Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

These Canadian stocks have strong fundamentals and can generate stellar capital gains and dividend income over time.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

When considering stocks to buy and hold for life, look for Canadian companies with strong fundamentals, a proven track record of growth, and dependable dividend payouts. These kinds of stocks help generate steady capital gains. Moreover, they can provide a steady income, helping you cover everyday expenses or reinvest that income to take advantage of compounding returns over time.

With that in mind, here are three TSX stocks worthy of buying today and holding for life.

Dollarama stock

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of the top Canadian stocks to buy and hold for life. This discount retail chain offers a broad range of everyday items and seasonal goods at fixed, low prices, consistently attracting a wide range of consumers. Its recession-resistant business model and ability to deliver solid growth enable it to generate strong capital gains and return significant cash to its shareholders.

Dollarama stock has generated capital gains of over 300% in the past five years, reflecting a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32%. Moreover, since 2011, the Canadian dollar store chain has raised its dividend distributions 14 times.

Looking ahead, Dollarama’s defensive business, value pricing strategy, wide product range, and cost-efficient operations will continue to drive its earnings, supporting its dividends and stock price. Moreover, its focus on geographic expansion will strengthen its reach, continue to attract more shoppers, and drive sales, boosting its financial performance.

Additionally, its robust supply chain network and partnerships with third-party online delivery platforms bode well for future growth.

Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another top Canadian stock to buy and hold to add stability and enhance the income potential of your portfolio. The electric utility company has diversified rate-regulated assets that generate steady, predictable cash flow, even during economic downturns. Thanks to its high-quality cash flows, the utility company hiked its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Fortis focuses on energy transmission and distribution, which makes it relatively immune to the risks related to power generation. Furthermore, its ongoing investments in expanding its transmission infrastructure position it well to capitalize on the growing electricity demand driven by data centres.

Further, the company expects its rate base to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%. This will expand its low-risk earnings base, supporting its dividend payments and share price. The company projects its dividend to increase by 4-6% annually through 2029, generating a consistent income for its shareholders.

goeasy stock

Investors could consider adding goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock to their long-term portfolio. This subprime lender has consistently performed well, delivering double-digit revenue and earnings growth. Thanks to its robust financial performance, goeasy has generated significant capital gains and distributed higher dividends.

Notably, goeasy stock has increased by approximately 305% over the past five years. Further, the financial services company has consistently paid dividends for 21 consecutive years. It has consistently increased its dividend in the past 11 years.

goeasy is poised to deliver double-digit earnings growth, driven by an expanding customer base, increased loan originations, diversified funding sources, and improved operating efficiency. The company’s focus on diversifying its lending products, distribution channels, and geographic reach will expand its portfolio and support its growth. Further, its risk-based pricing model is expected to attract more borrowers, enhance customer retention, and reduce credit risk.

Besides its ability to deliver growth and income, it appears attractively priced (at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6), making it a buy near the current market price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Giant to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Storm

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want an investment that can weather any market storm? The market has plenty of options, but this one…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Under-$25 Canadian Stocks That Pay You Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and high yields, these three under-$25 Canadian stocks are ideal for earning stable passive income.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This 5.9% Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Cash Flow Machine

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) yields 5.9% and pays monthly.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this beaten-down Canadian stock could reward long-term investors with solid returns.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC is up more than 100% from the 2023 low. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

This Utility Stock Yields 6.1% and Powers Half the Country

| Andrew Button

Enbridge's (TSX:ENB) natural gas utility supplies over half of Canada's natural gas.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Canadian Stock Down 47% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't miss out on long-term opportunities from short-term issues, such as with this dividend stock.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

1 Stellar Canadian Stock at All-Time Highs to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This miner might be down, but this dividend stock still offers some major wins.

Read more »