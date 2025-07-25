Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » TFSA Investors: I’d Go Big on This Undervalued Canadian Dividend Champion

TFSA Investors: I’d Go Big on This Undervalued Canadian Dividend Champion

This Canadian dividend champion looks ready to bounce back and could reward patient TFSA investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand

Source: Getty Images

If you’re building your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio for the long term, you may want to focus on stocks that don’t just survive market volatility but come out stronger. And if they can reward you with reliable dividends while you wait for that growth, even better.

One such opportunity seems to be right in front of us today — a top Canadian banking giant that’s consistently raised its dividend and weathered every downturn. Yet, it’s still trading at a price that makes it look undervalued, especially based on its long-term growth prospects.

In this article, I’ll highlight why this dividend champion, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), could be a top stock for TFSA investors looking for a dependable wealth builder.

An undervalued dividend gem

Despite a sharp rally in the TSX Composite Index so far in 2025, Scotiabank stock has remained largely unchanged. As a result, it now trades at $77.27 per share and its market cap stands at around $96.1 billion. With a solid annualized dividend yield of nearly 5.7%, it offers investors an attractive combination of passive income and potential long-term upside.

In the second quarter of its fiscal 2025 (ended in April), the bank posted a 9% YoY (year-over-year) jump in its total revenue to $9.08 billion with the help of growth in both its interest and non-interest income. Scotiabank’s net interest income rose to $5.27 billion, showing the strength of its core lending business despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

However, Scotiabank’s adjusted earnings fell slightly on a YoY basis to $1.52 per share last quarter due largely to higher provisions for credit losses. These provisions, meant to guard against bad loans, surged to $1.4 billion from just over $1 billion a year ago. Nevertheless, it is important to note that this increase wasn’t due to actual loan defaults but more as a precaution due mainly to a more cautious view of the economy going forward.

Focused strategy and long-term game plan

What makes Scotiabank even more attractive now is how it’s doubling down on its long-term growth strategy. The bank is currently focusing on strengthening client relationships and boosting efficiency. Meanwhile, it’s also taking steps to control what it can in a mixed economic environment, while still investing in areas that support future growth.

For example, its global wealth management segment delivered 17% YoY earnings growth in the latest quarter with the help of higher mutual fund fees and rising interest income. Even its capital markets division showed a 10% YoY bump in net income, showing progress across various business units.

Why it could be a great investment for TFSA investors

So, why does all this matter for TFSA investors? Because in a tax-free account, reliable dividend income and long-term capital appreciation work together to compound wealth faster. And Scotiabank, as a true dividend champion, offers just that today.

Its yield is well above average. Also, BNS stock is showing early signs of a turnaround. While some short-term pressures remain due to an unstable macroeconomic scenario, the bank’s broader growth trajectory remains promising. That’s why, for TFSA investors who prefer owning a high-quality stock that pays them to wait and still offers healthy upside potential, Scotiabank looks like a top stock to consider right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Bank Stocks

The Smartest Financial Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong fundamentals, growth plans, and rising momentum make these two Canadian financial stocks worth considering today.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Bank Stocks

1 Beautiful Bank Stock Down to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock has had a fairly rough few years, but with shares back at 52-week highs, what's next?

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Stocks for Beginners

1 Captivating Canadian Stock Down 3.5% Investors Seriously Need to Consider

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A slight dip in Canada's Berkshire Hathaway could be one of the most attractive long-term buys on the TSX today.

Read more »

businesswoman meets with client to get loan
Bank Stocks

1 Canadian Bank That’s Cheaper Than It’s Been in a Long Time

| Demetris Afxentiou

The big banks are always great long-term picks. Here's one Canadian bank that's cheaper than it's been in a long…

Read more »

A modern office building detail
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy Below $105?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank is a blue-chip dividend stock that trades at a discount given its historical earnings multiple and rising dividend…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Maximize CPP Without Getting on the CRA’s Radar

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian retirees have ways to maximize their CPP benefits and boost retirement income while avoiding CRA scrutiny.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Bank Stocks

I’d Happily Put My Entire $7,000 of TFSA Room Into This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you have some contribution room? Here's one dividend stock to keep an eye on right away.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Bank Stocks

1 Superior Stock Down 7% to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank is still one of the best of the big banks, so let's get more into why.

Read more »