Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: Invest $25,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Stock and Create $3,800 in Annual Passive Income

TFSA: Invest $25,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Stock and Create $3,800 in Annual Passive Income

Learn how to achieve a 15.2% yield in passive income with dividend-growth stocks like Canadian Natural Resources.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Can a $25,00 investment earn you $3,800 in annual passive income? Yes, provided you invest in a stock that grows its dividends or offers a dividend-reinvestment option (DRIP). A $3,800 annual dividend on $25,000 investment means a 15.2% yield. Stocks that give such high yields are risky, with a high probability of a dividend cut. However, if you stay invested in a dividend-growth stock, you can achieve a 15.2% yield that is sustainable. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) has done it before and is doing it now.

Canadian Natural Resources can help you grow annual passive income

Those who invested $25,000 in Canadian Natural Resources in July 2015 bought 1,543 shares at around $16.2 a share. At that time, the oil and gas company paid $0.46 annual dividend per share. Over the years, the company increased its production capacity by adding new oil sands reserves, thereby increasing its cash flow. The company increased its dividend to $2.5 in 2025, and those 1,543 shares are now paying $3,626 in annual dividends.

Can the oil and gas company replicate its past growth in the next 10 years?

In 2015, the U.S. shale gas exploration disrupted the industry and reduced oil prices from US$100/barrel to US$65/barrel. Even in such a situation, Canadian Natural Resources managed to grow its dividend by 2%. The company has oil sands reserves, which are cost-effective and require low maintenance compared to shale gas. Its cost advantage, low-maintenance reserves, strong balance sheet, and rich product mix helped the company grow its dividend at an average annual rate of 24% between 2017 and 2025.

It can continue to grow its dividend at a strong double-digit rate in the coming 10 years as it monetizes the $8 billion worth of reserves it acquired in 2024. The company slowed its dividend growth rate to 9.9% in 2025 as its net debt grew to $18.7 billion. It is channelling more free cash flow (FCF) to reduce net debt to $12 billion. Once it reaches the target, it could divert 100% FCF to give returns to shareholders.

However, it is better to take a conservative dividend-growth rate estimate of 12%.

How can $25,000 in Canadian Natural Resources create $3,800 annual passive income?

The high dividend growth of Canadian Natural Resources makes it an ideal investment for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The account’s tax-free withdrawals ensure you get the complete dividend without paying dividend tax.

Canadians in the 30-34 age group have $59,110 of unused TFSA contribution room, as per data from Statistics Canada. You can allocate $25,000 of this contribution room and buy 582 CNQ shares. Your dividend could grow at a 12% compounded annual growth rate.

YearCNQ Dividend at 12% CAGRAnnual Dividend Income on 582 CNQ shares
2025 $2.350 $1,367.70
2026 $2.632 $1,531.82
2027 $2.948 $1,715.64
2028 $3.302 $1,921.52
2029 $3.698 $2,152.10
2030 $4.142 $2,410.35
2031 $4.638 $2,699.60
2032 $5.195 $3,023.55
2033 $5.819 $3,386.37
2034 $6.517 $3,792.74

Canadian Natural Resources does not offer DRIP and buys back shares annually, which helps it grow dividends at a higher rate. If you don’t want to wait for 10 years, you can accelerate your passive-income portfolio by reinvesting your CNQ dividends in DRIP stocks like Telus and Manulife Financial.

These two stocks will diversify your portfolio across sectors and help you compound returns. Suppose you invest $1,367 in dividend income in Telus DRIP, you can buy 59 shares for $23 per share. Telus will use the $96.5 annual dividend and credit four DRIP shares if the stock price hovers around $23. You can keep accumulating more income-generating shares from the passive income of CNQ dividends tax-free in a TFSA.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $75,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $75,000 to invest, these stocks are the safest and best options for investors to consider.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 28% to Buy and Hold for Life

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock could be a glorious bargain buy on the post-quarter dip.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

6% Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

For more than 70 years, this high yield Canadian stock has been a reliable source of passive income for investors.

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Millionaire Strategy: The 3-Stock Portfolio That Could Change Everything

| Demetris Afxentiou

Adopting a TFSA millionaire strategy is easier than you may think. Here's how to start building one today.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian REIT Down 18% Is My Income Play of the Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This REIT might be down, but it's one of the best options as housing markets change.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Notch Canadian Stock Down 14.4% to Buy for Immediate Dividends

| Adam Othman

Lock in higher-than-usual-yielding dividends by investing in this high-quality TSX dividend stock for the long run in your self-directed investment…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Stocks to Consider Now for Dividends and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

2025 Contribution Limit: I’d Put Every TFSA Dollar Into This Recession-Proof Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop worrying about the future of your investments and just put it safely into this top dividend stock.

Read more »