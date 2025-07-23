Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Tech Stock Is Down 44% and Deeply Undervalued

This Canadian Tech Stock Is Down 44% and Deeply Undervalued

The pullback in its share price has pushed valuations to attractive levels, offering a potential entry point for investors.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has been on an upward trajectory so far this year, supported by the overall resilience of the economy. The S&P TSX Composite Index has posted a solid 9.9% gain year-to-date, with several top-performing Canadian stocks leading the charge. However, the story is a bit different in the technology sector. The S&P TSX Capped Information Technology Index has climbed only 6% in the same period, lagging the broader benchmark. This suggests that while some tech stocks have surged, others remain undervalued and continue to trade at attractive valuations.

One such under-the-radar stock is Computer Modelling Group (TSX:CMG). Despite its strong fundamentals, CMG shares have declined by approximately 27.4% so far in 2025 and are down 44.5% over the past year. Yet, the long-term outlook for this software and consulting firm remains compelling, given its advanced modelling and simulation solutions for the energy sector.

What’s behind the decline in Computer Modelling Group stock?

As the complexity of energy assets grows, the need for precise simulation and forecasting tools becomes even more critical. CMG provides software for seismic interpretation, reservoir simulation, and production optimization, essential tools that help operators reduce risk, improve efficiency, and maximize resource recovery. Thus, the long-term demand for its tech and solutions remains solid.

However, short-term macroeconomic pressures have taken a toll. With oil prices softening, many energy companies, especially smaller and mid-sized players, are tightening their budgets. This has led to a slowdown in spending on new technology, which has impacted CMG’s recent sales performance and weighed on its share price.

The company had experienced encouraging growth through the acquisition of new customers, the expansion of relationships with existing ones, and its entry into the energy transition space. But that momentum has cooled in the current environment.

Another headwind has been the shifting landscape around carbon capture and storage (CCS). Initially boosted by favourable tax incentives from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, CCS activity saw a surge. However, more recently, that momentum has faded, and activity in the U.S. has slowed substantially, posing another short-term challenge for CMG.

CMG Stock is a solid long-term investment

Computer Modelling Group is navigating short-term headwinds, but for long-term investors, the current dip in its stock price could be a buying opportunity. The recent pullback in its share price has pushed valuations to attractive levels, offering a potential entry point for investors with a long-term view.

Despite near-term challenges, CMG’s core technology plays a key role in the energy sector, primarily in subsurface modelling and reservoir simulation. These areas remain integral to innovation and operational efficiency in the oil and gas industry. As industry budgets begin to stabilize and the focus shifts back to technological advancement, CMG is well-positioned to benefit.

Although macroeconomic pressures continue to weigh on its reservoir and production business, its recent acquisitions of Bluware and Sharp are expected to enhance its capabilities and broaden its market reach. Furthermore, its seismic solutions business is emerging as a promising growth engine, supported by early market adoption, a competitive edge with product differentiation, and improving sales momentum.

Financially, CMG is on solid footing. The company maintains a strong net cash position and continues to generate robust free cash flow, which helped it to self-fund its two recent acquisitions.

Looking ahead, CMG’s mid- to long-term outlook remains promising. Its existing solutions are deeply integrated into clients’ critical workflows, ensuring recurring demand. Combined with an ongoing focus on operational efficiency, this positions the company well for sustainable growth once current market conditions begin to improve.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Computer Modelling Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

how to save money
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy With $5,000 for Long-Term Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian companies have global reach, strong earnings, and room to expand.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

I’d Put My Entire 2025 TFSA Contribution Into This AI Stock Down 31% From its Peak

| Aditya Raghunath

Tempus AI is a growth stock that is down 31% from all-time highs. Here's why TEM AI stock could be…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Tech Stocks

This Machine Learning Stock Is My Secret Weapon for Wealth Building

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) looks like a top-tier AI and machine-learning stock investors should consider today.

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

This AI Giant Down 18% Is My Buy-and-Hold-Forever Technology Play

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock may be an AI laggard, but it's so cheap and worth buying right here.

Read more »

Representation of deep learning neural networks and connectivity
Tech Stocks

This Artificial Intelligence Stock, Down 57%, Is Getting Ridiculously Cheap

| Puja Tayal

Artificial intelligence stocks are trading near their all-time high. But this stock is down 57% as it has not realized…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

Buy These 2 Canadian Growth Stocks Before They Surge

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two top Canadian growth stocks investors would be remiss…

Read more »

delivery truck drives into sunset
Tech Stocks

Why I’m Considering Descartes for a $5,000 Investment

| Puja Tayal

Descartes Systems stock has dipped 15% in July, creating a buy-the-dip opportunity. Such opportunities are rare and worth a $5,000…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

4 Reasons to Buy MDA Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The high-flying, top-performing MDA stock is among TSX’s hottest stocks to buy in 2025.

Read more »