Member Login
Home » Investing » A Perfect 7.9% Dividend Stock Paying Out Cash Every Single Month

A Perfect 7.9% Dividend Stock Paying Out Cash Every Single Month

If you’re looking for cash immediately, this stock certainly is one to watch.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT

Source: Getty Images

In a market full of surprises and uncertainty, finding something that pays like clockwork is a relief. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AX.UN) might not grab headlines, but for income investors, it quietly does what it’s supposed to. With a current dividend yield of 7.9% and distributions every month, it stands out as a solid cash-flow pick in a volatile environment.

Into Artis

Artis REIT isn’t new to the real estate game. It owns a portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties across Canada and the United States. In recent years, it has been shifting focus away from office space, which has struggled post-pandemic, toward more resilient industrial properties. This shift hasn’t only been cosmetic; it’s part of a larger plan to make the trust more predictable and income-focused.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Artis REIT reported rental revenue of $101.3 million, a slight increase from $100.1 million the year before. Net operating income was flat at $63.4 million, but that’s still a healthy number in this interest rate environment. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at $0.18 per unit. While that’s a slight dip from the $0.20 reported in the same quarter last year, it still more than covers the monthly dividend, which totals $0.60 annually.

That works out to a yield of 7.9% at the current price of around $7.68 per unit. Not bad for a REIT that pays out cash every single month. It’s one of the higher yields among Canadian REITs, and it’s backed by consistent cash flow. With a payout ratio below 45%, the distribution isn’t just attractive, it’s sustainable for now.

Considerations

Of course, there are challenges. Artis carries $1.9 billion in debt and has a debt-to-gross book value of nearly 56%. That’s not outrageous for a REIT, but it’s something to keep an eye on. As interest rates remain high, refinancing could squeeze profits. That said, Artis has been actively selling off non-core assets and using proceeds to manage its balance sheet.

Occupancy is another area to watch. As of the first quarter, the portfolio-wide occupancy rate was 89.3%. That’s respectable, especially considering the issues plaguing office real estate across North America. The bright spot is the industrial segment, which continues to perform well and supports the trust’s cash-generating ability.

What makes Artis stand out right now isn’t just the yield. It’s the monthly frequency. A steady stream of income every 30 days offers investors a budgeting advantage, particularly for those using the stock for retirement income or to offset living costs. It’s also nice to see in a portfolio when markets swing from one headline to the next.

Bottom line

Trading far below its reported net asset value of $12.34 per unit, Artis is priced at a steep discount. That discount reflects the market’s caution, but it also gives new investors an opportunity. If the trust can continue to improve its property mix and keep debt under control, that gap may start to close. And right now, a $5,000 investment could bring in about $380 annually, or $31.65 every month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AX.UN$7.89633$0.60$379.80Monthly$4,994.37

In short, Artis REIT isn’t perfect. But its 7.9% monthly yield, consistent AFFO coverage, and improving portfolio mix make it a compelling option for investors looking to earn while they wait. In a volatile market, that kind of dependability looks pretty close to perfect.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

The 4.2% Monthly Payer That Could Fund Your Retirement

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX-listed holding company pays monthly dividends and is unlike any other.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Contrarian Investors: 1 Discounted TSX Dividend Stock to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

The top Canadian dividend-growth stock might be oversold right now.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

The 4% Monthly Dividend That Beats Any Savings Account

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want an investment that can beat any savings account? This monthly dividend payer boasts high yields and stellar growth potential.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Down 55% From All-Time Highs, Is BCE Stock Finally a Good Buy in July 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

BCE's weak fundamentals forced the TSX telecom stock to reduce its dividend by 55% in 2025. Is BCE stock undervalued…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Strong Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for the perfect portfolio? Get on these three right away!

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Whole TFSA Contribution Into This 10.5% Monthly Passive-Income Payer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want cash coming in on the regular? Here's a top option for every investor to consider.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investing: These 4% Stocks Are up Big in the Past Year

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock and another top gainer that could be ready for outsized dividend growth moving forward.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

6.1% Dividend Yield: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge stock has delivered outsized gains to shareholders in the last two decades. Here's why ENB stock is still a…

Read more »