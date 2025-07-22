Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Perfect Buy-and-Hold Stock for the Next 30 Years

The Perfect Buy-and-Hold Stock for the Next 30 Years

This financial strength of this Canadian company has translated into exceptional stock gains. Moreover, it pays higher dividend.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking for a perfect buy-and-hold stock for the next 30 years, goeasy (TSX:GSY) could be a compelling option. Over the past decade, it has proven to be one of the most rewarding names on the TSX, offering impressive capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. Its blend of shareholder value creation through price gains and rising payouts makes it a top choice for long-term investors.

goeasy: A leader in non-prime lending

goeasy operates across Canada through its brands, including easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare. These businesses cater to the non-prime lending market, offering personal loans, home equity installment loans, point-of-sale financing with retail partners, and lease-to-own solutions.

The financial services company’s focus on underserved borrowers positions it as a leader in a large, growing market. Its operational efficiency and wide product range have been key drivers of its success.

Over the past five years, goeasy has delivered robust growth across its financial metrics. Its top line has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. This reflects strong demand for products and the expansion of omnichannel offerings. At the same time, it has maintained strong underwriting standards and a solid balance sheet, resulting in consistent earnings expansion.

On the profitability front, goeasy has achieved a 25.8% CAGR in earnings over the same period and posted an average return on equity (ROE) of 26.4%. This financial strength has translated into exceptional stock performance, with the share price soaring more than 275% in five years, growing at a CAGR of over 30%.

goeasy’s growth story isn’t over

What makes goeasy particularly compelling is that its growth story is far from over. The company is still in the early phases of expanding its product offerings, distribution channels, and geographic reach. These initiatives lay the groundwork for continued growth in the years ahead.

With its strong fundamentals, a growing dividend, and an attractive valuation, goeasy is a solid long-term investment. As the business scales further, shareholders could benefit from both income and capital gains, making it a strong candidate for any long-term portfolio.

Moreover, the current valuation presents an attractive entry point, highlighting a compelling opportunity to capitalize on potential future gains.

Factors driving goeasy’s financials

goeasy is on track to deliver double-digit growth, supported by an expanding customer base, a high-quality loan book, and strong underwriting practices that maintain steady credit performance.

Looking ahead, goeasy is targeting a consumer loan portfolio between $7.35 billion and $7.75 billion by 2027. Its strategic move to diversify its lending products, broaden distribution channels, and strengthen funding sources will help drive loan originations and expand its portfolio. Its risk-based pricing model is expected to attract more borrowers, enhance customer retention, and reduce credit risk.

The financial services company’s earnings are expected to continue growing rapidly, thanks to rising revenue and cost efficiency. goeasy continues to invest in technology, aiming to automate workflows and leverage artificial intelligence to boost productivity and reduce expenses as it scales its operations.

It has been rewarding shareholders, having paid dividends for 21 consecutive years. Impressively, it has increased its dividend for the past 11 years. This trend will likely continue given its strong earnings momentum.

Further, goeasy remains attractively priced. As of July 21, the stock traded at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.2, well below what one might expect for a company with such solid double-digit earnings growth.

Overall, for investors seeking a combination of growth, value, and income for the long term, goeasy is a compelling investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A person uses and AI chat bot
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell Right Now?

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock surged in July after it slashed its dividend and announced a series of deals. Is this the turning point…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth Blueprint: 1 Magnificent Stock to Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's why this renewable energy giant deserves a spot in your TFSA for the next 20 years.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid financials, consistent dividend payments, and discounted valuations, these three Canadian dividend stocks offer attractive buying opportunities for…

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

1 REIT Down 15.5% That’s My Real Estate Investment of Choice

| Adam Othman

There’s plenty of monthly income to be made with real estate without the need to buy an investment property when…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

1 Stellar Canadian Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

With prospects of a railway merger boom ahead, value investors may find it an opportune time to scoop up discounted…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

How to Transform a $10,000 TFSA Into a Passive Income Powerhouse

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you are seeking diversification and income growth, this trio provides dependable income sources and room to grow.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

Why I Trust This Company More Than Any Bank Account 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how banks offer safety and interest benefits, but also the risks of inflation depleting your savings.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Monthly Paying Cash Cow With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re aiming for stable income and long-term capital growth, this real estate investment trust (REIT) is worth a close…

Read more »