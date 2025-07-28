Member Login
Home » Investing » Cannabis Stocks » 1 Cannabis Stock That’s My Speculative Sector Play

1 Cannabis Stock That’s My Speculative Sector Play

The cannabis boom has come and gone, but this cannabis stock may still have a chance to rise higher.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.

Source: Getty Images

Cannabis stocks have had a wild ride over the past few years. First came the hype, then the crash, and more recently, a period of stagnation as companies struggled with oversupply, regulatory hurdles, and slow profitability. It’s no wonder most investors have written the sector off entirely. But sometimes, when a stock is down and out, that’s exactly when it starts to get interesting. For me, Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) is one cannabis stock that still earns a place in a speculative corner of my portfolio.

Don’t dive in

Let’s be clear: Canopy is not a stock for the faint of heart. It has lost nearly all of its value from the peak in 2018 and continues to face mounting losses. But lately, there are some green shoots, pun intended, that suggest a turnaround may finally be taking root. The cannabis stock’s fourth quarter fiscal 2025 results showed progress on its cost-cutting efforts and a renewed focus on its core markets.

Revenue came in at $65 million, slightly down 11% from the year before, but what stood out was the narrowing of losses. The company identified and will deliver at least $20 million in annualized savings over the next year and a half, if not sooner. There’s still a big red number, but it’s a massive improvement. The cannabis stock has been restructuring aggressively, exiting unprofitable markets, shutting down inefficient operations, and leaning into its BioSteel sale to free up cash.

Even more interesting is Canopy’s U.S. strategy. Through its holding company, Canopy USA, it plans to consolidate its American cannabis assets, including Acreage Holdings and Jetty Extracts. This could eventually give it an early lead if and when U.S. federal legalization moves forward. That’s still a big “if,” of course, but the upside is enormous if the political winds shift.

Considerations

Still, it’s not all sunshine. Canopy remains in a fragile position, and dilution is always a risk as it continues raising funds. The cannabis market is still very competitive, and Canopy has lost market share in the past. But the cannabis stock now has a clearer plan than it has had in years. It’s focusing on premium products, like its Tweed and 7ACRES brands, and is working to simplify its business model. If management can keep improving margins and trimming the fat, it may finally have a fighting chance.

Right now, shares trade for around $1.64, a far cry from the $60-plus levels we saw back in the mania days. At this level, the cannabis stock is being priced as if it’s going out of business. That creates a very asymmetric risk-reward setup. If Canopy manages to survive and tap into U.S. growth, there’s room for a substantial rebound. If it doesn’t, the downside from here is much smaller than it was five years ago.

Another reason I’ve added Canopy to my speculative watchlist is sentiment. Most investors have long since moved on, and many institutions avoid cannabis entirely due to federal regulations. That leaves a vacuum. If there’s even a whiff of regulatory change or a positive earnings surprise, it could spark a major short-term rally.

Bottom line

Of course, this is not the kind of cannabis stock to bet the farm on. It’s more like a lottery ticket with a slightly better chance of paying off. But in every portfolio, I think there’s room for a high-risk, high-reward play, so long as you know the risks going in.

Cannabis still has long-term potential. Legalization trends are progressing globally, and Canada continues to be a testing ground for what’s to come. Canopy isn’t the dominant player it once was, but it’s showing signs of life. With improving financials, strategic realignment, and optionality in the U.S., it’s one cannabis stock that has just enough spark left to make it worth the risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canopy Growth. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Worker tags plants at an industrial cannabis operation
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Read this if you're still bagholding Canopy Growth in 2025.

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Cannabis Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Bausch Health vs Canopy Growth?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While both stocks are risky, Bausch Health is seeing operational momentum, while Canopy Growth is still struggling with losses.

Read more »

Worker checks cannabis flower in lab farm greenhouse
Cannabis Stocks

Down an Incredible 99% From All-Time Highs, Is Canopy Growth Stock Worth Buying Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canopy Growth stock remains a high-risk investment in 2025 due to its weak balance sheet and volatile profit margins.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two growth stocks are both unbelievably cheap and have significant long-term potential, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Cannabis Stock Down 57% to Buy Now for Future Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks might seem so 2018, but this one could eventually make a major comeback.

Read more »

Cannabis business and marijuana industry concept as the shadow of a dollar sign on a group of leaves
Stocks for Beginners

Buy the Dip Before It’s Too Late: This Canadian Stock Won’t Stay Cheap Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors might think that cannabis stocks are out, but this one could be the top Canadian stock to consider.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stocks for Beginners

Plummet Alert: Is This TSX Growth Stock a Bargain or a Falling Knife?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock was once a major winner, but can investors wait for more?

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Cannabis Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Cannabis Stocks for 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two top Canadian cannabis stocks and where they may be headed from here (given the recent moves…

Read more »