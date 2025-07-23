Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Own for TFSA Passive Income

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Own for TFSA Passive Income

These stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Canadian retirees and other dividend investors are searching for top TSX stocks to add to a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio focused on generating reliable and growing passive income.

In the current market conditions where the TSX is near a record high and economic uncertainty appears to be on the horizon, it makes sense to search for businesses that can sustain the dividend payments through challenging times.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) trades near $61 per share at the time of writing compared to the 12-month high around $65. Investors can take advantage of the dip to pick up a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Enbridge is widely known for its extensive oil and natural gas transmission networks, which move about 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and 20% of the natural gas used by American businesses and homes. In recent years, however, Enbridge has expanded its asset base to diversify the revenue stream. The company now owns an oil export terminal in Texas and is a partner in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal being built in British Columbia. In 2024, Enbridge purchased three natural gas utilities in the United States for US$14 billion. These assets, when added to the existing natural gas distribution utilities the company already owned, made Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America.

On the development side, Enbridge is working on a $28 billion capital program. This, along with contributions from the acquisitions, should drive higher revenue and profits in the next few years to support steady dividend growth. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $76 per share at the time of writing. That’s off the 12-month high around $80 and still well below the $93 it reached in early 2022.

Bank of Nova Scotia is in the middle of a strategy transition that will take some time to deliver results. The bank is focusing new growth investment on the United States and Canada and pivoting away from Latin America, where Bank of Nova Scotia made big investments over the past 20 to 30 years.

In 2024, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, a U.S. regional bank. The deal gives Bank of Nova Scotia a good platform to expand its presence in the U.S. market, where its large Canadian peers have directed growth capital. In Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia is eyeing expansion in regions where it has a smaller footprint, including Quebec. On the international side, Bank of Nova Scotia sold its operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama earlier this year. It still has businesses in Mexico, Chile, and Peru.

Bank of Nova Scotia remains very profitable and the board recently raised the quarterly dividend by $0.04 to $1.10 per share. Investors who buy BNS stock at the current level can get a decent 5.8% dividend yield.

The bottom line

Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Dividend Stocks

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Turn Any TFSA Into a Cash-Churning Powerhouse With These 2 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks might seem totally different, but both have a lot in the future -- namely, growth.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

6% Monthly Dividend! This Stock Is My Ultimate Passive Income Play

| Sneha Nahata

By owning 1,000 shares of this high yield Canadian dividend stock, investors can earn $79 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

match strikes and starts a flame
Dividend Stocks

1 Blistering Stock That’s Set to Explode Even Higher

| Joey Frenette

No need for value investors to wait out a market reversal. There's plenty of value in this Canadian insurer hiding…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect 10: This Dividend Stock Pays Cash Consistently, Even During Volatile Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After dropping its bid for 7/11, this dividend stock is now back on investor radars.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Have $15,000 to Invest? Spread it Across These 3 Sectors

| Kay Ng

Investing in these three top stocks is a good start. Be prepared to invest more during market corrections.

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks and Never Worry About Cash Flow Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're sitting on a whack of cash and want to turn it into even more, these are the three…

Read more »

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

A 7.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Adam Othman

The high-yielding monthly dividends for Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) look attractive, but are they sustainable? Let’s find out.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Game-Changer: This 1 Could Jumpstart Your Retirement

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is getting cheap, even after last week's surge.

Read more »