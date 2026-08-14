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This 8.2% Dividend Stock Sends You Cash Every Month

This Canadian dividend stock pays 8.2% and sends cash to your account every single month. Here’s why Atrium MIC deserves a look.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Atrium MIC pays a monthly dividend yielding roughly 8.2%, with $0.93 per share declared for 2026.
  • Q2 2026 earnings per share of $0.24 comfortably cover the monthly payout, and Stage 3 impaired loans fell 28% year to date.
  • A conservative 62.5% loan-to-value ratio and just 36.5% debt-to-assets give the dividend a solid cushion.

If you want your investments to feel more like a paycheque, monthly dividend stocks are worth a closer look. Instead of collecting a payout four times a year, you get paid every month.

Moreover, these dividend payouts can be reinvested, which enhances the yield-at-cost, or can be withdrawn. One top Canadian dividend stock with a monthly payout in August 2026 is Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:AI).

It currently offers you a yield of 8.2%, making the Canadian stock attractive to income investors. Let’s break down what this company does, how its latest quarter looked, and why I think it belongs on your investment radar.

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.

A person stands in front of several doors representing different U.S. stock options for Canadian investors.

How the Canadian dividend stock operates

Atrium is not a bank in the traditional sense. It is an alternative mortgage lender that provides financing for commercial and residential real estate across Canada.

Founded by Rob Goodall in 2001, the company steps in when speed, flexibility, and creative deal structuring matter more than the standard rules a big bank would apply.

Atrium lends against apartment buildings, commercial properties, land, and construction projects, often for borrowers who need urgent financing.

As of June 30, 2026, Atrium’s mortgage portfolio stood at $860.1 million. Commercial loans accounted for 30% of the loan book, while house and apartment mortgages climbed to 23.4%, up sharply from 20.1% just one quarter earlier.

Together, those two preferred categories now represent more than half the portfolio.

How the monthly dividend stock performed in Q2

In the second quarter of 2026, Atrium generated net income of $11.7 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $13.1 million or $0.28 per share in the year-ago period. In the first six months of 2026, it reported earnings of $0.49 per share, compared to a dividend of $0.465 per share.

Despite a challenging macro environment, Atrium can cover its dividend by earnings instead of relying on borrowed money or a shrinking reserve.

Stage 3 loans, the ones considered impaired, fell 28% to $61.5 million from $86 million at the end of 2025. Management attributed much of that drop to two large loans, worth $41 million combined, that were repaid or refinanced during the quarter.

CEO Rob Goodall summed up the broader picture on the August 6 earnings call.

“As I’ve mentioned in the past, Atrium’s results have historically been strong during periods of uncertainty. In Q2, we continued that legacy of delivering strong, consistent results for our shareholders despite challenging market conditions,” Goodall said.

Atrium’s board declared monthly dividends of $0.0775 per share for October, November, and December 2026. It works out to the previously announced standard dividend of $0.93 per share for the year, paid out in 12 equal instalments.

The balance sheet backing that dividend looks solid too. Debt sat at 36.5% of total assets at quarter end, with $224.1 million drawn on a $380 million credit facility, leaving plenty of room to spare.

The weighted average loan-to-value ratio across the portfolio was 62.5%, a conservative level that gives Atrium a real cushion if property values soften.

Management also expects the mortgage portfolio to grow past $900 million by year-end, helped by a new Alberta office that has already closed a loan and locked in commitments on two more.

The Foolish bottom line

Atrium combines a well-covered, monthly paid dividend near 8.2% with improving loan quality and a conservative balance sheet. For Canadian investors who want monthly income Atrium MIC is a name worth watching right now.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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