Member Login
Home » Investing » This 3.7% Yield Is the Perfect Anti-Inflation Investment

This 3.7% Yield Is the Perfect Anti-Inflation Investment

This TSX oil and gas ETF held up well when inflation struck in 2022.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Inflation doesn’t hit all investments equally. Bonds tend to suffer because their fixed payments lose purchasing power as prices rise. Growth stocks also struggle, since rising interest rates reduce the present value of future earnings.

But some sectors benefit from inflation. Certain types of stocks actually thrive when prices go up. These are often called inflation hedges. And if you’re worried about new rounds of tariffs pushing input costs higher, allocating to these stocks can make a lot of sense.

One exchange-traded fund (ETF) that stands out for this role is the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG). Here’s how it works and why I like it.

What is XEG?

XEG is a straightforward way to gain exposure to Canada’s largest energy producers. It tracks the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index, which includes major Canadian energy companies but limits the weight of any single stock to 25%. That keeps the fund from being too top-heavy or dominated by one or two players.

Importantly, XEG is purely focused on the upstream side of the energy sector. That means it holds exploration and production companies, which are businesses that drill for oil and gas, bring it to the surface, and sell it into global markets. You won’t find any midstream players that focus on pipelines or transport infrastructure, nor any downstream firms involved in refining or retail.

That upstream focus is key. These companies tend to benefit directly when oil and gas prices rise, which often happens during inflationary periods. That makes XEG particularly well-suited as an inflation hedge, since the businesses it holds are tied closely to commodity prices, not consumer demand. In 2022, when inflation struck, XEG returned 53.17%!

Other tidbits to know

Canadian energy stocks have been generating strong free cash flow in recent years. That surplus cash has led to a wave of buybacks and dividend increases across the sector, and XEG’s dividend reflects that. The fund pays quarterly, and its most recent June payout was $0.182 per share.

If we annualize that single payout, assuming it stays consistent, you’re looking at a forward yield of about 4.21% based on current prices. But energy prices and dividends can swing, so a better gauge is the 12-month trailing yield, which sits at around 3.67%.

That’s still a strong yield for a sector ETF, especially one that also offers inflation protection. It’s not free, though. XEG charges a 0.60% management expense ratio, meaning you’ll pay $60 annually on every $10,000 invested.

Still, for investors looking to protect purchasing power and collect some income along the way, XEG is a clean and efficient way to do both. Plus, it’s a great complement if you already own some pipeline stocks that it lacks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Stock to Buy Today and Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

Loblaw’s consistent growth, rising profits, and expansion plans make it a great stock worth holding for decades.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Lundin Mining: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are strong miners, and then there's Lundin Mining stock, a long-term buy and hold for decades.

Read more »

Bitcoin
Stocks for Beginners

This Financial Services Stock Is My Fintech Exposure Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to benefit as shares climb higher among fintech stocks, this might be a good one to check…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Obsessed With This 6% Monthly Income Producer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want passive income? This single stock provides a juicy yield that could be the monthly income producer your portfolio needs.

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Cannabis Stocks

1 Cannabis Stock That’s My Speculative Sector Play

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The cannabis boom has come and gone, but this cannabis stock may still have a chance to rise higher.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this beaten-down Canadian stock could reward long-term investors with solid returns.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Bank Stocks

The Canadian Bank That Has Raised Dividends for 24 Straight Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock has the longest dividend payout history out there. And it's still a strong buy.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Do not miss out on your TFSA benefits. Learn strategies to maximize your contribution and grow your investments wisely.

Read more »