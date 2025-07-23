Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks and Never Worry About Cash Flow Again

How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks and Never Worry About Cash Flow Again

If you’re sitting on a whack of cash and want to turn it into even more, these are the three stocks I’d consider.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio

Source: Getty Images

The dream of never worrying about money again might feel far-fetched, but with the right mix of Canadian dividend stocks, it’s not as wild as it sounds. While many Canadians chase hot growth stocks or get stuck sitting on cash, there’s a middle path: steady, predictable income that grows over time. If I had $250,000 to invest in my TFSA, I’d split it across three companies that combine dependable income with long-term strength: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), and TELUS (TSX:T). Let’s get into why.

RBC

Let’s start with Royal Bank of Canada, the biggest bank in the country. It recently posted second-quarter results, with net income of $4.4 billion, up 11% year over year. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.12 per share, also up 7%. The dividend was bumped up by 4% to $1.54 per share quarterly. That’s a solid 3.4% annual yield, and the bank continues to grow despite economic headwinds.

Yes, provisions for credit losses rose, with total provisions for credit losses (PCL) hitting $1.4 billion. But the dividend stock still boasts a CET1 capital ratio of 13.2%, comfortably above regulatory minimums. It’s also planning to buy back up to 35 million shares. That kind of capital return should appeal to long-term investors. RBC’s strong personal and commercial banking divisions and recent HSBC Canada integration continue to generate pre-tax earnings growth, up 19% this quarter. It’s a foundation dividend stock, perfect for building income.

TD Bank

Next, I’d look to TD Bank. Its second-quarter earnings came out earlier this year, and TD has historically offered a slightly higher yield than Royal while maintaining a similar level of safety. As of now, the stock yields around 4.1%, paying $1.05 quarterly per share. TD also stands out for its U.S. exposure, especially in retail banking. This gives it growth potential as the U.S. economy rebounds, and that could translate into dividend hikes over time.

The dividend stock has lagged recently, trading at a lower valuation than its peers due to regulatory noise and credit concerns in the U.S., but that could be an opportunity. For a long-term TFSA investor, buying when sentiment is cautious often pays off. With interest rates stabilizing, TD is positioned to keep growing its loan book while managing risk prudently. It’s not as flashy as some tech stocks, but TD is dependable.

TELUS

Now for TELUS. While telecoms have been under pressure due to higher debt costs and capital expenditure (capex) burdens, this dividend stock is bucking the trend. It recently reported first-quarter 2025 results showing free cash flow growth of 22%, with cash from operations up 13%. T stock raised its quarterly dividend to $0.4163, representing an annual yield of about 7.4%. That’s not a typo, over 7%!

The dividend stock also reaffirmed its plan to grow dividends by 3% to 8% annually through 2028. That’s rare in today’s market. Telus continues to grow its mobile and fixed customer base, adding 218,000 customers last quarter, its strongest Q1 ever. What makes TELUS even more interesting is its health segment. Telus Health posted 12% revenue growth and 30% adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth. It’s also expanding globally with its acquisition of Workplace Options. So while some see a utility-style stock, TELUS is morphing into something broader, with stable income and exposure to health and tech.

Bottom line

If I were putting $250,000 to work, I’d go with $100,000 in Royal Bank, $100,000 in TD, and $50,000 in TELUS. That spread offers balance between two conservative financials and one high-yield telecom. At today’s dividend rates, that could generate about $11,186 per year in tax-free income annually! And that’s before any dividend increases, which all three dividend stocks have a long track record of delivering.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$181.50551$6.16$3,393.76Quarterly$99,976.50
TD$102.00980$4.20$4,116.00Quarterly$99,960.00
T$22.702,202$1.67$3,677.34Quarterly$49,985.40

Could these stocks fall in the short term? Sure. Market corrections happen. But these dividend stocks have weathered recessions, rate hikes, and regulatory changes before. The businesses are essential, dividends are covered by earnings, and each have growth levers beyond Canada.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

A 7.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Adam Othman

The high-yielding monthly dividends for Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) look attractive, but are they sustainable? Let’s find out.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Game-Changer: This 1 Could Jumpstart Your Retirement

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is getting cheap, even after last week's surge.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks could continue to increase their dividends for years, making them top picks to buy and hold for…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

7.3% Monthly Income Stream! This Dividend Stock Is Unbreakable

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this monthly dividend stock could be one of the most reliable income picks on the TSX right now.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

I’m Personally Loading Up on This Overlooked Dividend Gem

| Kay Ng

This dividend stock yields 5.1% and could be re-rated higher over the next couple of years.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and have good track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Want Year-Round Income? 2 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top dividend stocks could keep your income flowing throughout the year, no matter what the market is doing.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

A 6.5 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Puja Tayal

Which is a better option for you: a dividend stock or a GIC for monthly cash payouts? Let’s decode the…

Read more »