Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Investing: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent Stocks

Dividend Investing: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent Stocks

Learn how different stocks can help you build passive income through dividend investing and effective strategies for success.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Dividend investing has various options. There are dividend ETFs, dividend growth stocks, dividend reinvestment plans (DRIP), high-yield stocks, and some stocks that cut dividends. Each has its benefits and an investing strategy. The conundrum is identifying which strategy is right for your investing needs.

If you are looking to build a sizeable passive income pool to supplement your income 10 years from now, these magnificent dividend stocks are worth considering.

Two magnificent stocks that could give good passive income 10 years from now

When you have time to stay invested, a low-yield stock with a high dividend growth rate can do wonders.

goeasy stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a non-prime lender growing its business gradually in Canada while keeping credit risk in check. It is expanding its loan portfolio and allocating net interest income to reinvest in more loans and pay dividends. The size and risk of the loan portfolio determine its share price, and the total interest income earned determines the dividend amount. goeasy has been expanding successfully and growing dividends at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% in the last 11 years.

The high growth rate comes with high risk. The company can slow or pause the dividend growth if loan defaults rise, as they did in the 2009 Global Financial Crisis. The lender did not grow dividends between 2009 and 2014, but neither did it cut dividends.

Canada has capped the annual percentage rate (APR) at 35%, which has reduced goeasy’s interest income slightly, but not much. However, it can continue delivering strong double-digit dividend growth, as the loan portfolio increases while the charge-off rate remains within the targeted range of 8–10%.

Assuming goeasy grows its dividend at a 15% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), the annual dividend can grow from $5.84 in 2025 to $6.72 in 2026 and $20.54 in 2034. A $20,000 investment today can buy you 106 shares of goeasy and earn you $711.90 in 2026 and $2,177.70 in 2034.

Yeargoeasy’s annual dividend per share at a 15% CAGR*Annual dividend income on 106 shares of goeasy
2025$5.840$619.04
2026$6.716$711.90
2027$7.723$818.68
2028$8.882$941.48
2029$10.214$1,082.70
2030$11.746$1,245.11
2031$13.508$1,431.88
2032$15.535$1,646.66
2033$17.865$1,893.66
2034$20.544$2,177.71

How to maximize your dividend income

Many high-dividend growth stocks do not offer a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). They pay you dividends. Thus, one suggestion is to consider investing in them through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The TFSA allows you to grow your investments tax-free. You can use the tax-free dividend income to buy shares of BCE (TSX:BCE). As no dividend tax is deducted in the TFSA, the entire amount can be reinvested.

BCE stock

The Canadian telco slashed its dividend for the first time in 17 years by 56% to $1.75 per share in 2025. The move was welcomed by investors as higher dividend payments of over 100% of free cash flow were weakening the balance sheet. The dividend cut and a change in the target dividend payout range to 40% to 55% of free cash flow will give the company financial flexibility to reduce debt and fund its business restructuring.

BCE is moving aggressively from telco to techno and has made several acquisitions and partnerships in that regard. A reduction in debt, offloading of lower margin businesses, and entry into high margin businesses will help BCE grow its free cash flow significantly in the future.

BCE offers a DRIP, and a dividend cut has reduced its yield to 5.4%. Now is a good time to start accumulating the telco’s shares by reinvesting the goeasy dividend in a BCE DRIP. That way, you will compound your returns at two levels. Within the next 10 years, BCE could resume growing its dividends and expedite your compounding.

Investor takeaway

Investing in the right stocks at the right time can determine where you stand in your investing journey. A carefully crafted stock list can help you invest with confidence.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Income Limit That Determines Your GIS Eligibility

| Andrew Button

If you hold stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA, the dividends don't increase taxable income.

Read more »

semi truck with cargo drives on highway
Dividend Stocks

The 6.1% Monthly Dividend That Never Takes a Holiday

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite industry headwinds, this top monthly dividend stock keeps rewarding investors –month after month.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Canadian Energy Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This stock has increased its dividend annually for the past 25 years.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $500 a Month With Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy cash flows and high yields, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help earn over $500 every month.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends for decades.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Monthly Cash Machine With These 3 Stocks

| Robin Brown

Do you want to generate tax-free monthly income? Let these cash-generating dividend stocks build wealth in your TFSA.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Alimentation Couche-Tard vs Canadian Tire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to these two Canadian legends, it comes down to one thing: you.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Why Smart Investors Are Putting Money Into This Overlooked Sector

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy can be a great place to earn some cash, especially from this company looking towards the future.

Read more »