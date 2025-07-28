Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5.9% Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Cash Flow Machine

This 5.9% Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Cash Flow Machine

First National Financial (TSX:FN) yields 5.9% and pays monthly.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Did you know that there are some dividend stocks that pay cash monthly, rather than quarterly? While they aren’t well known, they do exist, and in significant numbers. According to my sources, about 2% of all Canadian stocks pay dividends monthly. Most of them are real estate investment trusts (REITs), while others exist in the midstream energy and financial industries. In this article, I share one monthly pay TSX financial stock that looks like a good value today.

First National Financial

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a Canadian mortgage lender that lends money to people who are frequently denied financing by traditional banks. These include self-employed people, gig workers, and others. The company does not lend to those who are uncreditworthy, in the sense of having low credit scores. Rather, it serves clientele whom the banks tend to deny credit for subjective reasons (i.e., feeling that their income is “unstable”).

A solid business model

In addition to focusing on a promising but overlooked borrower group, First National also has a sound, low-cost business model. The company does not operate branches or local offices. Instead, it partners with independent mortgage brokers to help its target borrowers gain access to capital. As a result of outsourcing its client acquisition, First National is able to keep staffing and office costs low. That is significant because the aforementioned are two of the largest overhead costs for most companies.

High margins

As a result of its low-cost business model, First National Financial is generally able to earn high profit margins. In the trailing 12-month period, it earned:

  • An 86% gross profit margin.
  • A 27% net income margin.
  • A 35% return on equity.

These high profitability metrics indicate that First National Financial is good at turning its revenues into profit.

Respectable long-term growth

Although growth has been something of a weak spot for First National this year, its long-term growth track record has been pretty good. Over the last 10 years, it grew its net interest income (NII), net income, and earnings per share (EPS) at the following rates:

  • NII: 8%.
  • Net income: 9%.
  • EPS: 9.5%.

For a company trading at just 12 times earnings, these metrics are pretty satisfactory.

Future prospects

Last but not least, we can gauge First National Financial’s future prospects by looking at its business model and region of operation.

First National’s business model is unique and lends itself well to consistent profitability. The company keeps costs low by not having branches, and it retains a unique clientele that banks aren’t willing to serve, which helps its competitive position.

First National operates exclusively in Canada. This has its pros and its cons. On the one hand, Canada’s housing affordability as measured by the national house price-to-income ratio is among the worst in the developed world. On the other hand, Canadian mortgages are recourse mortgages, meaning that banks can go after the borrower’s assets in the event of default. Overall, Canada is considered to be a good market for banking and related services.

Foolish takeaway on First National Financial

The bottom line on First National Financial is that it’s a fairly cheap stock with a high dividend yield and a good business model. It should fare pretty well over the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Giant to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Storm

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want an investment that can weather any market storm? The market has plenty of options, but this one…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Under-$25 Canadian Stocks That Pay You Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and high yields, these three under-$25 Canadian stocks are ideal for earning stable passive income.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have strong fundamentals and can generate stellar capital gains and dividend income over time.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this beaten-down Canadian stock could reward long-term investors with solid returns.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC is up more than 100% from the 2023 low. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

This Utility Stock Yields 6.1% and Powers Half the Country

| Andrew Button

Enbridge's (TSX:ENB) natural gas utility supplies over half of Canada's natural gas.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Canadian Stock Down 47% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't miss out on long-term opportunities from short-term issues, such as with this dividend stock.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

1 Stellar Canadian Stock at All-Time Highs to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This miner might be down, but this dividend stock still offers some major wins.

Read more »