3 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy With $5,000 for Long-Term Growth

These Canadian companies have global reach, strong earnings, and room to expand.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Source: Getty Images

A $5,000 investment may not seem like much, but when you pick the right stocks, it can be a powerful starting point for long-term growth. Especially in today’s market, where volatility and hype tend to overshadow fundamentals, choosing solid companies with proven records is more important than ever. Instead of chasing momentum, it may be worth focusing on Canadian companies with global reach, strong earnings, and room to expand. Three standouts right now are Shopify (TSX:SHOP), Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), and Hut 8 (TSX:HUT).

Shopify

Let’s start with Shopify stock. It’s long been a darling of Canadian tech investors, but the story here isn’t about hype anymore; it’s about consistency. Shopify reported revenue of US$2.36 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up 27% year over year. Free cash flow hit US$363 million, or a margin of 15%, marking the seventh straight quarter of double-digit free cash flow margins.

This is no longer a company spending wildly to grow. It’s leaned into profitability while still pushing innovation. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) jumped 23% to US$74.75 billion — a sign that merchants continue to find success on the platform. For investors looking for a Canadian growth stock that’s actually growing, Shopify stock is delivering. While it’s not cheap, it is solid, and long-term compounders rarely come at a discount.

Constellation

Beyond Shopify stock is Constellation Software. This isn’t a flashy name, but that’s what makes it so appealing. The company focuses on acquiring vertical market software businesses, think niche solutions that serve very specific industries. It’s not about volume, but recurring cash flow. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Constellation posted revenue of US$2.65 billion, up 13% from the year before, and free cash flow to shareholders of US$510 million, up 14%. Net income came in at US$115 million, or US$5.44 per share.

That kind of stable, boring profitability is exactly what makes it so attractive for a long-term investor. It has little competition in its space, a stellar management team, and a disciplined acquisition strategy. It also pays a small dividend, which sweetens the deal. It’s not down big, but if it ever dips, it’s one to buy and forget.

Hut 8

Now for something completely different from Shopify stock and Constellation is Hut 8. Yes, it’s a Bitcoin miner, but it’s transforming into something more. In Q1 2025, revenue hit US$21.8 million, with a net loss of US$134.3 million. That’s not pretty. However, this quarter was all about reinvestment. The company upgraded its Application-Specific Integrated Circuit fleet, improving efficiency by 37%, and launched American Bitcoin, a subsidiary dedicated to large-scale Bitcoin mining.

With 10,264 Bitcoin with a US$847.2 million market value in reserve and an energy infrastructure platform under development, Hut 8 is becoming less of a speculative miner and more of an energy-backed tech play. It’s risky, no doubt. But for investors with a long time horizon and some appetite for volatility, Hut 8 could offer huge upside, especially if Bitcoin continues to gain institutional support.

Foolish takeaway

Putting your $5,000 to work across these three gives you a nice mix. Shopify stock offers platform growth with strong free cash flow. Constellation gives you predictability, cash flow, and excellent capital allocation. Hut 8 adds a high-risk, high-reward angle that could deliver massive gains or act as a hedge if digital assets rally.

None of these stocks is what you’d call “cheap.” But there’s a difference between overvalued and worth paying up for. Shopify and Constellation continue to justify their valuations through strong operational results. Hut 8 is more speculative, but the shift in business model is intriguing and could pay off down the road.

Long-term investing doesn’t have to be boring. It just has to be intentional. In a market full of distractions, sticking to companies with a strong story and proven execution is still one of the best ways to grow your money, even if you’re only starting with $5,000.

