Member Login
Home » Investing » 6% Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

6% Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

For more than 70 years, this high yield Canadian stock has been a reliable source of passive income for investors.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:

While many TSX-listed stocks pay dividends, only a few have the financial strength to maintain and even grow those payouts for decades. These reliable dividend payers are ideal for investors seeking stable, worry-free passive income.

One such high-quality dividend stock is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which currently offers a high yield of over 6%. Moreover, this energy transportation and distribution company has a track record of paying and increasing its dividend for decades.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s highly diversified business model and low-risk, resilient cash position it well to generate solid distributable cash flow (DCF), supporting future payouts. Moreover, it can navigate through challenges in the coming years.

Enbridge: 30-year dividend-growth history

For more than 70 years, Enbridge has been a reliable source of income for investors. Moreover, it continues to strengthen that reputation. In December 2024, the energy infrastructure giant announced a 3% increase to its dividend, raising the quarterly payout to $0.9425 per share. On an annualized basis, that brings the 2025 dividend to $3.77 per share.

This most recent increase adds to an impressive long-term record. Over the past three decades, Enbridge’s dividend has grown at an average compound growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. This consistent growth is a reflection of the company’s highly resilient business model. Enbridge owns and operates energy infrastructure that generates predictable, low-risk cash flows. These cash flows have held up through various economic, commodity, and geopolitical cycles.

The reliability of Enbridge’s income streams is supported by its long-term contracts, power-purchase agreements, regulated cost-of-service frameworks, and other low-risk arrangements. These factors help ensure steady earnings regardless of broader market volatility, making Enbridge’s dividend payments dependable.

This large-cap company’s commitment to growing its dividend hasn’t come at the expense of its growth. Enbridge maintains a sustainable dividend payout ratio between 60% and 70% of DCF. This conservative approach enables it to return a significant portion of its earnings to investors while still retaining sufficient capital to reinvest in future growth.

In short, Enbridge is a reliable high-yield dividend stock to generate steady income.

Enbridge to keep hiking its dividend

Enbridge is well-positioned to keep growing its dividend. The company’s vast portfolio of over 200 asset streams, bolstered recently by the addition of three top-tier U.S. gas utilities, generates consistent, high-quality cash flows. Moreover, these assets are supported by a low-risk commercial structure, which adds stability and drives DCF.

Notably, over 98% of Enbridge’s income is backed by regulated frameworks or long-term take-or-pay contracts, shielding it from the volatility in commodity prices. While exposure to commodity price swings is minimal for Enbridge, more than 80% of its earnings are supported by built-in inflation protection, either through indexed contracts or regulatory mechanisms.

Even in the face of global trade tensions, Enbridge’s strategically located infrastructure is expected to remain in high demand. The company doesn’t foresee tariffs significantly impacting its financials, thanks to its positioning within key demand-pull markets. Its expanding presence in gas transmission puts it in a strong position to benefit from rising demand from LNG facilities, coal-to-gas transitions, and the energy needs of data centres.

In addition to this growth potential, Enbridge is strengthening its leverage profile. With contributions from the newly acquired utilities, the company is targeting a debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ratio in the healthy range of 4.5 to 5 times and expects to improve it further.  

Looking ahead, Enbridge is guiding for mid-single-digit growth in earnings and DCF per share. Its growing earnings and DCF will serve as a solid foundation for continued dividend increases, making Enbridge a compelling investment for income seekers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $75,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $75,000 to invest, these stocks are the safest and best options for investors to consider.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 28% to Buy and Hold for Life

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock could be a glorious bargain buy on the post-quarter dip.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $25,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Stock and Create $3,800 in Annual Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to achieve a 15.2% yield in passive income with dividend-growth stocks like Canadian Natural Resources.

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Millionaire Strategy: The 3-Stock Portfolio That Could Change Everything

| Demetris Afxentiou

Adopting a TFSA millionaire strategy is easier than you may think. Here's how to start building one today.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian REIT Down 18% Is My Income Play of the Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This REIT might be down, but it's one of the best options as housing markets change.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Notch Canadian Stock Down 14.4% to Buy for Immediate Dividends

| Adam Othman

Lock in higher-than-usual-yielding dividends by investing in this high-quality TSX dividend stock for the long run in your self-directed investment…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Stocks to Consider Now for Dividends and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

2025 Contribution Limit: I’d Put Every TFSA Dollar Into This Recession-Proof Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop worrying about the future of your investments and just put it safely into this top dividend stock.

Read more »