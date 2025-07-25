2025 Contribution Limit: I’d Put Every TFSA Dollar Into This Recession-Proof Dividend Stock

Stop worrying about the future of your investments and just put it safely into this top dividend stock.

Heading through 2025, many Canadians may still be wondering what to do with their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room. With $7,000 in fresh space available, it’s easy to get lost in the noise, like tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and everything in between. But when economic uncertainty looms large and recession risks linger, you don’t need a flashy name. You need stability. And few stocks on the TSX deliver that quite like Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ).

Why CNQ?

CNQ isn’t the kind of stock that screams excitement. But if your goal is to grow your wealth reliably and earn passive income while doing it, this dividend powerhouse deserves your full attention. Even with oil prices swinging wildly and global demand shifting, CNQ has proven it can ride out storms better than most.

Let’s start with the fundamentals. As of writing, CNQ stock trades around $42, down about 19% from its 52-week high. That might raise eyebrows, but context matters. The drop in share price isn’t a red flag; it’s an opportunity. Crude oil prices have come under pressure, and so have energy stocks. Yet CNQ continues to pump out cash, and that’s what really matters for long-term investors.

In its most recent quarterly earnings, CNQ reported adjusted funds flow of $4.5 billion, up from $3.1 billion last year. Net earnings came in at $2.46 billion, or $1.16 per share. These figures show a company that’s still thriving. Capital expenditures (capex) also decreased, and free cash flow remained strong: those are signs of efficient capital management in a tough environment.

A juicy dividend

What really makes CNQ stand out, though, is its dividend. The dividend stock currently offers a yield of about 5.5%, which is more than double the TSX average. But the real story is the consistency. CNQ has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. And this isn’t just lip service. The dividend stock has returned over $1.7 billion to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks in the last quarter alone.

What’s more impressive is how well-positioned CNQ is in a downturn. Unlike other producers that buckle under low oil prices, CNQ’s assets allow it to keep operating profitably even when crude dips below US$40. Its oil sands operations, in particular, have long life cycles and low decline rates. That stability allows management to maintain dividends even in weak markets, giving investors peace of mind.

It’s also worth pointing out that CNQ isn’t just riding the wave of high oil prices; it’s actively strengthening its balance sheet. Long-term debt has been reduced significantly, and its debt-to-equity ratio now sits below 47%. That means less interest to pay and more flexibility to navigate whatever 2025 throws our way.

It all adds up

And while environmental concerns often make headlines in the energy sector, CNQ is taking concrete steps on that front, too. It’s part of the Pathways Alliance, working toward net-zero emissions in Canada’s oil sands by 2050. Whether it gets there is anyone’s guess, but investors should at least take note that CNQ isn’t ignoring the future.

Of course, no investment is risk-free. A deep, prolonged drop in oil demand could put pressure on earnings. Global conflicts, regulation, and environmental litigation are always lurking. But if you’re looking for a dividend stock that’s already weathered multiple recessions, commodity crashes, and global slowdowns, and still raised its dividend year after year, CNQ has earned its place as a top-tier TFSA pick. And right now, that $7,000 could bring in $390 of dividends each year!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL CNQ $42.00 166 $2.35 $390.10 Quarterly $6,972.00

Bottom line

Putting your entire $7,000 TFSA contribution into one stock might seem bold. But when that stock is CNQ, it’s not reckless; it’s calculated. You get strong income, long-term capital-appreciation potential, and a dividend stock with a track record of protecting shareholder value, even in tough times. Recessions come and go. CNQ keeps paying. That’s the kind of reliability your TFSA deserves.