performance in embedded systems, BlackBerry stock is aligning itself with long-term demand trends. To me, all of this signals a stock that’s not only surviving a turnaround – it’s actively making it happen.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and BlackBerry. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

2 Value Stocks Everyone Is Selling But I’m Buying

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent AI Stock Down 21% That Could Transform Your Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re looking for a practical AI stock with strong fundamentals and untapped potential, Descartes might be the one to…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How I’d Build the Ultimate Tech Portfolio With $15,000

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks are well-positioned to generate strong returns due to their leadership in AI, digital transformation, and semiconductors.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Tech Stocks

Up 60% Since April, Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid underlying business, healthy financial growth, and high growth prospects, the uptrend in Shopify will continue.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs. Constellation Software?

| Kay Ng

Shopify and Constellation Software are very different businesses. However, if investors had to pick one, Constellation Software is likely a…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks That Can Electrify Your TFSA in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider owning growth stocks such as AMD and BAM in their TFSA.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

1 AI Giant That’s My Technology Sector Pick of the Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Meta Platforms is a big tech giant that is gaining traction in the rapidly evolving AI market. Is META stock…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

Why I’m Obsessed With This AI Stock Trading at Fire Sale Prices

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry's growth is expected to ramp up as is its profitability and shareholder returns, as its transformation takes hold.

Read more »