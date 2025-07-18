A Perfect 7.9% Dividend Stock Paying Out Cash Every Single Month

If you’re looking for cash immediately, this stock certainly is one to watch.

In a market full of surprises and uncertainty, finding something that pays like clockwork is a relief. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AX.UN) might not grab headlines, but for income investors, it quietly does what it’s supposed to. With a current dividend yield of 7.9% and distributions every month, it stands out as a solid cash-flow pick in a volatile environment.

Into Artis

Artis REIT isn’t new to the real estate game. It owns a portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties across Canada and the United States. In recent years, it has been shifting focus away from office space, which has struggled post-pandemic, toward more resilient industrial properties. This shift hasn’t only been cosmetic; it’s part of a larger plan to make the trust more predictable and income-focused.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Artis REIT reported rental revenue of $101.3 million, a slight increase from $100.1 million the year before. Net operating income was flat at $63.4 million, but that’s still a healthy number in this interest rate environment. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at $0.18 per unit. While that’s a slight dip from the $0.20 reported in the same quarter last year, it still more than covers the monthly dividend, which totals $0.60 annually.

That works out to a yield of 7.9% at the current price of around $7.68 per unit. Not bad for a REIT that pays out cash every single month. It’s one of the higher yields among Canadian REITs, and it’s backed by consistent cash flow. With a payout ratio below 45%, the distribution isn’t just attractive, it’s sustainable for now.

Considerations

Of course, there are challenges. Artis carries $1.9 billion in debt and has a debt-to-gross book value of nearly 56%. That’s not outrageous for a REIT, but it’s something to keep an eye on. As interest rates remain high, refinancing could squeeze profits. That said, Artis has been actively selling off non-core assets and using proceeds to manage its balance sheet.

Occupancy is another area to watch. As of the first quarter, the portfolio-wide occupancy rate was 89.3%. That’s respectable, especially considering the issues plaguing office real estate across North America. The bright spot is the industrial segment, which continues to perform well and supports the trust’s cash-generating ability.

What makes Artis stand out right now isn’t just the yield. It’s the monthly frequency. A steady stream of income every 30 days offers investors a budgeting advantage, particularly for those using the stock for retirement income or to offset living costs. It’s also nice to see in a portfolio when markets swing from one headline to the next.

Bottom line

Trading far below its reported net asset value of $12.34 per unit, Artis is priced at a steep discount. That discount reflects the market’s caution, but it also gives new investors an opportunity. If the trust can continue to improve its property mix and keep debt under control, that gap may start to close. And right now, a $5,000 investment could bring in about $380 annually, or $31.65 every month!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT AX.UN $7.89 633 $0.60 $379.80 Monthly $4,994.37

In short, Artis REIT isn’t perfect. But its 7.9% monthly yield, consistent AFFO coverage, and improving portfolio mix make it a compelling option for investors looking to earn while they wait. In a volatile market, that kind of dependability looks pretty close to perfect.